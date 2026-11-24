Prosecutors want warrants for two former leaders over jets that ended up in Iran, but a judge has not yet decided and no defence statement has been found.

The domestic departures entrance of Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo, Madagascar, photographed in 2019 (file photo; it does not show current Ebola checks). Photo: Z thomas / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Madagascar | Politics

Madagascar’s anti-corruption prosecutors have asked a judge to issue arrest warrants against former president Andry Rajoelina and former prime minister Christian Ntsay, according to reports of 23 and 24 November 2026. The warrants have not been issued, and the reports say a judge must still deliver them.

The request belongs to the Boeing case, which concerns five Boeing 777 jets with Malagasy registrations that ended up in Iran. The Pôle anti-corruption (PAC), the country’s specialised anti-graft body in Antananarivo, now treats the affair as financing of terrorism.

Key Facts Who. Anti-corruption prosecutors seek warrants against ex-president Andry Rajoelina and ex-prime minister Christian Ntsay.

What. The “Boeing” case: five Boeing 777 jets with Malagasy registrations ended up in Iran.

Numbers. File one covers the shipment, about 32 defendants; file two, a new complaint, adds 13 people.

Next. No judge has ruled on the warrants; the file one appeal is reported for 27 November.

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

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Prosecutors want warrants for two former leaders over jets that ended up in Iran, but a judge has not yet decided and no defence statement has been found.

The jets left Cambodia in July 2025 with provisional Malagasy registrations, a September 2026 trial report says. At the trial opening, Gervais Damasy, former director general of the civil aviation authority, said the registrations were granted on the instruction of former transport minister Valery Ramonjavelo.

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Both men left Madagascar in October 2025, the 24 November report says, the month Rajoelina was ousted. We found no statement from either man or their lawyers and could not reach them.

Jessé Ramorasata, first deputy prosecutor at the PAC, said in a video, according to a 23 November report: “Everyone charged in this case is now prosecuted for complicity in financing terrorism and in financing the acquisition of heavy weapons” (our translation). He said this phase opened after a direct complaint filed by Madagascar’s Civil Aviation authority (ACM) before the dean of investigating judges, the senior examining magistrate, on 23 October 2026.

The 24 November report words the grounds as financing of terrorism and supply of weapons of war. The phrasing differs slightly, and no court has tested either version.

Ramorasata also said the five jets reached a private Iranian company under international sanctions, including EU and US sanctions, which in his words supports the idea of a link to a terrorist network. We could not verify the prosecution’s claim, which remains an allegation.

The sanctions claim is the prosecution’s, as reported on 23 November. No court has tested it.

The affair runs in two files. File one covers the operation itself, the registration and illegal shipment of the aircraft, and counts 32 Malagasy, Iranian and Indian defendants in the 24 November report, or 33 accused in a trial report of September 2026.

File photo. Lake Anosy and the hillside upper town of Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar. Photo: Z thomas, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The 24 November report says file one was tried in early November and will be examined on appeal on Friday 27 November, a date we could not confirm with a court. The reports give no sentence from that trial.

File two opened after the complaint of 23 October 2026 and covers the same defendants plus 13 new people, described in the 23 November report as private individuals and state officials, including both men. Eleven suspects are reported to be in pre-trial detention.

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Until October it was unclear whether the PAC could pursue former leaders at all. Reports of 22 October 2026 say it suspended three corruption cases naming Rajoelina and others, over 36 kg of gold missing from the Mines Ministry, school desk contracts and the sovereign wealth fund, pending a ruling from the High Constitutional Court (HCC), Madagascar’s top court on constitutional questions.

On Wednesday 28 October 2026 the HCC ruled that Rajoelina is liable to be tried before the PAC for corruption and related offences, according to reports of 28 to 30 October. The PAC had suspended those cases pending the decision.

That followed a March 2026 holding that corruption is not an act linked to the exercise of ministerial functions, according to reports of 4 March. The October ruling settles which court has power and says nothing about guilt.

Justice Minister Fanirisoa Ernaivo said in an interview in early December 2025 that an international arrest warrant against Rajoelina, who was then abroad, was already being prepared (our summary of the French interview). That is nearly a year before the prosecutors’ request reported on 23 November.

No date has been reported for the judge’s decision, and everyone charged is presumed innocent. The next dated step is the appeal in that file, reported for Friday 27 November 2026 and not confirmed with a court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Have Rajoelina and Ntsay been arrested?

No. Prosecutors have only asked a judge to issue warrants, and both men are presumed innocent.

Why is the case treated as terrorism financing?

The prosecution says the Iranian company that received the jets belongs to a terrorist network. That is an allegation we could not verify.

Sources Pôle anti-corruption (Madagascar), statements and trial announcements, September to November 2026 · Haute Cour constitutionnelle (HCC) of Madagascar, rulings of 3 March and 28 October 2026 · Justice Minister of Madagascar, interview of December 2025

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