Lula wants a new Supreme Court justice named this year, before a more conservative Senate arrives. The favourite, a rejected nominee, cannot be voted on again yet, so a woman is now in play.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is weighing a woman to fill the empty seat on the Supreme Federal Court, the country’s highest court, in Brasília. He wants a nominee sent to the Senate before the year ends, and on Thursday 26 November 2026 the race is still open.

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Justice Luís Roberto Barroso retired in October 2025, and the seat has stood empty ever since. Lula wants the Senate to approve a successor before the new Senate takes office in 2027, when it will lean further right and the Liberal Party of former president Jair Bolsonaro will be its largest bloc.

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Key Facts What. Lula weighs a woman for Justice Luís Roberto Barroso’s vacant Supreme Court seat.

When. No date is set; Lula wants a name before 2027, when a more right-leaning Senate arrives.

Prediction markets. Polymarket traders put 77.8% on a Lula nomination by 31 December, as of 00:56 ET, 26 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 05:56 GMT

Lula wants a new Supreme Court justice named this year, before a more conservative Senate arrives. The favourite, a rejected nominee, cannot be voted on again yet, so a woman is now in play.

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Lula’s first pick failed in public. On 29 April 2026 the Senate voted 34 to 42 against Attorney-General Jorge Messias, the first Supreme Court nominee it had rejected since 1894.

Senate rules bar a second vote on a rejected name in the same year, so Messias could return only from February 2027 unless the rule changes. Lula still prefers him, and told the justices so at a dinner on Saturday 21 November 2026 at the Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence, according to accounts of the dinner.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Present were Alcolumbre, Chamber of Deputies president Hugo Motta, and Supreme Court justices Gilmar Mendes, Flávio Dino, Cristiano Zanin and Alexandre de Moraes. Lula reportedly asked for name suggestions.

Alcolumbre, who worked against Messias, prefers Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president. Pacheco joined the federal audit court, known as the TCU, on 30 September 2026.

After the dinner, Lula and Alcolumbre were said to be looking for a third name. On Wednesday 25 November Alcolumbre said, in a joking tone: “I discussed nothing about the Supreme Court nomination, I only listened, and it is a secret.”

File photo: Justice Luiz Fux in the Supreme Federal Court plenary, November 2012. Photo: José Cruz/ABr / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 BR)

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The court has never had a Black woman justice, and first lady Janja has advised Lula to consider a woman. Black-rights and women’s movements want one after Zanin and Dino, both men.

Two of the names come from the Superior Court of Justice, one of Brazil’s high courts. They are Daniela Teixeira, whom Lula named in 2023, and Regina Helena Costa, who has sat there since 2013.

A third is Estela Aranha, Lula’s appointee to the Electoral Court, which oversees elections. She was national secretary of digital rights under Dino at the Justice Ministry, and wrote the ruling that barred a TV network from prominently displaying an empty lectern bearing Lula’s name at the first-round presidential debate.

Lawyer Edilene Lobo, a substitute minister at the Electoral Court from 2023 to 2025, would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Former minister Simone Tebet is also on the list.

Maria Elizabeth Rocha, president of the Superior Military Court, which handles military justice, is seen as a later option. Lula will have more seats to fill after this one.

The newest turn is a single report that is not confirmed. A Brasília political column wrote that after Lula’s meeting on Wednesday 25 November about a planned federal public-security ministry, Dino privately gave Lula at least two names.

The names were Aranha and Ney de Barros Bello Filho, a federal appeals judge on the 1st Regional Federal Court. Dino and Bello are friends from Maranhão, and Dino backed him for the Superior Court of Justice in 2024, when Bello missed the shortlist in October.

We found no public confirmation from Dino or the presidency, so we treat the suggestion as a lead and not as a fact. Nothing else in this article depends on it.

The Supreme Court decides cases on elections, tech platforms, trials from the Bolsonaro era and markets. For American investors and holders of ADRs, the US-traded shares of Brazilian companies, the court’s makeup sets the tone for a decade.

After Barroso’s seat, Lula will have three more picks before the end of the next term, as justices retire at 75: Luiz Fux in April 2028, Cármen Lúcia in April 2029 and Gilmar Mendes in December 2030. Lula has not named a day for announcing Barroso’s successor.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade on real-money bets rather than answer polls, the contract “Will Lula announce nomination of a Supreme Court minister by…?” trades at 77.8% for 31 December. Trading volume stood at US$39,311 as of 00:56 ET (05:56 UTC) on 26 November 2026. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Lula pick for the Supreme Court seat?

No one has been named yet. Lula is weighing several women while still preferring Messias, and no date has been set.

Why can Messias not be named again now?

Senate rules bar a new vote on a rejected name in the same year. Only a change to that rule would allow it sooner.

Why does this seat matter to Americans?

The court rules on elections, tech platforms and markets that touch US investors. Its makeup shapes Brazil’s politics for years.

Sources Brazilian Senate vote record, 29 April 2026; statement by Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, 25 November 2026; Supreme Federal Court retirement rules; Polymarket market data, 26 November 2026.

Connected Coverage Lula seeks Senate deal on Supreme Court seat · Lula and the Senate chief on the court pick · Campaign for a Black woman on the Supreme Court

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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