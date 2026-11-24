Brazil’s president is reported to be weighing a woman for the court, while accounts differ on whether the man the Senate rejected in April is out of the running.

Photo: Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Politics: Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is reported to be weighing a woman for the vacant seat on Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s top court on constitutional questions, according to reports on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The reports differ on whether he has dropped Jorge Messias, the government’s attorney-general, whom the Senate rejected in April, and the presidency has not confirmed any of it.

The reports follow a recent meeting between Lula, Senate and Chamber leaders and Supreme Court justices. Some say Lula has concluded that Messias cannot win approval again, while others say Messias remains his stated preference, as our coverage on Monday 23 November reported.

Key Facts Who. President Lula is reportedly weighing a woman; reports differ on whether Jorge Messias is dropped.

What. The account rests on reports of private talks; the presidency has not confirmed it.

Next. No nomination date is announced; any nominee needs at least 41 Senate votes.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:20 GMT.

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Brazil’s president is reported to be weighing a woman for the court, while accounts differ on whether the man the Senate rejected in April is out of the running.

On Wednesday 29 April 2026 the full Senate rejected Messias, head of the Attorney General’s Office, the government’s top legal adviser, by 42 votes against and 34 in favour, the Senate’s news service reported. At least 41 votes in favour were needed, an absolute majority of the 81 senators, and it was the first rejection of a Supreme Court nominee in 132 years.

The Senate Constitution and Justice Committee had approved him 16 to 11 earlier, so that backing did not carry into the full chamber. The seat was left by Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, who retired in October 2025.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília at night. (File photo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The court now sits with ten of its eleven justices. Only one of them, Justice Cármen Lúcia, is a woman.

Reports name Daniela Teixeira and Regina Helena Costa, justices of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), the top court for federal law. They also name Maria Elizabeth Guimarães Teixeira Rocha, president of the Superior Military Court, the top court for military justice, and Simone Tebet, a former senator for Mato Grosso do Sul and former Planning and Budget Minister in Lula’s government.

Other accounts name different candidates, so the list is not settled. No name has been confirmed by the presidency or the Senate.

Rodrigo Pacheco, a minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which audits federal spending, is the preferred choice of Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, the reports say. Pacheco took office at the TCU on 30 September 2026, and Lula has signalled he does not want him for this seat, though one report says he has not ruled Pacheco out for later vacancies.

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Three more seats fall vacant by December 2030: Justice Luiz Fux retires in 2028, Justice Cármen Lúcia in 2029 and Justice Gilmar Mendes in December 2030, each at the mandatory age of 75 under the Constitution. The seat Barroso left has now stood empty for more than a year, so each name that Lula and the Senate rule out narrows the field for the later vacancies too.

Of the justices Lula has appointed, only Justice Cármen Lúcia is a woman. The two he named in this term, Justices Cristiano Zanin and Flávio Dino, are men, as is Messias.

No name is confirmed, and no date for a nomination has been announced. Any nominee would still need at least 41 votes in the Senate under article 101 of the Constitution.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lula reportedly weighing a woman?

The Senate rejected him in April, and the reports say Lula believes a woman would have a better chance of approval. The presidency has not confirmed that reasoning.

Who could be chosen?

No name is confirmed, and the lists in circulation differ. Reports name Daniela Teixeira, Regina Helena Costa, Maria Elizabeth Guimarães Teixeira Rocha and Simone Tebet.

How is a Supreme Court justice appointed?

The president nominates, and the Senate must approve the nominee by an absolute majority. Until then the seat stays vacant.

More: Brazil news

Sources: Senado Notícias, Federal Senate news service (29 April 2026); Constitution of Brazil, article 101 (Planalto).

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