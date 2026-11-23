Lula is keeping his favourite but listening to others, while the court works one justice short and the Senate holds the final say.

Comissão de Constituição, Justiça e Cidadania (CCJ) realiza reunião para sabatinar indicados ao Tribunal Superior do Trabalho (TST), Defensoria Pública da União (DPU), e ao Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF). Mesa: indicado para exercer o cargo de ministro do Supremo Tribunal Federal (MSF 7/2026), Jorge Rodrigo Araújo Messias, em pronunciamento; presidente da CCJ, senador Otto Alencar (PSD-BA); senador Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB). Foto: Geraldo Magela/Agência Senado

Brief: Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva still prefers Jorge Messias, the government’s top legal adviser, for Brazil’s empty Supreme Court seat, a report in a Brazilian daily newspaper said on Monday 23 November 2026. The Presidency has not confirmed it.

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Lula raised the vacancy at a weekend meeting with four Supreme Court justices, Senate president Davi Alcolumbre of the União party and Chamber of Deputies president Hugo Motta of the Republicanos party. Motta denied attending.

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Key Facts Who. President Lula and Jorge Messias, his attorney-general and court favourite, reported on 23 November.

What. Lula keeps Messias as first choice but will debate other names for a nomination this year.

Why. The court has ten of eleven justices; any nominee needs 41 of 81 Senate votes.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money market, gives 72.8% to a Lula nominee by 31 December (23 November, 1 p.m. ET).

As of. 23 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Lula is keeping his favourite but listening to others, while the court works one justice short and the Senate holds the final say.

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The Senate rejected Messias by 42 votes to 34 on Wednesday 29 April 2026, according to Senate records. Under Article 101 of the Constitution, the president picks each justice and an absolute majority of the 81 senators must approve.

Lula accepted debating alternatives for the nomination this year, the report said, and told the group he could weigh candidates the justices welcome and the Senate can approve. He also said he is interested in considering women.

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Alcolumbre and Justice Alexandre de Moraes again argued for Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president who now sits on the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), which audits public spending. Lula showed resistance without ruling him out.

President Lula at the Supreme Federal Court plenary in Brasília during the 29 September 2025 swearing-in of Edson Fachin as court president. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert / Presidency of Brazil.

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Alcolumbre did not comment on the report. Messias said after the April vote, in a Senate record of Wednesday 29 April 2026: “The Senate is sovereign, the Senate plenary is sovereign.”

He added that he does not see the rejection as the end but as “a stage” in his life. The vote followed an eight-hour hearing and a 16 to 11 approval by the Senate’s Constitution and Justice committee, the Senate record shows.

The seat has been empty since Luís Roberto Barroso retired in October 2025, leaving the court with ten of its eleven justices. For background, see the earlier coverage of the Senate talks, the Senate chief’s court pick and the Brazil news section.

It is not known whether Lula will name Messias again, Pacheco, a woman or someone else. No date for a nomination has been announced.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who could Lula nominate?

Lula still prefers Messias, but the report says he will discuss other names, including a woman and Pacheco. No decision has been announced.

What happens after a nomination?

The Senate votes on the nominee, and only an absolute majority puts a new justice on the court. The last nominee failed that test.

Sources: Senate record, 29 April 2026; Constitution of Brazil, Article 101; Polymarket

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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