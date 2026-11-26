The seat has stood empty since October 2025, and the Senate has already rejected one nominee. The next choice will shape rulings on elections, social media and politicians.

File photo: the plenary of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court during the swearing-in ceremony of its new president on 29 September 2025. (Lula Oficial, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Supreme Court: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) has had an empty seat for more than a year, and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has still named no nominee as of Thursday 26 November 2026. Brazilian political reporting on Thursday said he may decide by the first week of December.

The reports say Senate president Davi Alcolumbre, of the centre-right União Brasil party, is gathering support among justices for Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president now on the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which reviews public spending. This is not confirmed by the Senate or the presidency.

Key Facts Who. Lula and Senate president Alcolumbre, over an empty seat on Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court.

What. Reported push to nominate Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president now on the Federal Audit Court.

Where and when. Brasília, as of Thursday 26 November 2026; no formal nomination has been sent.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT

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The seat has stood empty since October 2025, and the Senate has already rejected one nominee. The next choice will shape rulings on elections, social media and politicians.

Justice Luís Roberto Barroso retired from the court on 18 October 2025, and his seat has stayed vacant since. Lula’s first choice, Attorney-General Jorge Messias, then lost a full Senate vote on 29 April 2026.

The Senate rejected Messias by 42 votes to 34, short of the 41 of 81 votes needed to approve him, after its Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) had approved him earlier that day. We found no public statement from Lula on whom he will choose next.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Planalto Palace in Brasília, where President Lula decides the nomination. (Marcos Oliveira, Agência Senado)

The court decides cases on Brazilian elections, on rules for big technology and social media firms, and on criminal charges against political figures. Who sits on it shapes the legal and investment climate for anyone doing business in Brazil.

Alcolumbre wants a decision before the year ends, the reports say, and opposes waiting. He cites doubt over his own re-election as Senate president in 2027 and the risk that Lula changes his mind.

Government aides see Pacheco as the name best placed to win quick Senate approval, possibly in December, the reports say. Justices Gilmar Mendes, the court’s longest-serving member, and Justice Alexandre de Moraes are said to back him, and Lula’s own appointees are said to be sympathetic.

Lula is said to approve of Pacheco but to doubt his independence. The reports note that Pacheco declined Lula’s request to run for governor of Minas Gerais in 2026.

One reported alternative is to pick someone else for Barroso’s seat and keep Pacheco for the seat of Justice Luiz Fux, who must retire in April 2028 at the constitutional age limit of 75. The reason given is that the next Senate, elected in October 2026, is expected to be more conservative.

The reports say a decision could come by the first week of December, which would leave time for a CCJ hearing and a vote of the full Senate this year. We could not confirm when Congress begins its year-end recess.

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Alcolumbre told reporters on Wednesday 25 November: “I didn’t discuss anything, I only listened; I listened and it’s a secret.” He did not say what he heard, so the justices’ reported backing for Pacheco rests on unnamed accounts.

Whether Lula will try Messias again is unclear. Some reports say he mentioned re-sending the name.

A 2010 Senate rule, Act 1/2010 of the Senate’s governing board, lets a rejected nominee be re-sent but bars a Senate vote on the name in the same legislative session. A vote on Messias would therefore have to wait until February 2027.

The court’s website could not be opened on Thursday, and neither the Senate nor the presidency has issued a statement. Lula must first send a formal message to the Senate, and none had arrived as of 26 November.

Alcolumbre then forwards the message to the CCJ, which sets no fixed deadline, and no hearing date exists. The committee holds a hearing known as a sabatina and votes, and the full Senate then votes by secret ballot.

Other names are being floated, though the reports settle on none. Lula’s reported doubts about Pacheco’s independence and Alcolumbre’s silence on what he heard are the two open questions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Lula named a new nominee?

No. No formal nomination had been sent to the Senate as of Thursday afternoon.

Why does the seat matter to investors?

The court’s rulings touch elections, social media rules and cases against politicians, which shape the legal climate.

Can Lula nominate Messias again?

Lula can send the name again, but under a 2010 Senate rule the Senate cannot vote on it before February 2027.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources Brazilian Senate plenary vote on the Messias nomination, 29 April 2026; Senate Constitution and Justice Committee procedure for Supreme Court nominations; remarks by Senate president Davi Alcolumbre to reporters, 25 November 2026; Supreme Federal Court retirement of Justice Barroso, 18 October 2025. No official statement from the Senate or the presidency on the next nominee as of 26 November 2026.

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