Three business groups say a new tax rate will leave companies too little time to prepare. The court has not yet said whether it will act.

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Tax Reform: Brazil

Three of Brazil’s main business confederations asked the Supreme Federal Court, the country’s top constitutional court, to delay the next phase of the tax reform due on 1 January 2027. The petition, signed on 24 November and submitted to the court this week, targets a new federal consumption tax that the groups say leaves taxpayers too little time to prepare.

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What. Request to delay the tax reform’s next phase and require 90 days between rate-setting and charging.

When. Petition signed 24 November 2026; reform phase due 1 January 2027; Senate rate deadline 15 December.

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As of. 26 November 2026, 15:00 GMT

Three business groups say a new tax rate will leave companies too little time to prepare. The court has not yet said whether it will act.

The reform replaces several consumption taxes with two new ones. The CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) is a federal tax that replaces the PIS and Cofins taxes, two existing federal taxes on company revenue, and the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) is its state and city counterpart.

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A 2025 supplementary law, LC 214/2025, regulates the reform, and 2026 runs under a transition regime. On 28 October 2026 the Federal Audit Court (TCU), which audits federal spending, approved a CBS reference rate of 11.3%, a benchmark meant to keep federal revenue level during the transition.

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File photo: the floor of Brazil’s Senate in Brasília, which must set the CBS reference rate by 15 December. (Waldemir Barreto, Agência Senado)

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The TCU said the figure rests on 2012–2021 revenue from the taxes being replaced and is not necessarily what taxpayers will pay. Its president and rapporteur Vital do Rêgo said in the court’s release that the aim was “neither the highest possible revenue nor the lowest imaginable rate.”

Under LC 214/2025 the Senate must set the rate by resolution by 15 December 2026, the TCU release says. The confederations say that leaves little time before the charge starts on 1 January 2027.

The filing was made by CNA (farming and livestock), CNC (commerce, goods, services and tourism) and CNT (transport). It asks the court to suspend the next phase of the reform.

We could not open the petition or the court docket, so its text is quoted as relayed. We found no case number or assigned rapporteur, the judge who handles the case, as of Thursday.

The confederations ask the court to keep the 2026 transition regime until pending regulatory issues are settled. They also want at least 90 days between the rules being defined and the CBS being charged, and annual anteriority for the IBS.

Annual anteriority means a tax can be charged only from the next calendar year. The petition challenges the provision of the constitutional amendment behind the reform that waived the 90-day rule for setting the reference rates.

That rule, known in Brazil as the noventena, bans charging a new or higher contribution until 90 days after it is set. The petition calls it an individual guarantee and a cláusula pétrea, a constitutional guarantee that even an amendment may not abolish.

The confederations cite the court’s 1993 precedent on the IPMF, a former bank-transaction tax, on annual anteriority. They cite it in support of their request for annual anteriority for the IBS.

The three confederations wrote in their petition that taxpayers “will have about 17 days to learn the tax rate.” That window runs from the Senate’s 15 December deadline to 1 January 2027.

They add that “the concrete situation of 2026 shows that the harm is not hypothetical.” The 90-day rule, they write, is “not a mere rule of legislative technique but protection of the individual against surprise.”

We found no reaction from the Finance Ministry to the petition. Deputies who met Finance Minister Dario Durigan on 10 November said the government would press ahead and that no postponement was under discussion.

Cláudio Cajado, a deputy for Bahia state, said Durigan told them the government would press ahead. The minister gave no direct quote that we found.

Separately, a letter from business entities asks for the reform’s timetable to move to 2028. Our earlier report on the CBS test phase and our explainer on IBS and CBS give the background.

US companies with Brazilian subsidiaries, and exporters and importers of farm goods, face the new consumption tax from 1 January 2027. The three confederations represent the farm, retail and trucking chains that feed US-bound exports and supply chains.

The court has not ruled on the injunction, and it is not known whether the Senate will vote its rate in time. The next fixed date is 15 December 2026, the Senate’s deadline to set the rate.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CBS reference rate?

It is the benchmark rate meant to keep federal revenue level during the transition. It is not necessarily the rate taxpayers will pay.

Has the court agreed to delay the reform?

No. The court has not ruled on the request for an interim injunction.

Who sets the final CBS rate?

The Senate sets it by resolution under the 2025 law. The TCU figure is the benchmark it works from.

Sources Federal Audit Court (TCU) press release on the CBS reference rate, 28 October 2026 (portal.tcu.gov.br/imprensa/noticias/tcu-calcula-aliquota-de-referencia-de-113-para-novo-tributo-sobre-consumo); Supplementary Law 214/2025; petition of CNA, CNC and CNT to the Supreme Federal Court, signed 24 November 2026, as relayed.

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