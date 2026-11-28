Brazil’s president has said sorry to a predecessor’s family after a remark about dementia, while the predecessor’s foundation disputes the story behind it.

05.01.2023 - Presidente da República, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, durante audiência com Assessor-Chefe da Assessoria Especial do presidente da República, Celso Amorim. Foto: Ricardo Stuckert/PR

Politics: Brazil

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 81, apologised on Saturday 28 November 2026 for calling his predecessor Fernando Henrique Cardoso, 95, a “living dead” man, a remark he made the day before in Rio de Janeiro. In a live stream, he asked forgiveness of Cardoso’s son Paulo Henrique, of the family and of the Brazilian people.

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The original comment came on Friday 27 November at the Gaffrée e Guinle University Hospital, a federal teaching hospital in Rio, where Lula was visiting a care programme for older people. Cardoso, who governed Brazil from 1995 to 2002, is living with advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

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Key Facts Who. President Lula and his predecessor, the centre-right ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

What. Lula apologised for calling Cardoso, who has dementia, “living dead” in a speech.

Where. Remark in Rio de Janeiro on Friday 27 November; apology by live stream on Saturday 28 November.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil’s president has said sorry to a predecessor’s family after a remark about dementia, while the predecessor’s foundation disputes the story behind it.

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At the hospital Lula urged older people to leave the house, do what they like and enjoy life. He also said he wants to create a policy for older people, in a country where the 2022 Census counted 32.1 million people aged 60 or over, or 15.8% of the population (IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute).

Lula then told the audience, in words translated here from Portuguese, that he had visited Cardoso “the other day” and that the former president “has dementia”, is 95 and “can no longer tell who his children are”. He asked whether such a person is alive at all, and answered “he is a living dead man, isn’t he?”

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Fernando Henrique Cardoso Foundation, the former president’s institute in São Paulo, replied in a note that Lula’s words “do not correspond to the facts”. It said the two men last met in 2024, at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Real Plan, Brazil’s 1994 currency-stabilisation plan.

File photo: the Planalto Palace in Brasília, seat of Brazil’s presidency (Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0).

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Aécio Neves, national president of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), Cardoso’s centre-right party, issued a note of his own. He called the way Lula spoke of Cardoso “regrettable” (translated).

On Saturday Lula opened a live stream with federal deputy André Janones by returning to the subject. He said that his words at the Rio meeting with older people had been a gaffe.

He said he had cited Cardoso as having dementia and had used the words “living dead”. “It was my failing,” he said, “and I want to apologise to you, Paulo Henrique, to your family and to the Brazilian people, and I promise never to commit such a gaffe again” (translated).

In April 2026 a São Paulo court placed Cardoso under legal guardianship, so that a court-appointed carer decides for him, at his children’s request, and the case papers cite advanced Alzheimer’s disease. Lula’s remark came about seven months after that ruling.

The two men have a long and unusual history. Lula lost the presidential elections of 1994 and 1998 to Cardoso, and in January 2003 Cardoso handed him the presidential sash at the start of Lula’s first term.

In 2022 Cardoso declared a vote for Lula in the runoff against Jair Bolsonaro, the conservative incumbent. The endorsement gave Lula a centre-right voice at a time when he needed votes beyond the base of his left-wing Workers’ Party.

Lula is now preparing his new term after the October runoff, and the care policy for older people is one of the aims he has named himself. The slip handed critics a ready contrast between that message and his words about a frail former president.

The apology closes the question of the phrase itself, since Lula named it and called it a mistake. What it does not settle is whether the visit happened as he described, or how Cardoso’s family and the foundation will respond.

A remark about dementia carries a personal edge, since Lula is 81 himself. For now he has described the elderly-care policy only as something he wants to create.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lula apologise?

He called Cardoso, who has dementia, a living dead man at an event on elderly care and then called it a gaffe. Cardoso’s foundation and his party both criticised the remark.

Who is Fernando Henrique Cardoso?

He is a centre-right former president who governed Brazil from 1995 to 2002 and later backed Lula against Bolsonaro. He is now seriously ill.

Does this affect Lula’s elderly-care plan?

The plan is still only an announced intention, so the apology changes nothing in law or budget. It does make the remark part of how the policy will first be judged.

Sources Sources statements by President Lula (live stream of 28 November 2026 and speech at the Gaffrée e Guinle University Hospital, 27 November 2026)

note of the Fundação FHC

note of the PSDB national president

IBGE, 2022 Census

Fundação FHC

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