Brazil’s president called a 95-year-old former rival “living dead” on Friday and apologised on Saturday, after the Fundação FHC, the former president’s institute, said his words did not match the facts.

05.01.2023 - Presidente da República, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, durante audiência com Assessor-Chefe da Assessoria Especial do presidente da República, Celso Amorim. Foto: Ricardo Stuckert/PR

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s president apologised on Saturday 28 November 2026 for calling his 95-year-old predecessor a “living dead” man, less than a day after a public rebuke. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 81, had made the remark on Friday 27 November at a university hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

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On a live broadcast he said he had made “a very bad gaffe” and asked forgiveness from the family of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who governed Brazil from 1995 to 2002. The apology matters because Lula, who begins a fourth term on 5 January 2027, had turned a talk on healthy ageing into a quarrel with a former rival.

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Key Facts Who. President Lula, 81, and ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso, 95, who governed from 1995 to 2002.

What. Lula called Cardoso “living dead”, drew a rebuke from his foundation, then apologised.

When. Remark on Friday 27 November 2026 in Rio de Janeiro; apology on Saturday 28 November.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

Brazil’s president called a 95-year-old former rival “living dead” on Friday and apologised on Saturday, after the Fundação FHC, the former president’s institute, said his words did not match the facts.

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Cardoso, known in Brazil as FHC, was the finance minister behind the Real Plan, the 1994 currency reform that ended hyperinflation. He then served two terms as president for the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), a centre-right party.

Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) long stood opposite him, and Cardoso beat Lula in the presidential elections of 1994 and 1998. Lula succeeded him in 2003 and was re-elected last month for a fourth term.

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Fernando Henrique Cardoso in his official portrait as president, 1999. (File photo: Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

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On Friday Lula visited a healthy-ageing programme at the Gaffrée e Guinle federal university hospital in Rio de Janeiro. Speaking about growing old in good health, he said he does not consider himself old at 81.

Of Cardoso he said that “he can no longer tell who his child is” and that “this person is not living”. He called him a “morto-vivo”, Portuguese for living dead, and said he had visited him “um dia desses”, meaning the other day.

That evening the Fundação FHC, the former president’s institute in São Paulo, said it “regrets” the president’s statement on Cardoso’s health. It added that the two men last met at the celebration of 30 years of the Real Plan, held in 2024, and that “the current president’s words do not match the facts”.

The foundation’s note did not dispute that Cardoso is ill. Brazilian news reports on 28 November say he has advanced Alzheimer’s disease and lives under continuous care at home.

On Saturday Lula joined André Janones, a federal deputy, on a live broadcast and said that in his speech “I made a very bad gaffe”. He explained that he had been meeting older people because he wants to create a policy to care for the elderly.

“It was a failing of mine and I want to apologise,” he said, addressing Paulo Henrique Cardoso, the former president’s son, “and you and your family, all relatives, and the Brazilian people”. He then added: “I promise never to make a gaffe like that again.”

Lula also said he had been speaking of a man who “seems to me to have generalised dementia”. That is the president’s own description, and the foundation’s note did not address the diagnosis.

The remark came during a speech about ageing policy. Lula said he wants a policy to care for older people, and on 19 November he said he will create a ministry for them, though the name may differ.

The two voices are plain: a rebuke from the foundation on Friday evening and an apology from the president on Saturday. The apology came within a day, and it was addressed to the family as well as to the public.

The two accounts of when Lula and Cardoso last met differ, and neither side has offered more detail. It is not clear when the visit Lula mentioned took place.

No decision on the ministry’s name, budget or timing has been published. No dated next step is known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Lula apologise?

He called former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso a “living dead” man at a hospital event, and the Fundação FHC said his words did not match the facts. Lula then called the remark a gaffe and asked the family’s forgiveness.

What did the Fundação FHC dispute?

It said the two last met at the Real Plan anniversary in 2024 and that Lula’s words did not match the facts. It did not dispute that the former president is ill.

Is a ministry for older people coming?

Lula said on 19 November that he will create one, but its final name, form and timing are not yet public.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: statement of the Fundação FHC of 27 November 2026; Lula’s remarks at the Hospital Universitário Gaffrée e Guinle, Rio de Janeiro, 27 November 2026; Lula’s live broadcast, 28 November 2026

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