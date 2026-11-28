Lula’s allies say the vice president is set to run a new Security Ministry, though the presidency has not announced it and the ministry still needs a constitutional change before it can exist.

Politics: Brazil

Allies of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Friday 27 November 2026 that Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will lead the new Ministry of Public Security in Lula’s fourth term, which starts in January 2027. The presidency has not formally announced it, but allies say the choice is all but settled and expect an announcement next week.

Allies describe a more centrist, pragmatic presidency, and Lula wants the ministry to be the showcase of his fourth term on a theme that has been a weak point for governments of his Workers’ Party (PT), the left-wing party he founded. For readers in the United States, it shows a government that plans to meet its crime problem with a seasoned former governor rather than a theorist.

Key Facts Who. Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, a four-time São Paulo governor, is tipped by allies of President Lula.

What. He would lead a new Public Security Ministry, split out of the Justice Ministry.

Why. Lula wants an ex-governor who has commanded police; security is a weak spot for his party.

When. Announcement planned next week, before Lula’s Mercosur trade-bloc summit in Uruguay on 3 December.

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:10 GMT.

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Lula’s allies say the vice president is set to run a new Security Ministry, though the presidency has not announced it and the ministry still needs a constitutional change before it can exist.

Alckmin, who belongs to the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), governed São Paulo state four times when he was in another party, the centre-right Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB). Allies say Lula wants an ex-governor with experience commanding police, not a theorist on the subject.

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Lula has also settled two other key posts for his new term, allies say. Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, chairman of the board of Bradesco bank, has accepted the invitation to run Finance, and Camilo Santana, a Workers’ Party senator and former education minister, is expected to run the Civil House, the president’s chief of staff office.

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Alckmin had also been floated for Finance, but Trabuco was Lula’s first choice. Allies say the Security Ministry is where Lula wants the vice president, whose four terms as governor of São Paulo included command of its police.

A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, where the federal ministries sit. (File photo) Foto: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

On 3 November Lula wrote on social media, in words quoted in a government release of 4 November: “Let us add to this advance the creation of the Ministry of Public Security, focused on intelligence, planning and cooperation with states and municipalities to confront the factions and the militias.” He added: “The Brazilian people have the right to work, come home and live in tranquillity.”

The ministry cannot exist until Congress promulgates the Security PEC, a proposed constitutional amendment, and the Senate approved PEC 18/2025 on Tuesday 3 November 2026. The vote was 73 in the first round and 75 in the second, with no votes against, after the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, had passed it.

The amendment writes two security funds into the constitution with mandatory transfers that cannot be frozen in budget cuts, according to the government’s release of 4 November. It also widens the role of the Federal Police, Brazil’s national investigative force, against criminal organisations and environmental crimes, and extends the Federal Highway Police, the national road patrol, to railways and waterways.

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Davi Alcolumbre, the Senate president who also presides over Congress, said on 10 November that he planned to promulgate it in about 15 days, and the amendment was still awaiting promulgation on Friday 27 November. Lula has said he wants to create the ministry by provisional measure, a decree with the force of law, once the amendment is promulgated.

The government is still negotiating which bodies would move out of the Justice Ministry, and the ministry’s start date is not known. Two names have been floated for roles: Andrei Rodrigues, director-general of the Federal Police, and prosecutor Lincoln Gakiya, known for fighting the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital, a powerful gang born in the prisons).

Security was a main theme of the campaign. Ronaldo Caiado, a presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), had said he would name Gakiya if elected.

The government’s economic team has projected a preliminary extra R$2.3 billion (about US$414 million) a year for security from 2027, linked to the amendment. This article uses US$1 = R$5.5582, the RT market data (market-data provider) close of 27 November 2026.

The presidency has not confirmed the choice, and allies expect the definitive conversation between Lula and Alckmin in the coming days. They want the announcement before Lula leaves for the Mercosur summit in Uruguay on Thursday 3 December.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Alckmin been named security minister?

Not officially. Allies say it is settled, but the presidency has not announced it.

Why does Lula want a former governor?

He wants someone who has run police forces, not a theorist. The ministry is meant to show voters that his party can deliver on crime.

What must happen before the ministry exists?

Congress must promulgate the Security amendment, which means it formally enters the constitution. Lula then plans a provisional measure to create the ministry.

In depth The Lula government 2026: complete guide

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Presidência da República release of 4 November 2026; Senate vote on PEC 18/2025 of 3 November 2026; exchange rate RT market data close 27 November 2026; Senado Federal

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