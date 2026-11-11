What Happens to Your Love Life When You’re Training for a Fight?

IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.45% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.12% USD/CLP983.43▼ 0.08% USD/COP3,273▼ 0.03% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.13% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.17▼ 0.18% BRENT 92.99 ▲ 1.64% WTI 86.94 ▲ 1.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.29 ▲ 1.13% GOLD 4,003 ▼ 0.69% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.61% CORN 446.25 ▼ 0.61% WHEAT 597.50 ▲ 0.80% COFFEE 264.75 ▼ 2.45% SUGAR 18.50 ▲ 2.27% ORANGE JUICE 146.05 ▼ 0.48% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,054 ▲ 6.58% BEEF 218.28 ▼ 0.42% CATTLE 326.90 ▼ 1.04% LITHIUM 61.19 ▲ 2.02% PETR4 44.20 ▼ 1.67% VALE3 64.48 ▼ 0.49% ITUB4 41.73 ▲ 1.29% BBDC4 14.48 ▼ 0.41% ABEV3 15.78 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 0.12% B3SA3 14.75 ▲ 1.86% WEGE3 51.90 ▲ 1.86% PRIO3 61.48 ▲ 2.43% SUZB3 54.35 ▼ 0.20% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 1.17% AZZA3 15.03 ▲ 2.04% CSAN3 2.93 ▲ 9.33% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.60 ▲ 1.56% GMAT3 3.99 ▲ 4.72% PSSA3 45.81 ▼ 1.84% CVCB3 0.89 ▲ 3.49% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.11 ▲ 0.12% NATU3 5.58 ▲ 0.54% BRKM5 2.94 ▲ 0.68% RANI3 8.45 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14% IBOV 172,470.78 ▲ 0.66% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.41% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.11% USD/CLP 983.43 ▼ 0.08% USD/COP 3,273 ▼ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.13% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.18% BRENT 92.99 ▲ 1.64% WTI 86.94 ▲ 1.05% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.29 ▲ 1.13% GOLD 4,003 ▼ 0.69% SILVER 52.03 ▲ 1.81% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.61% CORN 446.25 ▼ 0.61% WHEAT 597.50 ▲ 0.80% COFFEE 264.75 ▼ 2.45% SUGAR 18.50 ▲ 2.27% ORANGE JUICE 146.05 ▼ 0.48% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,054 ▲ 6.58% BEEF 218.28 ▼ 0.42% CATTLE 326.90 ▼ 1.04% LITHIUM 61.19 ▲ 2.02% PETR4 44.20 ▼ 1.67% VALE3 64.48 ▼ 0.49% ITUB4 41.73 ▲ 1.29% BBDC4 14.48 ▼ 0.41% ABEV3 15.78 ▼ 0.06% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 0.12% B3SA3 14.75 ▲ 1.86% WEGE3 51.90 ▲ 1.86% PRIO3 61.48 ▲ 2.43% SUZB3 54.35 ▼ 0.20% RENT3 30.14 ▲ 1.17% AZZA3 15.03 ▲ 2.04% CSAN3 2.93 ▲ 9.33% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.60 ▲ 1.56% GMAT3 3.99 ▲ 4.72% PSSA3 45.81 ▼ 1.84% CVCB3 0.89 ▲ 3.49% POSI3 3.26 ▲ 3.49% SLCE3 17.11 ▲ 0.12% NATU3 5.58 ▲ 0.54% BRKM5 2.94 ▲ 0.68% RANI3 8.45 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.43 ▲ 1.14%
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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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What Happens to Your Love Life When You’re Training for a Fight?

By · · 4 min read

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, looks at how fight camps affect relationships.

Two fighters grappling during a mixed martial arts bout
File photo: two fighters grappling during a mixed martial arts bout. (Photo: U.S. Army, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Being in a relationship with an MMA fighter sounds exciting until you realise date night might involve watching someone eat plain chicken while discussing how much water they’re allowed to drink. Fight camps can take over almost every part of a fighter’s life.

Between sparring, conditioning, recovery and making weight, there’s not always much energy left for romance. And while the fighter is preparing for the cage, their partner may be wondering when they’ll get an evening together that doesn’t involve watching UFC highlights.

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When Training Comes Before Date Night

An MMA training camp often involves two sessions a day, sometimes more. By the time a fighter gets home, their idea of a perfect evening might be dinner, a shower and falling asleep before the opening credits of a film have finished.

Even days off aren’t necessarily free. There’s recovery to think about, meals to prepare and an opponent whose previous fights have probably been watched enough times to memorise the commentary.

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For couples, it means working around the schedule rather than expecting spontaneous nights out. A quiet evening together can become surprisingly valuable when the next morning starts with wrestling drills.

Weight Cutting Isn’t Particularly Romantic

Sharing a meal is one of the simplest pleasures in a relationship. Unfortunately, fight camp can turn dinner into a nutritional calculation.

A fighter managing their weight might be measuring portions and following a strict eating plan, while their partner tries to decide whether ordering pizza would count as an act of betrayal. The situation can become more difficult closer to weigh-in, particularly when fighters use aggressive weight-cutting methods.

Severe dehydration carries genuine health risks, and it can leave athletes feeling exhausted and irritable. Even without an extreme cut, food tends to become a bigger subject than anyone expected.

A romantic restaurant booking might begin with a detailed investigation of the menu.

What About Sex Before a Fight?

The question of whether fighters should abstain from sex before competition has been debated for generations. Traditional boxing wisdom often suggested that avoiding sex helped preserve strength and aggression.

Some MMA fighters still follow similar routines, while others consider the whole idea outdated. Research hasn’t established that ordinary sexual activity significantly harms athletic performance.

Getting enough sleep and allowing time for recovery are more relevant considerations. Ultimately, it’s a personal decision.

The important thing is that fighters and their partners communicate about expectations rather than treating an old gym superstition as an unquestionable rule. After all, a fighter can spend months studying an opponent’s habits.

Discussing their own relationship shouldn’t be the more difficult conversation.

Staying Connected When Camp Takes You Away

Some fighters travel to specialist gyms or spend weeks training away from home. That makes maintaining a relationship more complicated, especially when long days leave little time for calls.

Messages, video chats and regular check-ins can help couples stay connected. They aren’t quite the same as being together, but they’re better than disappearing for six weeks and returning with a new cauliflower ear.

For single adults, downtime can involve other forms of personal entertainment. Services offering phone sex provide one option for private adult conversation by phone, without the commitments of conventional dating.

It’s simply one of many ways adults might choose to spend their free time, rather than something particular to MMA.Whether someone is in a relationship or single, the challenge is finding room for a personal life when training occupies so much of the day.

The Partner Has to Make Sacrifices Too

It’s easy to focus entirely on the fighter, but their partner often has to adjust just as much. Cancelled plans, unusual meal routines, training trips and the nerves of fight night can all affect life at home.

There’s also the peculiar experience of asking how someone’s day went and hearing that they were kicked in the head during sparring. Support matters, but it needs to work both ways.

A partner shouldn’t automatically become an unpaid nutritionist, travel organiser and full-time assistant just because there’s a fight coming up.

And After the Fight?

Once the bout is over, normal life can begin to return. There may finally be time for a proper dinner, a weekend away or an evening that doesn’t revolve around takedown defence.

Of course, recovery still matters, particularly after a difficult fight. But the end of camp is a chance to give some attention back to the relationship.

Because preparing for an MMA fight might take eight weeks. Keeping a relationship healthy takes rather longer.

And unlike a championship bout, nobody hands you a belt for remembering date night.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.

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