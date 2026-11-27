A landslide at a closed gold-mining site has killed at least ten people, and the diggers’ leader says illegal digging goes on despite the closure.

Disaster: DR Congo

At least ten people died when a landslide hit the Lomera gold-mining site in South Kivu province, in eastern DR Congo, on the evening of Wednesday 25 November 2026. Thierry Bavurha, president of the diggers, the artisanal miners at the site, confirmed the toll.

Local sources say part of the ground gave way while diggers were still on site, in the Luhihi district of Kabare territory. Other victims are feared missing, so the toll could rise.

Key Facts Who. Thierry Bavurha, president of the diggers (artisanal miners) at Lomera, confirmed the toll.

What. At least ten dead in a landslide; first searches recovered five bodies.

Where. Lomera mining site, Luhihi grouping, Kabare territory, South Kivu province.

When. Evening of Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

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A landslide at a closed gold-mining site has killed at least ten people, and the diggers’ leader says illegal digging goes on despite the closure.

The first searches recovered five bodies, which were handed to their families for funerals. The toll rests on Bavurha’s confirmation and local accounts, and no official figure has been published.

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Bavurha says clandestine mining goes on at Lomera despite the site’s closure, which exposes workers to deadly accidents. He urged the authorities either to enforce the closure strictly or to reopen the site officially, with strict safety measures for any restart.

File photo: aerial view of Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, DR Congo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The site has been closed since September 2025, Bavurha says, and digging reportedly continues illegally in unsafe conditions. Provincial authorities ordered the closure, local reports say.

Lomera has been the scene of repeated disasters. On Sunday 20 July 2025 a landslide there buried miners.

At least ten bodies were recovered, local reports said at the time, and the provincial governor said twelve people had been rescued. At that time the area was under the control of the M23, an armed rebel group that holds much of eastern DR Congo.

The final toll of that landslide is not known.A fire destroyed more than 600 homes at the Lomera site on Sunday 2 November 2025, with no deaths. The AFC/M23 rebel alliance (Alliance Fleuve Congo, which includes the M23) closed the site definitively on Tuesday 4 November 2025.

The fire broke out two months after the first closure, and local reports at the time said it may have had criminal motives. It left hundreds of people without shelter.

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After the definitive closure, the businesses that had invested in artisanal gold digging at Lomera began to evacuate their tools. Some struggled to move heavy equipment such as crushers and motor pumps.

No official response to his appeal has been reported. The authorities have not yet said whether they will reopen the site or enforce its closure.

Local reports do not say how many diggers were on site when the ground gave way. The cause of the collapse has not been given.

Artisanal digging means small-scale mining by hand. On Wednesday 28 January 2026 a landslide at the Rubaya mine in North Kivu, which produces coltan, a metal ore used in electronics, killed at least 200 people, according to a spokesperson for the governor installed by the M23.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Lomera landslide?

At least ten, according to the diggers’ leader Thierry Bavurha. Other victims are feared missing, so the toll could rise.

Why were people digging at a closed site?

Bavurha says clandestine mining continues despite the closure. He wants the authorities to enforce the ban strictly or reopen the site with strict safety measures.

Sources: Thierry Bavurha, president of the diggers at the Lomera site (confirmation of the toll after the landslide of 25 November 2026); local accounts from Kabare territory; statement of the South Kivu governor (July 2025); spokesperson of the North Kivu governor on the Rubaya landslide (January 2026); local records of the fire of 2 November 2025 and the site closure of 4 November 2025.

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