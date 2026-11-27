A local rights coalition says police fired on a protest over farmland near a Mozambican mine, and it is asking for an independent inquiry.

File photo: Moma village, Nampula Province. Photo: MJEHermann, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

MOZAMBIQUE · MINING

Police in northern Mozambique fired on a protest of about 300 farmers on Wednesday 25 November 2026, near the Topuito premises of Kenmare, an Irish company that mines heavy mineral sands, a source of titanium minerals. Three farmers were wounded, local reporting says.

The Moma District Platform of Civil Society Organisations (PDOSC-Moma), a coalition of local groups, said in a press statement that police used tear gas and live ammunition. It is demanding an independent investigation and asks Kenmare to explain the communities’ claims.

Key Facts Who About 300 protesters, police and Kenmare, an Irish company mining heavy mineral sands.

What Police used firearms and tear gas; three farmers were reportedly wounded, with no deaths reported.

Where Topuito, Larde district, Nampula province, northern Mozambique, on Wednesday 25 November.

As of Friday 27 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

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A local rights coalition says police fired on a protest over farmland near a Mozambican mine, and it is asking for an independent inquiry.

Avenida Heróis da Liberdade in Quelimane, in central Mozambique. File photo: Cornelius Kibelka, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Topuito is in Larde district, in Nampula province, where Kenmare mines heavy mineral sands in Larde and Moma districts. Local reporting published on Friday 27 November says three farmers from the Topuito community were wounded, and that police used firearms and tear gas.

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The protesters were farmers demanding compensation for land and machambas, the small farm plots they work, lost to heavy-sands mining. PDOSC-Moma says they asked Kenmare, “once again,” to keep its obligations.

The coalition says police fired “deadly bullets” and did so “unnecessarily.” Reports of the shooting describe wounded people and mention no deaths.

PDOSC-Moma wants the inquiry to examine the circumstances of the shooting, how the wounded received medical care and who is responsible for any abuses. It also says the case should be seen not only as a matter of public order but as a sign that conflicts between communities and mining companies must be settled by dialogue.

A survey cited in the local reporting identified 325 farm plots covering 134 hectares, three graves and 12 sacred sites in the area. The reporting does not say who carried out the survey or when.

Local reports from December 2024 describe an earlier clash at the same place. On Thursday 5 December 2024, a group of protesters supported by Topuito residents tried unsuccessfully to enter Kenmare’s yard in Topuito, and a plane carrying company staff could not land.

Another 2024 report says that incident came a day after a “peace agreement” to build a bridge linking Topuito to Moma town, and that the crowd chanted the name of Venâncio Mondlane, then an opposition presidential candidate. Together the two episodes show a dispute that has surfaced in public at least twice in two years.

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Two days before the shooting, on Monday 23 November 2026, Kenmare and International Resources Holding (IRH), an Abu Dhabi-based would-be buyer, said they had agreed in principle on 380 pence a share in cash, valuing the whole company at about US$462 million. The offer is still only possible: it depends on pre-conditions that include consents from the Mozambican government under the mine’s mineral licensing contract.

IRH has until 5:00 p.m. Dublin time on Tuesday 15 December 2026 to announce a firm offer or walk away, according to the companies’ announcement. The statement does not mention the protest, which took place two days later.

Neither Gareth Clifton, Kenmare’s director-general in Mozambique, nor police spokesman Dércio Samuel had answered requests for comment when the first reports were published on Friday 27 November. There is also no official casualty list, and no names or ages of the wounded have been published.

Police have not given their account of why they opened fire. Kenmare has not responded to the communities’ claims.

More: Mozambique news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened at Topuito?

Police fired on a protest by farmers near Kenmare’s premises over land lost to mining. Reports describe wounded people and mention no deaths.

What Do the Protesters Want?

Farmers want compensation for land and plots lost to mining, and for Kenmare to keep its obligations. The local coalition also wants an independent investigation.

Have Kenmare or the Police Responded?

Not in the first reports, which say requests for comment went unanswered. Both accounts are still missing.

Sources: Kenmare Resources plc and International Resources Holding, joint announcement of 23 November 2026; statement of the Moma District Platform of Civil Society Organisations (PDOSC-Moma), reported 27 November 2026; Kenmare and the Mozambican Republic Police, requests for comment unanswered at the time of the first reports; local reports of 5 December 2024.

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