One poll cannot settle the contest on the right, but it shows voters sorting a crowded field before the deadline for candidates to collect backing from elected officials and a court ruling that could still reshape the race.

File photo: the Élysée Palace in Paris, the French president's official residence. (Photo: ScareCriterion12, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: France

France’s political right is shifting, and a poll by OpinionWay, a Paris polling firm, for CNews, a French news channel, shows who is gaining. The poll, published on Thursday 26 November 2026, puts David Lisnard, the mayor of Cannes, third with 12%.

Former prime minister Édouard Philippe has dropped to 8%, while Marine Le Pen, leader of the conservative National Rally party, still leads with 33%. The shift matters because the centre and right are split among several names, and pollsters do not agree on their order.

Key Facts Who. Cannes mayor David Lisnard, founder of his own party Nouvelle Énergie, is third.

What. Lisnard 12% (up 3 points), Philippe 8% (down 4); Marine Le Pen still leads at 33%.

Next. First round Sunday 18 April 2027; runoff Sunday 2 May 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, 29 Nov 2026, 4:15 a.m. ET: Le Pen about 44%, Lisnard about 23%.

As of. 29 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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France is a NATO ally, holds a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and runs the euro area’s second-largest economy. Who replaces President Emmanuel Macron, whose second term ends in May 2027, matters well beyond Paris.

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One poll cannot settle the contest on the right, but it shows voters sorting a crowded field before the deadline for candidates to collect backing from elected officials and a court ruling that could still reshape the race.

How the Right Came to Split

Lisnard announced his candidacy on the evening news of France 2, a public TV channel, on Tuesday 31 March 2026, saying “Je suis candidat” and quitting Les Républicains (LR), France’s traditional conservative party. He now runs for his own party, Nouvelle Énergie.

His words on the night: “Je quitte LR parce que LR n’a pas quitté, tout simplement, ses ambiguïtés et la macronie”, in our translation “I am leaving LR because LR has not, quite simply, left its ambiguities and Macron’s camp behind”. La macronie means the circle around President Macron, and in the same interview Lisnard backed a big open primary on the right.

Marine Le Pen, who leads every poll cited here, announced her candidacy on 7 July 2026, the day the Paris Court of Appeal upheld her conviction in the case over the use of European Parliament funds. She said she would appeal to the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court of appeal, which said on 8 July it “could be in a position” to rule “at the latest early April 2027”.

The appeal is still pending, and we could not confirm a hearing date. We do not guess its outcome, which only the court can settle.

Lisnard Gains While Philippe Slips

OpinionWay surveyed 1,020 adults online on 25-26 November 2026 and filed notice no. 10400 with the Commission des sondages, France’s official polling watchdog, on 26 November. That notice, a primary document, says 596 people gave a first-round choice, and its margin of error is about 2.4 points for a score near 10%.

In that first-round test, Le Pen scored 33% and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the hard-left France Unbowed movement, 16%, with Lisnard on 12%. Raphaël Glucksmann of the centre-left Place Publique had 10%, and Philippe, from the centre-right Horizons party, 8%.

The previous wave, notice 10371 with fieldwork on 10-12 November 2026 and a scenario that, like the new poll, included the judo champion Teddy Riner as a possible candidate, had Lisnard at 9% and Philippe at 12%. Philippe led Lisnard by 3 points then and trails him by 4 now.

Runoff tests in the same poll put Lisnard closest to Le Pen, at 45% to her 55%. Glucksmann scored 42% to 58%, Philippe 41% to 59% and Mélenchon 31% to 69%, so Lisnard’s 45% is the best score of the four.

Not every pollster agrees on the order. Cluster17, a French polling firm, put Philippe at 13.5% and Lisnard at 10% in its first scenario, in a poll taken on 9-10 November 2026 among 1,164 registered voters.

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YouGov, a polling firm, surveyed 1,030 people online on 12-17 November 2026 for HuffPost, a news site, and found Lisnard at 9% and Philippe at 8% among voters who had chosen a candidate. Philippe led Lisnard in two earlier polls, Cluster17 and OpinionWay’s 12 November wave, while YouGov had Lisnard ahead by 1 point, so one snapshot proves little.

We found no reaction from Philippe or Lisnard to the new poll by Sunday 29 November 2026. It is not known whether either will withdraw, or whether the right will unite behind one name.

The poll therefore rules nobody in or out, because the sponsorship deadline is months away and the Court of Cassation has not ruled on Le Pen’s appeal. Each candidate needs 500 sponsorships from elected officials by Friday 12 March 2027.

The Constitutional Council, France’s top constitutional body, checks the sponsorships before the official candidate list is published. The first round is Sunday 18 April 2027, with the runoff on Sunday 2 May 2027, according to the French government’s official election calendar.

Readers new to the race can find the field in our guide to who is running for France’s 2027 presidency and the earlier poll putting Le Pen and Mélenchon in a runoff. Each new survey is added to the poll tracker.

File photo: the garden facade of the Élysée Palace in Paris, the French president’s official residence.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, the contract “Next French Presidential Election” had about US$187.5 million traded when we read it at 4:15 a.m. ET on 29 November 2026. Prices implied Le Pen about 44%, Lisnard about 23%, Mélenchon about 15% and Philippe about 4%. These are bets, not polls. They do not count as a source for this report.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Lisnard’s rise matter?

It shows part of the right moving toward a candidate who left the traditional party. It also sharpens the argument over whether the right should choose one name in a primary.

Does one poll decide who runs?

A poll shows support but decides nothing, because candidates must still gather sponsorships and reach the official list. Pollsters also differ on the order of the right-wing candidates.

Can Marine Le Pen run in 2027?

Her conviction is under appeal at the Court of Cassation, France’s highest court of appeal. The court has said it could rule at the latest by early April 2027, before the first round.

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Sources Sources Commission des sondages notices 10400 (OpinionWay for CNews, 26 November 2026), 10371 (OpinionWay for CNews, 12 November 2026), 10368 (Cluster17 for Politico, 11 November 2026) and 10382 (YouGov for HuffPost, 19 November 2026)

France 2 broadcast of 31 March 2026

Paris Court of Appeal ruling of 7 July 2026

Court of Cassation statement of 8 July 2026

French government election calendar

Polymarket (read 29 November 2026)

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