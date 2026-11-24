Liberia’s election commission wants nearly US$90 million for the 2029 vote. In September a House committee chairman warned that preparation cannot wait.

A street corner in central Monrovia, Liberia's capital (file photo from 2013). It does not show the fuel terminal or the ceremony. Photo: blk24ga / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Liberia | Elections

Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC), the body that runs the country’s votes, has asked for about US$89.5 million to pay for the 2029 general elections. Chairperson Jonathan K. Weedor disclosed the budget at a press conference on Monday 23 November 2026 at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia, the capital.

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The request covers 2027 to 2029 and has gone to the National Legislature, Liberia’s parliament, and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. The NEC said it sent the budget to both bodies for consideration.

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Key Facts Who. Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC), led by Chairperson Jonathan K. Weedor.

What. Asks about US$89.5 million for the 2027 to 2029 election cycle, about 40% above 2023, the NEC says.

Where. Announced in Monrovia on Monday 23 November 2026; sent to the Legislature.

Next. Funds needed by the end of March 2027; voter registration in the first quarter of 2028.

As of. 24 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Liberia’s election commission wants nearly US$90 million for the 2029 vote. In September a House committee chairman warned that preparation cannot wait.

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The request comes after the NEC’s 2026 to 2030 Strategic Plan, launched on Wednesday 2 September 2026, which the commission puts at more than US$75 million over five years. The plan is the commission’s five-year roadmap towards the 2029 elections.

At that launch Weedor said: “We are not merely unveiling a document; we are launching a bold new chapter in Liberia’s democratic evolution.” He added that the NEC intends to manage the plan “with the discipline and transparency it demands”.

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The new request is about 40 percent above the cost of the 2023 general elections, according to the NEC. The reports we read do not give the NEC’s own figure for the 2023 cost.

The NEC plans to raise the number of voting precincts, the local areas where people vote, from 2,080 in the previous election cycle to 2,500 by 2029, an increase of 420. The expansion is meant for a projected 2.7 million eligible voters in the registration exercise scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

The money falls into three phases. About US$32.5 million is for 2027, mainly biometric equipment for voter registration, with funds needed by March 2027 to avoid procurement delays.

File photo. A street vendor with his handcart in a Monrovia market, Liberia, in 2014. Photo: FischerFotos, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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About US$12.9 million is for 2028, covering the voter registration exercise, and about US$44.1 million is for 2029, when the elections are held. The total includes provision for a possible presidential run-off, a second round if no candidate wins outright.

More than 10,000 biometric voter verification devices, which confirm a voter’s identity and guard against voting twice, are to be bought. Starlink, a satellite internet service, is expected to link the NEC headquarters with its field offices.

At the 2 September launch, Prof. Thomas Romeo Quioh, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Elections and Inauguration, said: “The 2029 Presidential and Legislative Elections cannot begin in 2029.” He added that “Transparency about achievements, challenges and areas requiring additional support will strengthen public confidence.”

Weedor said the first money is needed by the end of March 2027 to avoid procurement delays. The NEC says late funds would delay the purchase of the biometric equipment.

Reports of the press conference do not say how much would come from the national budget and how much from donors. The cost per voter has not been published either.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who decides whether Liberia gets the money?

The National Legislature and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, which both hold the request for consideration.

Why does the commission ask so early?

Biometric equipment must be bought before voters can be registered, and the NEC says late funds would delay that purchase. The chair of the House elections committee has also warned that preparation cannot wait.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error