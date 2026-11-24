LIBERIA: FARM FUNDS

Liberia’s House of Representatives, the lower chamber in Monrovia, has endorsed a committee report that found no proof of wrongdoing by the Ministry of Agriculture. The endorsement became public on Monday 23 November 2026, and it clears the ministry run by Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah.

The case began with allegations that about US$800,000 spent on fertiliser, chemicals and seed could not be shown to have reached farmers. A House committee heard ministry officials in October and decided the evidence did not establish those claims.

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Key Facts Who. Liberia’s House of Representatives and its agriculture committee, which reviewed the ministry’s purchases.

What. Committee found evidence too thin to prove fraud over US$800,000 of farm supplies; House archived report.

Where. Monrovia, Liberia; the Ministry of Agriculture is led by Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah.

When. Hearing on 8 October 2026; endorsement made public on Monday 23 November 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:40 GMT

A House committee found the evidence insufficient to prove misconduct over farm supplies, but a lawmaker’s price questions and unpublished paperwork leave parts of the story open.

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The allegations centre on money that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the government’s budget office, reportedly disbursed for fertilisers, agricultural chemicals, rice seeds and other supplies. The spending was set against a budget allocation of US$997,080 under Budget Code 22107, the line for agricultural supplies, so the disputed sum is roughly four-fifths of that line.

The allegations pointed to the absence of verifiable warehouse inventories, documented delivery locations, identifiable beneficiary farmers and receipts. They also held that contracts went to firms linked to the Minister of Agriculture, the Deputy Minister for Administration (its administrative deputy) and the ministry’s procurement director, with others used as fronts.

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Scrutiny of Liberia’s public money is a running theme. The House also rejected a US$52 million national identity card contract in November 2026, a separate case that does not concern the farm purchases.

File photo. A street vendor with his handcart in a Monrovia market, Liberia, in 2014. Photo: FischerFotos, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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The committee heard the case on Thursday 8 October 2026 at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, where ministry officials submitted documentary evidence, four exhibits numbered 30417, 30425, 30428 and 30431. Lawmakers asked how procurement worked, which farmers benefited and where, how many hectares each farmer cultivated, which counties and warehouses received supplies, and how farmers were chosen.

The report also notes an earlier ministry statement that domestic rice production was supported by donor-funded projects rather than the core budget. The committee concluded that the evidence presented did not establish the allegations.

The committee found “no evidence sufficient to establish misconduct, administrative impropriety, or financial impropriety on the part of the Ministry of Agriculture’s administration in connection with the allegations under review.” The committee recommended that the House dismiss the allegations and close the matter.

The plenary, meaning the full House, accepted the report and ordered it placed in the House archives. The public record does not give the date of the vote, only that the endorsement became known with the report’s release.

The finding is a political judgment, not a court ruling. The committee is a body of lawmakers, and no ruling by a court or an anti-corruption agency on the purchase has been reported.

The strongest challenge comes from Representative Kortor Sehwongbay Kwague, who represents Nimba County District 5. He told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday 22 October 2026 that he held documents raising questions about prices paid between May and June 2026.

He cited 317 bags of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen-phosphorus-potassium blend, at US$760 a bag, and 280 bags of urea at US$700 a bag. Together the two lots come to US$436,920, and he questioned whether the goods reached their intended beneficiaries.

The committee’s public finding does not answer his pricing and delivery questions item by item. That leaves his challenge standing as the sharpest open question in the case.

Around the same time the House set up a specialised committee to examine nearly US$1 million of ministry purchases of fertiliser, herbicides, seed rice and cattle. Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon appointed it with Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, and told it to report within two weeks.

Margibi County Representatives Ivar Jones and Ellen Attoh Wreh head that panel, whose two-week deadline ran out in early November. It is not publicly known whether it has reported, or how its inquiry relates to the disputed line.

Internal problems at the ministry are not new this year. In February 2026 it suspended five senior staff members, two of them without pay, after investigations by the Civil Service Agency, the government’s civil service body, and preliminary audit reports found administrative and financial irregularities.

One example was an unauthorised salary rise from US$305 to US$1,500 for a welfare officer, as the ministry’s own statement set out. The House finding does not concern those cases.

The public record does not include the documents the committee reviewed. It is not known where the supplies went beyond what the ministry told lawmakers.

Nor is it clear whether Representative Kwague, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, the state graft watchdog, or the General Auditing Commission, the state audit body, will pursue the matter. For the United States and other donors that fund Liberian farming projects, the finding turns on whether paperwork can show that inputs reached farmers.

The committee judged the ministry’s papers enough. Outsiders cannot test that judgment while the documents stay unpublished.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the House decision prove the ministry did nothing wrong?

No. It is a political finding by lawmakers, not a court ruling, and it says the evidence presented did not establish the allegations.

What is still open after the clearance?

A separate specialised committee is examining other ministry purchases, and it is not publicly known whether it has reported. The pricing and delivery questions raised by Representative Kwague have not been answered publicly in detail.

Why does the finding matter to donors?

Donors that fund farming projects rely on records showing inputs reached farmers. The finding rests on ministry documents that the public cannot yet inspect.