Liberia gets new financing to build jobs around its forests while protecting them. The project runs until mid-2031.

Brief · Liberia

The World Bank’s board approved US$45.4 million on Thursday 19 November 2026 to help Liberia earn a living from its rainforest without cutting it down. The Liberia Forest Economy Project pairs a US$40 million credit from the International Development Association, the bank’s fund for the poorest countries, with a US$5.4 million grant from PROGREEN, a multi-donor forest and land trust fund.

In a May 2026 brief, the bank called Liberia the last great stronghold of the Upper Guinea Forest, a rainforest belt in West Africa. The new money tests whether that forest can become paid work for local people.

Key Facts Who. World Bank board; Liberia’s Forestry Development Authority is the implementing agency.

What. US$45.4M: a US$40M credit plus a US$5.4M grant for forest jobs.

When. Approved 19 November 2026; the project is due to close 30 June 2031.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 19:45 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time).

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Liberia gets new financing to build jobs around its forests while protecting them. The project runs until mid-2031.

The money is a credit and a grant to the Republic of Liberia, according to the bank’s project record. The aim is better forest governance, conservation and commercial activity, with communities taking part and earning more.

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A street market in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia. File photo.

The case for it rests on a gap between forest wealth and forest income. In a brief of 7 May 2026, the World Bank said around 40,000 people are formally employed in Liberia’s forest sector, which contributes 10% of gross domestic product (GDP), and that seven in 10 households collect forest products to eat or sell.

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The same brief said Liberia loses over 30,000 hectares of forest a year, one of the highest rates in West Africa. It argued that every unprocessed log exported is a lost job, a lost skill and a lost reason to keep the forest standing.

Half of Liberia’s population lives within two and a half kilometres of a forest, the brief added. The project is due to close on 30 June 2031, so results will take years to show.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Liberia Forest Economy Project?

It is a World Bank-backed programme to create jobs and income from Liberia’s forests while protecting them. The Forestry Development Authority is the implementing agency.

Who pays for it?

The money is a credit and a grant to the Republic of Liberia. The bank’s poorest-country fund and a forest trust fund provide it.

Sources World Bank, project record P508345, board approval 19 November 2026 · World Bank, brief “Roots and returns”, 7 May 2026 · Cover photo: John Atherton, May 1968, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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