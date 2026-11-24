Eight clubs play four series, and a tiebreak rule favours the teams that finished highest. Here is who plays when, in US Eastern time.

Sports: Mexico

Mexico’s football playoffs, known as the Liguilla (the “little league”), open on Wednesday 25 November, when the first two of four two-leg series start for the Apertura 2026 title (the autumn half of the Liga MX season). Liga MX, Mexico’s top professional league, has scheduled the first leg in Toluca at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, with Monterrey v América following at 10:10 p.m.

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Chivas, the Guadalajara club, enters as the top seed after finishing first with 33 points in the 18-team table, as read on 24 November. Its series against Pachuca, and Cruz Azul’s against León, open on Thanksgiving night, 26 November, at 8:00 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Eastern.

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Key Facts Pairings. Toluca v Atlas, Monterrey v América, Pachuca v Chivas and León v Cruz Azul.

First legs. Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 November, from 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 p.m. Mexico City).

Prediction markets. Polymarket bets price Chivas at 28% for the title (24 Nov, 7:29 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 24 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Eight clubs play four series, and a tiebreak rule favours the teams that finished highest. Here is who plays when, in US Eastern time.

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The field was settled in the last round of the regular season on 21 and 22 November, according to the league’s results. Pachuca beat Toluca 2-0 and Chivas edged Cruz Azul 1-0, while Monterrey beat Pumas 2-0 and León beat Santos Laguna 2-1.

Estadio BBVA, home of Monterrey. Photo: Presidencia de la República Mexicana, CC BY 2.0. File photo.

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Pachuca took the eighth and last place with 25 points, the same as Tijuana and Santos Laguna, and finished ahead of both on goal difference (goals scored minus goals conceded: +11 against +4 and +2) in the table read on 24 November. The seeding follows the final table: Chivas (first) play Pachuca (eighth), Cruz Azul (second) play León (seventh), América (third) play Monterrey (sixth) and Atlas (fourth) play Toluca (fifth).

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Each series has two legs, and the lower seed hosts the first. Liga MX’s format gives the higher seed the second leg at home and the advantage in a tie, so a draw on aggregate after 180 minutes sends the better-placed club through.

That rule is why the top four are favoured before a ball is kicked. It also means Chivas, Cruz Azul, América and Atlas can survive a 0-0 draw in the first leg and still control the series at home.

The first legs, in Mexico City time and US Eastern time, are below. Mexico City is one hour behind New York in late November.

Wed 25 Nov: Toluca v Atlas, 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET), Estadio Nemesio Díez

Toluca v Atlas, 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET), Estadio Nemesio Díez Wed 25 Nov: Monterrey v América, 9:10 p.m. (10:10 p.m. ET), Estadio BBVA

Monterrey v América, 9:10 p.m. (10:10 p.m. ET), Estadio BBVA Thu 26 Nov: Pachuca v Chivas, 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET), Estadio Hidalgo

Pachuca v Chivas, 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET), Estadio Hidalgo Thu 26 Nov: León v Cruz Azul, 9:10 p.m. (10:10 p.m. ET), Estadio León

The second legs come three days later. All times below are Mexico City time with US Eastern in brackets.

Sat 28 Nov: Atlas v Toluca, 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET), Estadio Jalisco

Atlas v Toluca, 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET), Estadio Jalisco Sat 28 Nov: América v Monterrey, 9:10 p.m. (10:10 p.m. ET), Estadio Banorte

América v Monterrey, 9:10 p.m. (10:10 p.m. ET), Estadio Banorte Sun 29 Nov: Chivas v Pachuca, 7:07 p.m. (8:07 p.m. ET), Estadio Akron

Chivas v Pachuca, 7:07 p.m. (8:07 p.m. ET), Estadio Akron Sun 29 Nov: Cruz Azul v León, 9:00 p.m. (10:00 p.m. ET), Estadio Banorte

Cruz Azul finished second with 32 points, one behind Chivas. América, third, has the best goal difference of the top eight at +14.

The title market agrees the race is open. Chivas and Cruz Azul lead the bets, with América next at 17.5% and Toluca at 11.3% in the prices below.

The semifinals are scheduled for 2 and 3 December and 5 and 6 December. The two-leg final is set for 10 and 13 December, according to Liga MX’s calendar, and moves to 24 and 27 December if Toluca reaches it because the club plays in FIFA’s Intercontinental Cup.

For US fans the practical point is the schedule: all four first legs fall on weekday evenings Eastern time. The first whistle is at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca.

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What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a US-based platform where users bet real money (so prices are bets, not polls or forecasts), the Apertura champion market had US$168,529 traded as of 24 November, 7:29 a.m. ET. It priced Chivas at 28.0%, Cruz Azul at 23.5%, América at 17.5%, Toluca at 11.3%, Monterrey at 10.4% and Atlas at 4.6%.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a Liguilla series work?

Two teams play home and away, and the goals from both matches are added together. If the total is level, the club that finished higher in the league table moves on.

Why do the top four seeds have an edge?

They host the second leg and win any tie on aggregate. A draw is therefore enough for them.

When does the final take place?

The final is played over two legs, on 10 and 13 December. The dates move to 24 and 27 December if Toluca, which plays in FIFA’s Intercontinental Cup, reaches it.

Sources Liga MX (official fixture list and final table, Apertura 2026); Polymarket (Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion market, 24 November 2026). More: Mexico

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error