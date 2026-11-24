Two groups play six matches each, and only the group winners reach the final. The table is tight and the schedule is short.

Football: Colombia

Eight clubs are still chasing one of two places in the Colombian league final, and this week’s games will shape the race. Dimayor, the body that runs Colombian professional football, schedules the second round of the semifinal groups for Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November.

The tournament is the 2026-II Liga BetPlay, the league’s second championship of the year. The eight clubs sit in two groups of four, and each team plays six matches, three at home and three away.

Key Facts Who. Eight clubs in two groups of four, including Nacional, Millonarios and América de Cali.

What. Each group winner goes straight to the final of Colombia’s 2026-II league season.

Next. Round two is Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November, from 6:20 p.m. US Eastern.

Lead. Round one is complete: Independiente Medellín won 1-0, and the other three matches ended level.

As of 24 November 2026, 17:00 GMT.

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Two groups play six matches each, and only the group winners reach the final. The table is tight and the schedule is short.

The winner of Group A and the winner of Group B go straight to the final. Group A holds Atlético Nacional, Once Caldas, Independiente Santa Fe and Independiente Medellín, while Group B holds América de Cali, Atlético Bucaramanga, Millonarios and Deportivo Cali.

El Campín stadium in Bogotá, home of Millonarios and Santa Fe. Photo: Felipe Restrepo Acosta, CC BY-SA 3.0. File photo.

Independiente Medellín opened Group A with a 1-0 home win over Independiente Santa Fe, a Bogotá club, on Friday 20 November. Medellín’s Jeison Medina scored in the 72nd minute, according to the Dimayor match record.

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On Tuesday 24 November, Millonarios, a Bogotá club, host Atlético Bucaramanga at El Campín, the city’s main football stadium, at 6:20 p.m. local time, which is also 6:20 p.m. US Eastern, because Bogotá and the US East Coast share the same hour in November. América de Cali then face Deportivo Cali at 8:30 p.m. Eastern in a derby between the two Cali clubs.

On Wednesday 25 November, Santa Fe play Once Caldas at 6:20 p.m. Eastern. Atlético Nacional then meet Medellín at 8:30 p.m. Eastern in a match between two Medellín clubs.

Round three follows quickly. Deportivo Cali play Bucaramanga on Friday 27 November at 6:35 p.m. Eastern, and Millonarios meet América de Cali at 8:40 p.m. Eastern.

Santa Fe host Nacional on Saturday 28 November at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Medellín play Once Caldas on Sunday 29 November at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Round four opens in Group B on Tuesday 1 December, when Bucaramanga face Deportivo Cali at 6:20 p.m. Eastern and América de Cali play Millonarios at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Group A follows on Wednesday 2 December, when Once Caldas play Medellín at 6:20 p.m. Eastern and Nacional play Santa Fe at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

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The fixtures read on 24 November do not give the dates of rounds five and six, or of the final. The winners of the two groups will meet in the final.

The pairings show why the race can swing quickly. Millonarios and América de Cali meet twice in four days, on 27 November and 1 December.

For Colombian communities in Florida, New York and New Jersey, most of these kick-offs fall in the early evening, in an easy slot to watch live. Group matches kick off between 6:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Eastern on every day listed above.

Away from the top flight, Deportes Quindío beat Boca Juniors de Cali, a club from Cali, 2-0 in the first leg of the second-tier Torneo BetPlay final on Monday 23 November. The return leg is on Saturday 28 November at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

More: Colombia news

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Colombian league final take place?

The fixtures read on 24 November do not give the final dates. The winners of the two groups will play it.

When are the Group A round-four matches?

Once Caldas play Medellín at 6:20 p.m. Eastern, and Nacional play Santa Fe at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, both on Wednesday 2 December.

Why do the kick-off times match US Eastern?

Bogotá does not use daylight saving time, and in November US Eastern time is the same hour.

Sources: Dimayor (dimayor.com.co), fixtures read 24 November 2026; Dimayor match record, 20 November 2026.

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