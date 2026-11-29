Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 57.5% chance against Coritiba FBC, and gives Cruz Azul a 38% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 29, 2:37 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.
Palmeiras are South American champions — they won the Copa Libertadores final 1-0 in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November.
Boca Juniors met Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final, played on 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, after Boca beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 in the semi-final.
Today’s headlines November 29, 2026
Event
Status
Angle
Copa Libertadores final
Result, Sat 28 Nov
Palmeiras beat Estudiantes de La Plata 1-0 in Montevideo, a year after losing the 2025 final by the same score.
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Palmeiras win the Copa Libertadores final 1-0 in Montevideo
Result
Palmeiras won the Copa Libertadores final 1-0 on Saturday 28 November. CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, staged the one-match final in Montevideo, Uruguay.
The Libertadores is South America’s equivalent of the Champions League. Its winner is the continent’s top club side.
Palmeiras know the pain of this stage. They lost last year’s final 1-0 to Flamengo in Lima.
Paraguayan forward Ramón Sosa scored in the 52nd minute against Estudiantes de La Plata, the Argentine club.
In short — Palmeiras won the 2026 Libertadores final 1-0 in Montevideo, one year after losing the 2025 final by the same score.
Audax Italiano 14.6% · Colo-Colo 1.1% · Coquimbo 0.4%
Polymarket · US$12,400 traded
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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