Prediction markets: Polymarket gives CR Flamengo a 57.5% chance against Coritiba FBC, and gives Cruz Azul a 38% chance to win the Liga MX: 2026 Apertura, as of November 29, 2:37 a.m. ET. Prices are bets, not polls.

Palmeiras are South American champions — they won the Copa Libertadores final 1-0 in Montevideo on Saturday 28 November.

Boca Juniors met Atlético Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana final, played on 21 November in Barranquilla, Colombia, after Boca beat Vasco da Gama 3-1 in the semi-final.