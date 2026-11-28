Brazil Minister Has Kidney Stone Surgery
A kidney stone sent a senior member of Brazil’s cabinet into emergency surgery in his home state, and his team says it went well.
Politics: Brazil
Brazil’s minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, had urgent surgery on Saturday 28 November 2026 in Macapá, the capital of the northern state of Amapá. His team said a kidney stone had blocked a ureter, the tube that carries urine from the kidney to the bladder.
The operation took place at the São Camilo Hospital, and a statement from his team afterwards said it was successful and that he is resting. How long he will stay in hospital, and who will cover his duties, has not been stated.
Key Facts
- Who. Waldez Góes, Brazil’s minister of Integration and Regional Development and a former Amapá governor.
- What. Urgent endoscopic laser surgery after a kidney stone blocked a ureter, his team said.
- Where. São Camilo Hospital in Macapá, capital of Amapá, in northern Brazil.
- When. Saturday 28 November 2026; his team later said the operation was successful.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
A kidney stone sent a senior member of Brazil’s cabinet into emergency surgery in his home state, and his team says it went well.
Góes underwent an endoscopic laser operation, a minimally invasive method that does not cut the skin. A thin instrument goes up the urethra to the ureter, where a laser breaks the stone into small pieces.
The fragments are taken out during the operation or pass later in the urine, which clears the blockage. Surgeons treat a blocked ureter as urgent because stopped urine flow can cause severe pain and, if it lasts, harm the kidney.
Góes joined the Democratic Labour Party (PDT) in 1989, according to the ministry’s 2023 handover release. He was governor of Amapá for four terms and became minister at a handover ceremony in Brasília on Tuesday 3 January 2023, the ministry said.
At that ceremony he said the ministry’s mission was “regional development and integration”, in a country where the gaps between regions keep widening, above all in the North and North-east. The ministry he leads is responsible for civil defence, water security, regional development and federal development funds.
On civil defence he promised to secure money for disaster response, a task he said climate change makes harder. He named floods, drought and the 2020 blackout in Amapá, a long power failure across the state, as the kind of events that demand more effort and budget.
He also promised to make constitutional and development funds easier to reach, calling them “fundamental instruments” for financing regional integration. He said the ministry would work with states and municipalities to restart priority public works.
The ministry lists among its programmes the São Francisco River Integration Project, which moves river water to basins in the dry northern North-east, and a standing commission on development along Brazil’s borders. For readers outside Brazil, it is the federal body that coordinates disaster response and regional development money for the Amazon and the poorer North-east.
No discharge date or stand-in has been announced. His team’s statement is the only word so far on his condition.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Brazil’s minister need urgent surgery?
A kidney stone blocked one of his ureters, according to his ministry. Doctors used a laser, passed through a thin instrument, to break the stone up.
What does Waldez Góes do?
He leads the federal ministry in charge of civil defence, water security and regional development. He took the job in January 2023 after serving as governor of Amapá.
Sources
Ministry of Integration and Regional Development, statement of 28 November 2026 on the minister’s surgery, and handover release of 3 January 2023: gov.br/mdr · Handover release
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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