A São Paulo court has jailed a man widely described as a top leader of the PCC gang, and the ruling can still be appealed.

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Security: Brazil

A São Paulo court sentenced the Brazilian gang boss known as Tuta to 18 years, nine months and 10 days in prison. Marcos Roberto de Almeida was found guilty of belonging to a criminal organisation and of laundering money for it, in a ruling issued on Friday 27 November 2026.

Media widely describe him as a leading figure of the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), a prison-born São Paulo gang, and as the likely heir to its long-time boss, Marcos Willians Herbas Camacho, known as Marcola. He was already in custody and remains there.

Key Facts Who. Marcos Roberto de Almeida, “Tuta”, widely described as a top leader of the PCC gang.

What. Sentenced to 18 years, nine months and 10 days for organised crime and money laundering.

Where. First State Court for Organised Crime and Money Laundering, São Paulo.

When. Ruling issued Friday 27 November 2026; a trial-court decision, appeal possible.

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A São Paulo court has jailed a man widely described as a top leader of the PCC gang, and the ruling can still be appealed.

The ruling was issued by Judge Antônio Carlos Martins. No sentencing regime has been reported.

He was convicted of belonging to a criminal organisation and of laundering money for it. The case was heard by the First State Court for Organised Crime and Money Laundering in São Paulo.

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A civil police station in the Liberdade district of São Paulo. (File photo)

Six other defendants were convicted and two were acquitted because the court found the evidence insufficient. Adriana Cristina dos Santos was sentenced to 15 years and nine months, and Silvio Roberto de Faria to 10 years and six months.

Four more defendants received sentences of between nine and just over 10 years. Those who were free may appeal without being arrested, while Tuta remains in custody.

Operation Sharks was launched by São Paulo state prosecutors in September 2020. The ruling issued on Friday comes from a separate prosecution.

Tuta was arrested on 16 May 2025 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, after presenting false identity papers to the authorities. Bolivian authorities and Brazil’s Federal Police, the national police force, carried out the operation together.

After his arrest he was held in the federal prison system in Brasília, and in July 2025 a São Paulo court ordered his transfer to a maximum-security prison in the state. Prosecutors allege that the PCC network investigated in Operation Sharks, a separate earlier case, moved about R$1.2 billion (about US$216 million at 5.56 reais per US dollar) between January 2018 and July 2019.

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Tuta was sentenced to about 12 years for laundering in that earlier case, in February 2024. For readers abroad, the cases show how prosecutors say a prison-born gang pushed large sums through the formal economy.

This is a trial-court ruling, and the next stage would be an appeal to a higher state court. The final term may change.

The response of Tuta’s lawyers is not known. No appeal date has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Tuta?

Marcos Roberto de Almeida is a man authorities say is a leading figure of the PCC gang. He was arrested in Bolivia and returned to Brazil.

Can he appeal?

Yes, the ruling is a first-instance decision. He remains in custody, and the ruling can be appealed.

Sources Court of Justice of São Paulo State (TJSP), ruling of 27 November 2026; São Paulo State Public Prosecutor’s Office; Federal Police: TJSP · MPSP · Federal Police

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