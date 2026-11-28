A six-round shirt deal in October put the bank back on the front of both jerseys. The reported new contract would keep its logo on the back until the end of 2029.

Banrisul, the state-controlled bank of Rio Grande do Sul, has reportedly agreed to pay each of the two football giants of Porto Alegre, the state capital, about R$60 million (about US$10.8 million) for 2027 to 2029. The reports appeared on Friday 27 November 2026, and neither the bank nor the clubs have confirmed the figure.

The logo would return to the back of the shirts of Grêmio and Internacional, not to the front. That leaves the main front-of-shirt slot open for both clubs to sell to someone else.

Key Facts Who Banrisul, the state-controlled bank of Rio Grande do Sul, and Porto Alegre rivals Grêmio and Internacional.

What Reported sponsorship for 2027 to 2029, worth about R$60 million (US$10.8 million) per club.

Where The logo would sit on the back of the shirt, not the front.

Status Neither the bank nor the clubs have confirmed the terms as of 28 November 2026.

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A six-round shirt deal in October put the bank back on the front of both jerseys. The reported new contract would keep its logo on the back until the end of 2029.

Banrisul and the two clubs have been partners for more than two decades. The bank held the main shirt sponsorship of both until the clubs sold the front of their shirts to the betting company Alfa.bet in February 2025.

On Wednesday 28 October 2026 the bank announced a stop-gap: its logo went back on the front of both shirts for the last six rounds of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top-flight league. Banrisul president Fernando Lemos presented the deal in Porto Alegre, beside Grêmio president Odorico Roman and Internacional marketing vice-president Nelson Pires.

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Lemos spoke at the launch. “When Rio Grande do Sul football takes the field, Banrisul plays along,” he said.

The October deal covered only the Brasileirão, and in the Brazil Cup (Copa do Brasil) the logo stayed on the back. The amounts were not disclosed at the launch; later press reports put them at about R$3.6 million (about US$650,000) per club.

The new contract would run for 2027, 2028 and 2029, says a press report of 27 November. It would pay each club about R$20 million a year (about US$3.6 million), roughly R$1.67 million a month (about US$300,000), at 5.56 reais per US dollar, the close of 27 November from the market-data provider RT.

The reports describe Grêmio’s terms as identical to Internacional’s. The contract itself has not been published.

This deal does not settle the front slot for 2027, so both clubs can still look for a bigger sponsor. Grêmio announced a three-year front-of-shirt contract with the betting company Pitaco in September 2026.

Internacional has filled its front with short deals this year, including one with the online marketplace Shopee. A three-year bank contract would be a steadier source of income.

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The money arrives while Grêmio fights relegation, the drop to the second division. Grêmio visit Corinthians, a São Paulo club, and Internacional host Red Bull Bragantino, from São Paulo state, on Sunday 29 November 2026, in the second-to-last round.

Which division Grêmio plays in next season is still open, and the reports do not say whether the contract pays less after a drop. In October, 2027 talks also hung on Brazil’s Congress, which has until 4 March 2027 to decide on a provisional measure (a presidential decree that lapses unless Congress approves it) banning bets, and on the new state governor who takes office in 2027.

For US readers, the story is a window on how Brazilian clubs pay their bills while betting money is uncertain: a regional state bank, not a global brand, steps in as a buyer. The new arrangement is reported to run from the 2027 season.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Banrisul?

Banrisul is the state-controlled bank of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost large state. It has sponsored Grêmio and Internacional for more than two decades.

Will the Logo Be on the Front of the Shirts?

Not under the reported terms. The logo returns to the back, above the player number, and the front slot stays open for another sponsor.

Has the Deal Been Confirmed?

Not yet. The figures come from a press report of 27 November 2026, and the bank and the clubs have not published a contract.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Sources Banrisul, announcement of the six-round shirt sponsorship of Grêmio and Internacional, 28 October 2026, statements by president Fernando Lemos and club presidents

press reports on the new 2027 to 2029 contract, 27 November 2026

Provisional Measure 1,394 on betting, National Congress record

USD/BRL 5.56, RT market data, close of 27 November 2026