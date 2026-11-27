Brazil's season peaks, Mexico's play-offs reach their second legs and Africa's top club competition begins, with every kick-off converted to US Eastern Time.

Aerial view of Estadio Banorte, formerly Estadio Azteca, in southern Mexico City, host of the Vikings vs 49ers game on 22 November. Photo: Arne Müseler / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0 de)

Latin America & Africa Sport · Weekend Guide

Palmeiras and Estudiantes play the Copa Libertadores final at 3:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday 28 November 2026, and African clubs open the CAF Champions League group stage at 8:00 am ET that morning. This guide converts every confirmed kick-off through Sunday 6 December into ET, which is UTC-5.

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For a US fan that means African football over Saturday breakfast, a South American final in the afternoon and Mexican quarter-finals at night. Brazil’s two big finishes follow on 2 and 6 December.

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Key Facts Watch. Libertadores final: Palmeiras v Estudiantes, Saturday 3:00 pm ET, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo.

When. Saturday 28 November: CAF games from 8:00 am ET, Liga MX second legs from 8:00 pm ET.

Next. Brazil’s league finale Wednesday 2 December, 7:30 pm ET; Copa do Brasil final Sunday 6 December, 2:00 pm ET.

Prediction markets. Polymarket prices Palmeiras 65.0%, Estudiantes 34.9% (bets, not polls; 27 November, 11:10 am ET).

As of. 27 November 2026, 16:10 GMT.

Brazil’s season peaks, Mexico’s play-offs reach their second legs and Africa’s top club competition begins, with every kick-off converted to US Eastern Time.

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Palmeiras Face Two Finals and a League Finale

CONMEBOL, South America’s football confederation, announced on 31 October that the Libertadores final is on Saturday 28 November at 17:00 Brasília time, which is 3:00 pm ET. Palmeiras of Brazil face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina in one match at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

beIN SPORTS, a pay-TV network, presents itself as the US home of the Copa Libertadores, but we did not find a listing for the final itself on beIN’s US site on 27 November, so check its schedule. US broadcasters were not confirmed for any other fixture in this guide.

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The Brasileirão, Brazil’s 38-round top league, already has a champion in Flamengo, which led the table of 26 November with 80 points. Palmeiras lost 3-0 at Chapecoense on Tuesday 24 November.

Round 37 continues tonight with Fluminense v Cruzeiro at 6:00 pm ET at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro, then Botafogo v Bahia on Saturday at 7:00 pm ET, the calendar of the Brazilian football confederation (CBF) of 6 November shows. On Sunday, Coritiba v Flamengo and Vitória v Santos both start at 2:00 pm ET.

Corinthians v Grêmio, Mirassol v Athletico-PR and Internacional v Bragantino all kick off at 4:30 pm ET on Sunday, and Atlético-MG v Vasco follows at 5:30 pm ET. Corinthians, Grêmio and Mirassol had 41 points each on 26 November, so Corinthians v Grêmio in São Paulo pits two clubs from that group against each other.

Round 38, the last, puts all ten games on Wednesday 2 December at 7:30 pm ET, kicking off together. No club can wait on another’s result.

The Copa do Brasil final is Grêmio v Palmeiras on Sunday 6 December at 2:00 pm ET at the Estádio Mané Garrincha in Brasília, the CBF confirmed on 23 November. It is one match, the first single-leg final in the competition’s history.

The next dated step is the Libertadores final at 3:00 pm ET on Saturday, previewed in our Libertadores final guide. The Brazilian league finale on Wednesday 2 December is set out in the Brasileirão finale guide.

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Liga MX Quarter-Finals Close Over Two Nights

Mexico’s Liga MX, the top league, plays the second legs of its Apertura 2026 quarter-finals on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November, according to the league calendar published on 22 November. Mexico City is one hour behind ET.

Atlas host Toluca on Saturday at 8:00 pm ET at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, with Toluca ahead 2-0 after Helinho scored twice on Wednesday 25 November. América host Monterrey at 10:10 pm ET at the Estadio Banorte in Mexico City after a 0-0 first leg.

On Sunday, Chivas host Pachuca at 8:07 pm ET at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, with Pachuca ahead 2-1 after a stoppage-time goal at Estadio Hidalgo on Thursday 26 November. Pachuca’s Oussama Idrissi, who scored twice in that leg, was sent off and misses the return.

Cruz Azul host León at 10:00 pm ET at the Estadio Banorte, holding a 4-0 lead from the first leg at León on 26 November. Chivas finished the regular season first with 33 points, Cruz Azul second with 32 and Pachuca eighth, and semi-final dates were not confirmed on 27 November.

Africa’s Club Football Starts at 8:00 am ET Saturday

CAF, the Confederation of African Football, said on Thursday 26 November that matchday 1 of the CAF Champions League 2026/27 group stage is this weekend. CAF lists times in GMT, so ET is five hours earlier.

On Saturday, Young Africans play MC Alger at 8:00 am ET at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar. Zamalek, five-time champions seeking a sixth title, meet Club Africain at 11:00 am ET at the Cairo International Stadium.

Also at 11:00 am ET, Pyramids meet MAS de Fès in Cairo and Espérance host Wiliete SC of Angola. CAF says Wiliete knocked out holders Mamelodi Sundowns earlier.

Saturday ends with RS Berkane against Colombe Sportive of Cameroon at 2:00 pm ET in Berkane. On Sunday 29 November, Simba play Orlando Pirates, African champions in 1995, at 8:00 am ET in Dar es Salaam.

File photo. Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, which hosts Al Hilal Omdurman v Horoya on Sunday. Photo: Nibeza, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Later on Sunday, Petro Atlético host FC Nouadhibou at 11:00 am ET in Luanda, and Al Hilal Omdurman face Horoya at 2:00 pm ET at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Matchday 2 is from 4 to 6 December, fixtures unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which time zone do these kick-off times use?

Every time in this guide is US Eastern Time, the zone used in the headline facts above. Readers in other US zones should adjust from there.

Where can I watch the Libertadores final in the United States?

beIN SPORTS presents itself as the US home of the Copa Libertadores, but we did not find a listing for the final on its US site on 27 November. Check its schedule before kick-off.

What happens in Liga MX if a quarter-final is level?

The club placed higher in the regular-season table goes through. There is no extra time and no penalty shootout.

Sources CBF, Brazilian football confederation (league calendar, 6 November 2026)

CAF (release, 26 November 2026)

CONMEBOL

Liga MX, calendar of 22 November 2026

Polymarket, 27 November 2026

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