Mexico Bus and Truck Crash Kills Five
A night-time collision on one of Mexico’s main north–south highways left five dead and dozens injured, and officials are still working out how it happened.
Security: Mexico
A tour bus reportedly carrying about 45 passengers from Saltillo, in northern Mexico, collided with a tractor-trailer before dawn on Saturday 28 November 2026 on Federal Highway 45 in Aguascalientes state. Five people died, including a child, and dozens were injured.
The crash happened around 03:00 local time near the Rincón de Romos bypass, and early accounts say the truck crossed into the oncoming lane while overtaking. The cause has not been officially established, and the final number of injured was still being confirmed.
Key Facts
- Who. Five dead, including a child; dozens injured; the bus reportedly carried about 45 passengers.
- What. A tour bus from Saltillo and a tractor-trailer collided on Federal Highway 45.
- Where. Rincón de Romos bypass, Aguascalientes state, central Mexico.
- When. About 03:00 local time on Saturday 28 November 2026.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
A night-time collision on one of Mexico’s main north–south highways left five dead and dozens injured, and officials are still working out how it happened.
Preliminary accounts say the tractor-trailer driver invaded the opposite lane while overtaking and hit the bus. After the impact the bus left the road, and the truck ended up against the structure of a bridge.
Three adult bus passengers and the truck driver died at the scene. The child, aged four, died later while receiving hospital treatment.
Paramedics and civil protection workers helped the passengers, while the National Guard, the federal force that patrols Mexico’s highways, and municipal police from Rincón de Romos secured the area. Forensic services began work to establish who is responsible.
Early counts put the number of injured at 42, including 11 in serious condition, and the final figure was still being confirmed. The bus was part of a convoy of buses, reported as six, that left Saltillo, the capital of Coahuila state and home to large car plants.
Early reports named Villa Hidalgo and Tonalá, towns in Jalisco, as the destination, while one account also mentions San Juan de los Lagos, a pilgrimage town in the same state. The purpose of the convoy has not been officially stated.
Federal Highway 45 North is one of the main routes linking central Mexico with the northern border. The crash happened on the bypass that skirts Rincón de Romos, a town in the north of Aguascalientes state.
The bus was travelling to Jalisco, a state in western Mexico, reportedly to Villa Hidalgo and Tonalá. Accounts differ on the exact destination and on how many of the injured are in serious condition.
In October 2024 a bus crashed on the Osiris highway in the neighbouring state of Zacatecas after a trailer section detached from a tractor-trailer. The state prosecutor put the toll at at least 19 dead among 25 people on board, after an initial figure of 24.
For readers abroad, the route is one that many travellers use to reach the northern border. The official identification of the dead and the final injury count are the next information to expect from the state authorities.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Aguascalientes on 28 November?
A tour bus from Saltillo collided with a tractor-trailer on Federal Highway 45. Five people died and dozens were injured.
What caused the crash?
Early accounts say the truck crossed into the oncoming lane while overtaking. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause.
Sources
Initial reports of the National Guard, civil protection and forensic services at the scene; Government of Aguascalientes: National Guard · Government of Aguascalientes
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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