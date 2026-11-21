Bitcoin and ether fell to six-month lows as a Wall Street rout hit crypto; dollar-pegged stablecoins shield many Latin Americans.

Key Facts Bitcoin fell 5.01% to US$58,799 , its lowest close in at least six months.

, its lowest close in at least six months. Ether fell 7.73% to US$1,619 , 41.7% below its 21 September high of 2,776.

, 41.7% below its 21 September high of 2,776. Solana fell 5.91% to US$68.75 and XRP fell 5.22% to US$0.9097.

and XRP fell 5.22% to US$0.9097. The trigger came from stocks: the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%.

the S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX fear gauge jumped 26.20%. Latin Americans feel it through stablecoins: dollar-pegged tokens carry most regional crypto use.

dollar-pegged tokens carry most regional crypto use. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, puts bitcoin at US$58,000 to US$60,000 on 21 November at 69.4% and US$60,000 to US$62,000 at 13.0% (US$78,000 traded, 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November).

Today’s Focus Bitcoin ended Friday at its lowest close in at least six months, and the fall came from the stock market rather than from anything inside crypto. Shares tied to artificial intelligence slid, and investors sold almost everything that carries risk. Bitcoin is now 24.07% lower than 20 sessions ago and has lost 9.96% in five. It sits 0.4% above its 12-month low of 58,559, set on 30 June. Ether, Solana and XRP all hit six-month lows too, each after three straight down sessions. Sentiment is grim after a week of heavy losses. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A crypto slide driven by a stock-market rout is a global risk story, and for Latin America the stablecoin plumbing matters more than the bitcoin price.

01 The session in one read

Crypto fell on Friday, November 20, 2026 because the stock market fell first. AI-linked shares led the Nasdaq down 5.28%, and investors sold almost everything that carries risk.

Bitcoin fell through 60,000. The round number matters because many traders had placed automatic sell orders just beneath it, which turned a slide into a rush.

Assessment — Stock-led rout, near a key floor MEDIUM The best-supported reading, at medium confidence, is that crypto is being sold as a risk asset alongside AI stocks, with ETF outflows and thin buying adding weight. Bitcoin now rests almost exactly on its June low, so a close below 58,559 would signal a new phase, while a rebound in the S&P 500 would suggest this was a forced-selling wash. The variable to watch is the VIX fear gauge, which stood at 35.89.

Crypto — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

Every major coin lost at least 5%, and the smaller ones fell furthest, as usual in a panic. Ether’s drop of -7.73% was the worst of the four, ahead of Solana at -5.91%, XRP at -5.22% and bitcoin at -5.01%.

Ether has now lost 11.77% over five sessions and 28.11% over 20. Solana is 27.90% lower over 20 sessions, which shows the damage began well before Friday.

Asset Level Change Bitcoin US$58,799 -5.01% Ethereum US$1,619 -7.73% Solana US$68.75 -5.91% XRP US$0.9097 -5.22%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-20. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43 -0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,376.43 -0.69% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 68,456.71 -0.37% S&P IPSA Chile 10,350.51 +0.16% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

The first cause, with high confidence, is the equity sell-off. The S&P 500 fell 3.70% and the VIX, which measures how much investors pay for protection against swings, rose 85.96% in five sessions.

The second, with medium confidence, is steady fund selling. US bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which let ordinary investors hold bitcoin through a share, have seen heavy net outflows this month as bets on a Federal Reserve rate rise made safe bonds more attractive.

The usual drivers disagree with the move. The dollar index was nearly flat at 103.84 and the 10-year Treasury yield eased 10 basis points to 4.94%, yet crypto still fell, because forced selling overrode them.

Gold’s fund fell 3.67%, which fits that reading: investors sold winners everywhere to cover losses elsewhere.

US consumers’ year-ahead inflation expectations eased to 3.7% from 4.7%, and five-year expectations to 3.3% from 3.5%, in the University of Michigan survey (RT economic calendar). Its sentiment index came in at 51.5, in line with forecasts, up from 48, which does little to cool bets on a Fed rate rise.

04 The trend behind it

This is a continuation, not a fresh shock. Bitcoin has lost 32.1% over 60 sessions and has fallen three sessions in a row, while ether is down 41.7% over the same stretch.

History offers a mild counterweight, though it is not a forecast. In our own price records since 2010, bitcoin fell this much in 20 sessions on 38 earlier occasions, and 20 sessions later it was higher in 23 of them (61%), with a median gain of 6.7% and a worst case of a further 39.5% fall. Ether’s record is similar: higher in 20 of 33 cases, median gain 12.4%.

05 What it means for Latin America

In Brazil, stablecoins made up about 80% of crypto volume declared to the tax authority in 2025. A stablecoin is a token pegged to the dollar, so Brazilians using them to move money are shielded from bitcoin’s drop, and since February 2026 the central bank’s Resolution 521 has treated those trades as foreign-exchange operations that must be reported.

In Argentina, people buy stablecoins to protect savings from inflation, so a bitcoin rout hurts them far less than it hurts speculators. Stablecoins also underpin cross-border transfers, though we have no confirmed remittance figures for any country.

Chainalysis, a blockchain-analytics firm, puts the region’s crypto economy at US$593.8 billion for the 12 months to June 2026, with stablecoins 32.1% of cross-border crypto value.

06 The names to watch

Stablecoin issuers come first, because dollar-pegged tokens carry most of Latin America’s crypto use.

Among coins, Solana sits 10.5% above its 12-month low of 62.19, set on 6 June. Ether is 3.5% above its low of 1,565 from 25 June.

07 What would end it

The nearest floor for bitcoin is the 30 June low of 58,559, and the nearest ceiling is the 60,000 mark it just lost. Above that sits the September high of 86,603, far away.

Does it stop? Probably only when stocks steady and fund outflows slow, since November’s outflows from US bitcoin funds have run past US$2 billion. The next Federal Reserve policy meeting is the key date, because a rate-rise signal would extend the squeeze.

08 What to watch

Bitcoin floor: A close below the 30 June low of 58,559 would open a new leg down.

A close below the 30 June low of 58,559 would open a new leg down. Stock market: The VIX fear gauge and the S&P 500 now steer crypto more than any coin-specific news.

The VIX fear gauge and the S&P 500 now steer crypto more than any coin-specific news. Fund flows: US bitcoin ETF flows show whether institutions keep leaving.

US bitcoin ETF flows show whether institutions keep leaving. Stablecoin stability: Whether the big dollar tokens hold their peg decides regional confidence.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a daily market on the bitcoin price for 21 November, with US$78,000 traded as of 9:25 p.m. ET, 20 November 2026. It prices a close between US$58,000 and US$60,000 at 69.4%, US$60,000 to US$62,000 at 13.0%, US$56,000 to US$58,000 at 14.5% and below US$56,000 at 3.0%.

These prices are bets, not polls. The same site prices a 0.25-point US Federal Reserve rise in December at 89.5% (US$47.6 million traded).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Bitcoin fall on Friday, November 20, 2026?

A tech-stock sell-off pushed investors out of risky assets, and ETF outflows added pressure.

How low is Bitcoin compared with its recent high?

It is 32.1% below its 21 September high of 86,603 and 0.4% above its 30 June low of 58,559.

Does the fall hurt Latin American savers?

Mostly speculators. People using dollar stablecoins, common in Brazil and Argentina, are largely shielded from bitcoin’s swings.

Does history say Bitcoin will rebound?

After 38 similar falls it was higher 20 sessions later 23 times (61%), but the worst case was a further 39.5% drop, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Bitcoin and crypto in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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