Kenya’s regulator has approved a fund that lets Kenyan savers invest in US technology companies, but it is new, carries fees and can lose money. Britam’s own pages set out the fees and exit terms.

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KENYA · BUSINESS

Britam, a Kenyan insurer and fund manager, has opened a dollar-based stock fund that lets Kenyans invest in companies such as chipmaker Nvidia and Google’s parent Alphabet from US$2,000. The fund launched in Nairobi on Thursday 8 October 2026.

For US readers the fund shows how the biggest US technology stocks reach East African savers through a local, regulated product. It charges a yearly fee plus a share of any gain above the S&P 500, the index of 500 large US companies.

Key Facts Who Britam, a Kenyan insurer, runs it; Kenya’s securities regulator approved it in August.

What Dollar-based global stock fund for East African investors, launched in October.

Cost 2.5% yearly fee, 10% of gains above S&P 500 index, 5% early-exit charge.

Risk Not capital-protected; Britam recommends holding five years or longer.

As of 28 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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Kenya’s regulator has approved a fund that lets Kenyan savers invest in US technology companies, but it is new, carries fees and can lose money. Britam’s own pages set out the fees and exit terms.

Britam launched the Britam Enhanced Global Equities Special Fund in Nairobi on Thursday 8 October 2026, together with a shilling-based sister product, the Multi Asset Special Fund. The Capital Markets Authority (CMA), Kenya’s securities regulator, announced on Wednesday 12 August 2026 that it had approved both as sub-funds of Britam’s existing unit trust scheme, a pooled fund open to many savers.

Britam’s fund page lists a minimum opening investment of US$2,000 and top-ups from US$1,000. The sister Multi Asset fund asks for KSh500,000 (about US$3,800 at roughly 130 shillings per dollar in late November 2026) to open and KSh250,000 (about US$1,900) for top-ups.

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The fund page names Nvidia, Alphabet, Broadcom, a US chipmaker, and TSMC, the Taiwanese chipmaker, as examples of the companies it buys. Britam’s materials say the strategy leans towards technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare and energy.

Britam charges a management fee of 2.5% a year and a performance fee of 10% of any returns above the S&P 500. The fund page says the CMA has approved higher ceilings for both fees.

There is a six-month lock-in, with a 5% fee on early withdrawals, and the page states that the fund is not capital-protected. Britam recommends holding it five years or longer, and notes that the shilling has lost 41.4% of its value against the dollar since 2010.

Africans already take part in the global economy as consumers and users of technology, said Tom Gitogo, group managing director and chief executive of Britam, in the launch statement. He said: “We believe they should also have the opportunity to become investors in the companies driving that economy, own a stake in their growth and share in the value they create.”

Barack Obatsa, chief executive of Britam Asset Managers, said in the same statement: “These funds are the next step in widening the choices available to investors as their needs and ambitions evolve.” He said the funds extend that choice across global markets and asset classes.

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Britam, citing CMA data, says Kenya’s collective investment schemes, which pool many savers’ money, held KSh948.7 billion (about US$7.3 billion) in June 2026, up 59.1% from a year earlier. Britam says it manages more than KSh300 billion (about US$2.3 billion).

Britam’s fund page says the same investment approach returned 115.4% in dollars after fees between November 2022 and June 2026. The fund itself is just over seven weeks old, so it has no record of its own.

One detail is open. The CMA’s August notice labels the global fund “(USD)” yet also describes shilling-denominated exposure to global shares, while Britam’s page gives a dollar base currency and says the fund accepts both shillings and dollars.

The page adds that a stronger dollar lifts returns measured in shillings, while a stronger shilling, as in 2024, can cut them. Britam’s launch statement gives no fund size or sales figure.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: Britam Holdings, company profile.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Britam Enhanced Global Equities Special Fund?

It is a Kenyan fund, approved by the Capital Markets Authority, that buys mainly global shares with a technology bias. It launched in October 2026.

How Much Does the Britam Global Stock Fund Cost?

Britam’s page lists a yearly management fee and a performance fee on gains above a US stock index. It also lists a charge for leaving in the first six months.

Is the Britam Global Stock Fund Safe?

Britam says the fund’s value will move with global markets and that savers can lose money. Anyone who may need the cash soon should note the early-exit charge.

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