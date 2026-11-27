Both companies had run on acting chiefs for months. Their boards ended that on the same day.

Another view of central Nairobi from Upperhill, in an undated photo. The photo is not connected to the spectrum rules. Photo: Lmwangi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Business: Kenya

Two of Kenya’s best-known companies named permanent chief executives on 26 November 2026, ending months of acting leadership at both. Kenya Pipeline Company PLC (KPC), a Nairobi-listed fuel pipeline operator, confirmed Pius Mwendwa, while Centum Investment Company PLC, a Nairobi-listed investment group, appointed Thomas Omondi-Achola.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Fuel pipeline. Kenya Pipeline Company, a Nairobi-listed fuel pipeline operator, confirmed Pius Mwendwa as chief executive.

Investment group. Centum, a Nairobi-listed investment company, named Thomas Omondi-Achola group chief executive.

Context. Both men had been acting chiefs, one since April and one since September.

Background. Centum’s previous chief, James Mworia, left in September to lead a state infrastructure fund.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Both companies had run on acting chiefs for months. Their boards ended that on the same day.

The KPC board said in its notice that it confirmed Mwendwa “as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect.” The notice adds that he had been Acting Managing Director since 8 April 2026.

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Centum’s board said in its statement that it “is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Thomas Omondi-Achola as Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 26 November 2026.” He had led the group in an acting capacity since 7 September 2026.

The KPC vacancy opened in early April 2026, when Joe Sang, then managing director, resigned after investigators arrested people over alleged manipulation of domestic fuel stock data and irregular emergency fuel purchases. The suspects are presumed innocent.

Mohamed Liban, the senior civil servant for petroleum, and Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, head of the energy regulator, also left their posts, and the KPC board advertised for a permanent managing director on 7 May 2026. At Centum the vacancy came on 7 September 2026, when James Mworia left after nearly 18 years to become founding chief executive of the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), a state-backed vehicle meant to draw private capital into infrastructure.

Fuel station in Kenya. File photo.

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The acting spells lasted about seven and a half months at KPC and under three months at Centum. Both boards ended them by choosing people who were already inside the company.

Mwendwa joined KPC in August 2010 and moved through finance posts, including Chief Accountant, Corporate Finance Manager and General Manager for Finance. Before that he spent more than ten years at a Kenyan media group, rising to Group Management Accountant.

Omondi-Achola joined Centum in 2018 as Group Chief Operating Officer and Partner in Portfolio Operations, overseeing strategy and value creation across more than 15 portfolio companies. Before that he spent more than 13 years at Kenya Airways, the national airline, including as Chief Transformation Officer and General Manager of Jambojet, its budget carrier, and he was also Chief Transformation Officer at Sidian Bank.

Mworia is credited with building Centum, since he took over in December 2008, into one of the region’s largest private investment firms. Centum also named John Kibunga Kimani a non-executive director that day, a board member who does not run the business day to day.

KPC has traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Kenya’s main stock market, since 10 March 2026. Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote bought 24.76% of the company for KSh42.5 billion (about US$327 million) on 19 October 2026, a purchase he confirmed on 21 October.

Ndindi Nyoro, member of parliament for Kiharu, called in October 2026 for more openness about who the private buyers were and whether the state-linked sellers got fair value. The KPC confirmation comes five weeks after that share trade.

For the year to 30 June 2026 KPC reported profit after tax of KSh11.58 billion (about US$89 million), up 13%. Conversions in this article use about KSh130 to the dollar.

KPC moves fuel inland from the port of Mombasa, and the investigation that cost Sang his job concerned fuel stock data. For investors in the newly listed shares, including the new 24.76% holder, a confirmed chief executive ends the question of who is in charge.

More: Kenya news

Related coverage: Dangote’s stake in Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Pipeline’s annual profit and dividend

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who now runs Kenya Pipeline Company?

Pius Mwendwa, who had been acting head since April, was confirmed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. His appointment took effect immediately.

Who replaced the long-serving head of Centum?

Thomas Omondi-Achola was named Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He succeeds James Mworia, who left to lead the National Infrastructure Fund.

Why did Kenya Pipeline need a new chief executive?

Joe Sang resigned in April after arrests in a fuel-data investigation. Mwendwa then ran the company as acting head until the board confirmed him.

Sources Kenya Pipeline Company PLC board notice and Centum Investment Company PLC board statement, issued with the appointments

Nairobi Securities Exchange trade data for 19 October 2026

Kenya Pipeline Company results for the year to 30 June 2026

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