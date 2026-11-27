Kenya Airways says Nairobi airspace will close briefly three times for military activity, so some flights may be delayed or retimed.

A Kenya Airways Boeing 787-8 at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, in 2014. (Photo: Alan Wilson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Aviation: Kenya

Kenya Airways warned on Friday 27 November 2026 that Nairobi’s airspace will close for short periods for military activities, which may disrupt flights at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the city’s main airport. The first closure runs from 12:00 to 13:20 East Africa Time on Friday 27 November, which is 04:00 to 05:20 US Eastern.

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Two more closures follow on Friday 4 December and Saturday 12 December 2026, each from 10:30 to 12:30 East Africa Time. The airline said they are “to facilitate scheduled national military activities.”

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Key Facts Who. Kenya Airways and Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Kenya’s main airport.

What. Nairobi airspace closes briefly for scheduled national military activities; delays are possible.

When. Friday 27 November, 12:00 to 13:20; Friday 4 and Saturday 12 December, 10:30 to 12:30 (East Africa Time).

As of. 27 November 2026, 15:49 GMT.

Kenya Airways says Nairobi airspace will close briefly three times for military activity, so some flights may be delayed or retimed.

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The closures fit a December habit. Jamhuri Day, the 12 December holiday marking Kenya’s independence and republic status, is preceded by rehearsals of military flying displays.

On Thursday 12 December 2024 Kenya Airways said it expected “minor disruptions for some of our flight departures and arrivals at JKIA” because of military drills ahead of the celebrations. It added that it anticipated “recovering our normal operations by 7 pm.”

In 2025 the closures were announced as a series. Nairobi airspace shut on Monday 1 December 2025 from 11:00 to 12:35 for a Kenya Air Force exercise, with further closures set for Friday 5 December and 12 December.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), the aviation regulator, confirmed that closure and tied it to Jamhuri Day planning. It said a notice to airmen, known as a NOTAM, is normally issued before such exercises so that flights avoid the area.

File photo. A covered walkway outside Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya’s main international gateway. Photo: Bahnfrend, 2025, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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One documented effect on flights dates from December 2016. When JKIA and the smaller Wilson Airport shut for an hour from 11:20 in December 2016, flights from Addis Ababa, Zanzibar and Kinshasa arrived up to 50 minutes late and a flight to Comoros left more than an hour behind schedule.

Gilbert Kibe, then KCAA director-general, said the military aircraft “cross flight paths used by other aircraft,” so closing both airports was necessary. Kenya Airways called the closure “an aviation norm” for safety, in case the military needs the airport as an alternate.

A hub airport magnifies such pauses because connecting passengers pass through it. Kenya Airways flies to 42 destinations, 37 of them in Africa, through its hub at JKIA, according to its results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

That year its passenger numbers fell 13%, after an 18% cut in capacity. For travellers, the 2026 advisory urges checking flight status on the airline’s website or app.

Kenya Airways said it “is working closely with the relevant authorities to minimise disruption and will communicate any schedule changes directly to affected guests.” It has not said how many flights the three closures will affect.

The exact airspace boundaries are not confirmed. Neither is a programme for the 2026 Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The next checkpoints are Friday 4 December and Saturday 12 December 2026, when the airspace closes again from 10:30 to 12:30. Jamhuri Day itself falls on the second of those dates.

More: Kenya news and analysis

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Nairobi airspace closing?

Kenya Airways says the closures facilitate scheduled national military activities, and the 12 December date coincides with Jamhuri Day.

Will my flight be cancelled?

Kenya Airways has not said which flights are affected, and it says it will contact affected guests about schedule changes.

Where can I check my flight?

The airline urges passengers to check flight status on its website or app.

Sources Kenya Airways customer advisory (27 November 2026)

Kenya Airways statement (12 December 2024)

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority statements as reported on 7 December 2016 and 1 December 2025

Kenya Airways full-year results for 2025

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