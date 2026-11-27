Ruto used a road-building tour of Kiambu to ask Mount Kenya voters to judge leaders by what they deliver.

President William Ruto, official portrait, 2022. Photo: Government of Kenya, public domain.

Politics: Kenya

President William Ruto toured Lari and Kiambaa, two constituencies (parliamentary districts) in Kiambu County, a farming and commuter area on Nairobi’s northern edge, on Friday 27 November 2026. He said the government’s Ksh60 billion (Kenyan shillings, about US$461 million at 130.1 shillings to the dollar) investment covers the construction of 411 kilometres of roads in the county.

Kiambu sits in the Mount Kenya region, the central highlands whose votes Ruto will need in the 2027 general election. He told residents he is banking on his development record.

Key Facts Who. President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki toured Lari and Kiambaa in Kiambu County.

What. Ruto said Ksh60 billion (about US$461 million) covers the construction of 411 kilometres of Kiambu roads.

When. Friday 27 November 2026, the year before Kenya’s next general election.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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Ruto used a road-building tour of Kiambu to ask Mount Kenya voters to judge leaders by what they deliver.

Ruto dismissed political brokers who claim to control the Mount Kenya vote, saying he will seek the region’s support by engaging voters directly. He urged residents to judge leaders by their development agenda.

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Ruto put the case for judging leaders on results. “Every leader seeking a position of leadership should present their development agenda,” he told the crowd.

He also invited scrutiny of his own record. “I am ready to face the people.

You will tell me where I passed and where I failed,” he said. On fairness, he said that “there is no need to discriminate against any part of the Republic of Kenya”.

Kindiki, speaking at the same event, said past governments had not shared projects equitably.

Central Nairobi seen from the rooftop of the KICC, a landmark conference tower, 13 November 2021. Kiambu County borders the capital. Photo: Lebu Ayiga, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Cabinet Secretary (minister) William Kabogo, who runs the information and communications ministry, dismissed claims that political leaders can decide how Kiambu residents vote. He said voters make independent choices.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who accompanied Ruto, praised the spread of projects. He singled out Lari as a constituency that had been neglected in the past.

“President Ruto has ensured that when Kiambu County develops, every part of the county also develops, including Lari,” Kindiki said. Lari is one of the two constituencies Ruto visited on the tour.

On Tuesday 6 October, Kindiki had put Kiambu’s road projects at 1,656 kilometres and Ksh152 billion (about US$1.17 billion). The two totals cover different scopes, since Kindiki’s figure includes roads already finished and others still planned, and the Ksh60 billion is described both as a development package and as a road allocation.

At the same October event Kindiki said: “We have the money to build and complete these roads. We have prioritised their construction.”

The test for residents is whether the schedule given on Friday is kept. Ruto said the Mau Mau roads, a long-stalled road project in Kiambu, are now between 80 and 90 per cent complete.

The remaining works are expected to be finished by April 2027. He also confirmed that work will begin early next year to widen the Muthaiga–Kiambu Road, the busy route into Kiambu Town, to a four-lane dual carriageway (two lanes each way).

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The road is costed at Ksh38.7 billion (about US$297 million) over about 23.5 kilometres, the figures reported after Ruto met Kiambu leaders at State House, the president’s office and residence, in mid-November, although a later report puts the length at 27 kilometres. Land acquisition is under way for that road.

The National Land Commission, the state land agency, has issued a notice covering 11 parcels on behalf of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), the agency that builds and maintains roads in Nairobi. On that October tour Kindiki said: “I am following up on all the roads under construction in the 12 constituencies in Kiambu.”

He also said the government plans to expand the road from Muthaiga Roundabout to Kiambu Town, and that 29 modern markets are being built in the county.

The next markers are practical: the start of work on the Muthaiga–Kiambu Road in early 2027 and the completion of the Mau Mau roads by April 2027. The first date comes from Ruto’s own remarks, while April is the finish date expected for the Mau Mau roads.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ruto promise in Kiambu?

He promised work on a four-lane Muthaiga–Kiambu Road early next year and said the Mau Mau roads are close to finished. He also said no part of Kenya should be left out of development.

Why does Kiambu matter to Ruto?

Kiambu is part of the Mount Kenya region, whose voters Ruto and his rivals are courting before the 2027 election. Ruto asked its residents to judge leaders on delivery.

Sources Public remarks by President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Kiambu County, 27 November 2026 · Deputy President Kindiki’s Kiambu roads tour, 6 October 2026 · National Land Commission notice of 6 November 2026 (for the Kenya Urban Roads Authority)

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