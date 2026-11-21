A lawmaker with two terms behind her has switched sides. Kenya's 2027 race is already being fought through party switches, long before the vote.

KENYA · POLITICS

Gilgil lawmaker Martha Wangari quit President William Ruto’s ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) on Friday 20 November 2026 and joined the opposition Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP). Rigathi Gachagua, Kenya’s former deputy president, received her at his Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County.

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Kenya votes in a general election in August 2027, and Gachagua says the DCP will reach 60 members of parliament by then. Washington designated Kenya a major non-NATO ally in 2024, so the fight over who governs Nairobi matters beyond East Africa.

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Key Facts Who Martha Wangari, lawmaker for Gilgil, left President Ruto’s UDA for Gachagua’s DCP.

Where Gachagua’s Wamunyoro home in Nyeri County; Gilgil lies in Nakuru County, Rift Valley.

Why Gachagua says her voters gave her a mandate to join.

Next DCP primaries (internal candidate contests) are planned for March 2027.

As of 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

A lawmaker with two terms behind her has switched sides. Kenya’s 2027 race is already being fought through party switches, long before the vote.

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Gachagua was impeached as deputy president in October 2024 after falling out with Ruto. He then built the DCP around Kenya’s central highlands, the Mount Kenya region, where he has his political base.

Kenya’s upper house, the Senate, upheld his impeachment on 17 October 2024, and Kithure Kindiki was sworn in as the new deputy president on 1 November 2024. Washington moved to make Kenya a major non-NATO ally: President Joe Biden notified Congress of his intent on 23 May 2024, during a state visit by Ruto, and signed the designation on 24 June 2024.

Gachagua is recruiting UDA lawmakers ahead of the vote. He said Wangari joins “the party of the moment and the future”, and told her the DCP’s nominations would be “free and fair”.

The numbers are Gachagua’s own. He says the DCP grew from 19 to 25 members of parliament as of 17 November, and wants to reach 60 by 2027.

He said on 17 November that the DCP transfer window, the deadline for new recruits, closes on Thursday 31 December 2026. That leaves about six weeks to land the names he is promising.

Kenya holds its general election in August 2027, which leaves less than nine months for the realignment to play out. The DCP’s primaries come first, in March 2027.

File photo, 8 February 2014. The Nairobi skyline from Uhuru Park, with the Kenyatta International Convention Centre tower at left. Photo: Ephymbaya, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Wangari first won Gilgil, a constituency in Nakuru County in the Rift Valley, in 2017 for Jubilee, then Kenya’s ruling party. She held it in 2022 on a UDA ticket with 35,363 votes in her favour, so the August 2027 general election is the next test of her seat.

Gachagua says she “has received a clear mandate from the people of Gilgil to join our party”. He told her to prepare for the party’s nominations, the primaries that pick its candidates, in March 2027.

She is not the first to cross over this week. Three other lawmakers, Gabriel Kagombe of Gatundu South, Wachira Karani of Laikipia West and Rahab Mukami, joined the DCP at Wamunyoro on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Mukami is the Nyeri County Woman Representative, a seat reserved for one woman per county in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament. All four have now left the UDA for the DCP this week.

The ruling party’s reaction to Wangari’s move is not yet known. Nor is it clear whether more lawmakers will switch before 31 December, or how many of the 25 will win a DCP ticket in March.

Money and diaspora support are part of the contest as well. Gachagua has courted Kenyans in the United States since July 2025, a campaign covered in the earlier report on his US diaspora fundraising.

Caution is due: the DCP’s 25 members of parliament are Gachagua’s own count, and the election is still more than eight months away. Defections announced at Wamunyoro, his home village in Nyeri County, do not decide any seat until voters choose in August 2027.

The next fixed markers are the 31 December deadline and the DCP primaries in March 2027. The first defections and the Kenya news hub carry earlier and later coverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Martha Wangari leave the ruling party?

Gachagua says her constituents gave her a mandate to join the DCP. The August 2027 election is the next test of her seat.

What happens next for the DCP?

Gachagua has told Wangari to prepare for party primaries in March 2027. He says the party’s transfer window closes on 31 December 2026.

Does this change who runs Kenya?

Not yet, because the vote is still in August 2027. The switches show how both camps are positioning for that contest.

Sources: statements by Rigathi Gachagua, 17 and 20 November 2026; Democracy for the Citizens Party announcements, 17 November 2026; US memorandum designating Kenya a major non-NATO ally, 2024.





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