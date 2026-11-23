Ivory Coast Mining Fair Ends on Pledges
The fair drew a large crowd and a large number, and the open question is how much of the number becomes signed, financed projects.
Africa: Ivory Coast
SIREXE (the Salon International des Ressources Extractives et Énergétiques), a mining, oil and energy trade fair in Abidjan, Ivory Coast‘s largest city, closed its second edition on Sunday 22 November 2026. The organisers announced 4,913 billion West African CFA francs of investment intentions, about US$8.2 billion at 596 CFA francs per US$ (market rate from the financial data provider RT, 23 November 2026), and counted more than 107,000 visitors at the Parc des Expositions d’Abidjan, an exhibition centre.
The organisers frame the figure as announced intentions, and intentions become money only when contracts are signed and financed. The CFA franc is the currency shared by eight West African states.
Key Facts
- What. SIREXE, a mining, oil and energy fair, closed with US$8.2 billion of announced investment intentions.
- Where. Parc des Expositions d’Abidjan, an exhibition centre in Ivory Coast’s largest city.
- When. 18 to 22 November 2026; the second edition closed on Sunday 22 November.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.
The fair drew a large crowd and a large number, and the open question is how much of the number becomes signed, financed projects.
After the first edition, which closed on Sunday 1 December 2024, the organisers announced nearly 4,000 billion CFA francs (about US$6.7 billion at the same rate) of investment contracts signed. The 2024 closing report used the word signed, while the 2026 tally speaks of intentions and prospects, so the two totals may not be like for like.
SIREXE Invest, a new online platform launched at the fair, was set up to match projects with investors in mines, hydrocarbons and energy. How much of the 4,913 billion CFA francs will be signed and financed is the next test.
A recent oil deal predates the fair. On Thursday 17 September 2026 Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, signed eight offshore production-sharing contracts in Abidjan, which are licences that split any oil output with the state.
Petrobras Netherlands B.V., its subsidiary, operates the eight blocks with 90 percent, and PETROCI Holding, Ivory Coast’s state oil company (known as PETROCI), holds 10 percent. Petrobras did not disclose planned exploration spending.
Petrobras president Magda Chambriard said on 17 September 2026 that the deal gives the company a relevant presence in Côte d’Ivoire, a region of high exploratory potential with geology similar to its own sedimentary basins. Petrobras said the move is part of its strategy to replenish oil and gas reserves.
Petrobras shares trade in the United States as American depositary receipts, which are US-traded certificates of foreign shares, so the deal matters to US investors. The country behind the fair is covered in our guide to who runs Ivory Coast’s economy.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the SIREXE total mean the money has been invested?
No. The organisers call it announced intentions, so it marks interest that still has to become signed and financed projects.
Why does a fair in Abidjan matter to US investors?
It shows how active exploration and mining projects are in a country where a US-listed oil company has just taken eight offshore blocks. It does not show how profitable they will be.
Sources
SIREXE organisers · Petrobras statement of 17 September 2026 · Organisers’ closing tally of 1 December 2024
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