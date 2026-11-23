The fair drew a large crowd and a large number, and the open question is how much of the number becomes signed, financed projects.

File photo, 2012. Shipping containers stacked near the port of Abidjan. (Photo: abdallahh, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa: Ivory Coast

SIREXE (the Salon International des Ressources Extractives et Énergétiques), a mining, oil and energy trade fair in Abidjan, Ivory Coast‘s largest city, closed its second edition on Sunday 22 November 2026. The organisers announced 4,913 billion West African CFA francs of investment intentions, about US$8.2 billion at 596 CFA francs per US$ (market rate from the financial data provider RT, 23 November 2026), and counted more than 107,000 visitors at the Parc des Expositions d’Abidjan, an exhibition centre.

The organisers frame the figure as announced intentions, and intentions become money only when contracts are signed and financed. The CFA franc is the currency shared by eight West African states.

Key Facts What. SIREXE, a mining, oil and energy fair, closed with US$8.2 billion of announced investment intentions.

Where. Parc des Expositions d’Abidjan, an exhibition centre in Ivory Coast’s largest city.

When. 18 to 22 November 2026; the second edition closed on Sunday 22 November.

As of. 23 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “South Africa's first woman deputy president dies at 71” Get the brief

The fair drew a large crowd and a large number, and the open question is how much of the number becomes signed, financed projects.

After the first edition, which closed on Sunday 1 December 2024, the organisers announced nearly 4,000 billion CFA francs (about US$6.7 billion at the same rate) of investment contracts signed. The 2024 closing report used the word signed, while the 2026 tally speaks of intentions and prospects, so the two totals may not be like for like.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

SIREXE Invest, a new online platform launched at the fair, was set up to match projects with investors in mines, hydrocarbons and energy. How much of the 4,913 billion CFA francs will be signed and financed is the next test.

A recent oil deal predates the fair. On Thursday 17 September 2026 Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, signed eight offshore production-sharing contracts in Abidjan, which are licences that split any oil output with the state.

The Plateau business district and the Ébrié Lagoon in Abidjan. (File photo: Zenman, stitched by Marku1 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0)

Petrobras Netherlands B.V., its subsidiary, operates the eight blocks with 90 percent, and PETROCI Holding, Ivory Coast’s state oil company (known as PETROCI), holds 10 percent. Petrobras did not disclose planned exploration spending.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Petrobras president Magda Chambriard said on 17 September 2026 that the deal gives the company a relevant presence in Côte d’Ivoire, a region of high exploratory potential with geology similar to its own sedimentary basins. Petrobras said the move is part of its strategy to replenish oil and gas reserves.

Petrobras shares trade in the United States as American depositary receipts, which are US-traded certificates of foreign shares, so the deal matters to US investors. The country behind the fair is covered in our guide to who runs Ivory Coast’s economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the SIREXE total mean the money has been invested?

No. The organisers call it announced intentions, so it marks interest that still has to become signed and financed projects.

Why does a fair in Abidjan matter to US investors?

It shows how active exploration and mining projects are in a country where a US-listed oil company has just taken eight offshore blocks. It does not show how profitable they will be.

Sources SIREXE organisers · Petrobras statement of 17 September 2026 · Organisers’ closing tally of 1 December 2024

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →