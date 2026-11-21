Construction is nearly finished and the cost forecast has risen, so the first gold pour in January 2027 is the next checkpoint.

File photo. A worker operates a drilling machine underground at the Shanta Gold mine, Tanzania, 2017. Photo: Deo photographer, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Mining: Tanzania

Perseus Mining, an Australian gold producer, says its Nyanzaga gold mine in Tanzania is 88.4% complete and still on course to pour its first gold, the moment molten metal is first cast into bars, in January 2027. The company reported the progress on 27 October 2026, three weeks before the Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference, a government-organised mining forum, opened in Dar es Salaam.

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What. Nyanzaga is 88.4% complete; forecast cost is US$553 million to US$563 million against US$523 million budgeted.

When. Perseus reported on 27 October 2026; first gold pour is planned for January 2027.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Construction is nearly finished and the cost forecast has risen, so the first gold pour in January 2027 is the next checkpoint.

Nyanzaga sits in the Sukumaland Greenstone Belt, a gold-bearing rock formation in Tanzania, and Perseus acquired the project in 2024. The company’s project page says Perseus owns 80% of it.

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The project page puts the mine’s life at 16 years, including 14 years of production above 200,000 ounces of gold a year. Its ore reserve, the part of the deposit that can be mined profitably, stood at 4.0 million ounces in February 2026, according to the page.

Perseus said in its September 2026 quarterly report that Nyanzaga “remains on budget and on schedule to produce gold in January 2027”. Overall project progress reached 88.4% at the end of September, according to the quarterly report.

The company’s project page put it at 48% on 31 March 2026.

File photo. The Geita open-pit gold mine in north-western Tanzania, not Nyanzaga. Photo: Gordon Greenall, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Perseus has spent US$407.6 million of the US$483 million approved construction budget, or 84%, and US$443.9 million in total once advance payments are counted. The construction budget is holding, but the total is rising: the investment decision, the final go-ahead in April 2025, set US$523 million, and Perseus now forecasts US$553 million to US$563 million.

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The company announced on 26 August 2026 that the increase comes from pre-production mining costs, revised because it is mining faster than first planned. Pre-stripping, the removal of waste rock to uncover ore, reached 4.6 million bank cubic metres (rock volume measured before blasting) by the end of September, against a target of 7.0 to 7.7 million before the first gold pour.

First ore has now been mined and stockpiled, with 14,822 tonnes at 0.72 grams of gold per tonne moved in the quarter. Perseus says its commissioning team, which brings the plant into service, has mobilised, and ore is expected to go through the primary crusher, the first machine that breaks the rock, to the stockpile in the coming period.

Inside the plant, ring gears and motors, which turn the mills, are installed on both grinding mills, and the leaching tanks, where chemicals dissolve gold from crushed ore, are complete. Line stringing is under way on the 220-kilovolt (high-voltage) grid connection, and all 28 generators of the back-up power station are installed.

The tailings storage facility, which holds the leftover slurry after the gold is extracted, is ahead of schedule, with all three embankments complete. Perseus says construction of the front end of the process plant is nearing completion.

Perseus guides to about 55,000 ounces from Nyanzaga in its financial year ending 30 June 2027, with commercial production planned for April to June 2027. Operating costs are capitalised until then, meaning they are added to the project’s cost instead of being booked as expenses.

Nyanzaga joins a group that produced 92,551 ounces in the first quarter of its financial year, at an all-in site cost, the full cost of mining and processing, of US$2,035 an ounce. Group guidance for the year is 420,000 to 480,000 ounces from its three operating mines plus Nyanzaga.

Perseus held US$900 million in cash and bullion, meaning gold held in bars, on 30 September 2026. Its cost guidance for the three operating mines assumes gold at US$4,000 an ounce.

The seventh Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference runs 19 to 21 November at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Ministry of Minerals, the mining ministry, organises it with the Tanzania Chamber of Mines, the industry body.

The timetable is Perseus’s own statement. It has not been independently audited.

The next dated step is the first gold pour that Perseus plans for January 2027. Updated Nyanzaga guidance is due in the January to March 2027 quarter.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Nyanzaga pour its first gold?

Perseus says the mine is on schedule to produce gold in January 2027. Commercial production is planned for April to June 2027.

Is the Nyanzaga project over budget?

Perseus now forecasts a final cost above the budget it set at the investment decision. It attributes the rise to mining waste rock faster than planned.

Who is behind the Nyanzaga mine?

Perseus Mining develops it and says it owns 80%. Perseus acquired the project in 2024.

Related reading: Nigerian firm eyes US$50m Tanzania gold deal · Tanzania’s state miner plans three new mines · Barrick anchors Tanzania’s mining pitch · Tanzania steps up checks on mining licences

Sources: Perseus Mining September 2026 quarterly report (27 October 2026); Perseus Mining Nyanzaga project page; Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference programme page (organiser: Ministry of Minerals).

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