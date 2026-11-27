Parliament approved three budget texts while deputies questioned the cost of debt, and the minister said it remains sustainable.

Photo: Citizen59 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

IVORY COAST · ECONOMY

The National Assembly, the parliament of Ivory Coast, passed three budget laws in Abidjan on Thursday 26 November 2026 under Speaker Patrick Achi. They cover a revised 2026 budget, the final accounts for 2025 and a spending plan for 2027.

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Finance Minister Adama Coulibaly, who spoke for President Alassane Ouattara, told the Assembly that the debt remains sustainable. Deputies still pressed him on how much the state pays to service it.

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Key Facts Who. The National Assembly, Ivory Coast’s parliament, and Finance Minister Adama Coulibaly.

What. Three budget laws passed: revised 2026 budget, 2025 final accounts, 2027 spending plan.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026, in plenary session in Abidjan.

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

Parliament approved three budget texts while deputies questioned the cost of debt, and the minister said it remains sustainable.

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File photo, 2012. Shipping containers stacked near the port of Abidjan. (Photo: abdallahh, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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A supplementary finance law is a mid-year correction to a budget already in force. On 26 November the Assembly raised the 2026 state budget from 17,350.15 billion CFA francs (the regional currency) (about US$29.0 billion) to 17,372.68 billion (about US$29.1 billion), a rise of 22.53 billion (about US$38 million), at about 597 CFA francs per US$ (RT, 27 November 2026).

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Coulibaly gave three reasons on 26 November: international geopolitical tensions, higher oil prices and lower world cocoa prices. The revised 2026 budget passed in plenary the same day.

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A budget settlement law is the final account of a year that has ended, showing what the state really spent. The 2025 law passed on 26 November, and it fixes the 2025 budget at 15,464.10 billion CFA francs (about US$25.9 billion), up from 15,339.17 billion (about US$25.7 billion) at the start.

In that debate deputies noted that external financing raised for projects in 2025 was 775.3 billion CFA francs (about US$1.3 billion), against 1,338.1 billion (about US$2.2 billion) forecast. They also voiced concern about interest of 1,929.6 billion CFA francs (about US$3.2 billion) paid on debt in 2025.

Coulibaly answered that new borrowing on better terms lets the state refinance older, dearer debt. He called current conditions relatively favourable, with rates around 5% against 9% to 10% in some neighbouring countries.

He put the debt at an estimated 57% of GDP, below the 70% ceiling of the West African Economic and Monetary Union, the eight-nation bloc that shares the CFA franc. The Assembly’s economic and finance committee had recommended adoption.

The third text, the 2027 programming law, a multi-year budget framework, sets the path ahead and funds 160 programmes and 27 allocations across nine budget missions. It assumes growth of 6.6% in 2027.

The deficit, the gap between spending and income, is planned at 3.8% of GDP in 2026, 3.5% in 2027 and 3% in 2028, the target Coulibaly repeated on 26 November. The government says it already cut the 2025 deficit to 3%.

The Council of Ministers, the cabinet, set the 2027 state budget on 14 October 2026 at 18,466 billion CFA francs (about US$30.9 billion), up 6.4% from 17,350.15 billion (about US$29.0 billion) for 2026. Deputies also raised support for cocoa producers, oil production prospects and a planned sovereign strategic fund.

Lower cocoa prices are one reason the 2026 budget needed a change, which shows how much the state’s accounts depend on commodity swings. For foreign lenders and bond holders, the key test is whether the 3% deficit target holds while interest costs stay high.

In committee on 5 November, the PDCI-RDA, a historic opposition party, and the Agir group voiced concern about debt, but the texts still advanced. The texts of the laws have not been published online, so the exact line items are not open to check.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the 2026 budget change?

The minister cited geopolitical tensions, higher oil prices and lower world cocoa prices. The change is small, but it shows how exposed the state is to commodity prices.

Why are deputies worried about debt?

They pointed to what the state pays in interest and to project money that came in below forecast. The minister says the debt is sustainable and that cheaper new borrowing replaces dearer old debt.

What is a budget settlement law?

It is the closing account of a past year, compared with the original plan. Parliament votes on it to confirm what was really spent.

Sources National Assembly of Ivory Coast, plenary session of 26 November 2026; Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget, statements of 26 November 2026; Council of Ministers, 14 October 2026

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