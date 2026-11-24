Italian judges still have to decide whether Brazil has promised enough medical care and monitoring behind bars. The wait now runs into next year, and Zambelli stays free.

Photo: Agência Senado / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Brazil

An Italian court has pushed back again, to Tuesday 2 February 2027, its hearing on Brazil’s second request to send home Carla Zambelli, a former federal deputy (member of Brazil’s lower house of Congress). The Rome Court of Appeal had set the session for Tuesday 24 November 2026, and Brazilian officials following the case blame a national strike of criminal lawyers in Italy.

Zambelli, who sat for the conservative Liberal Party (PL) in São Paulo, was convicted by Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF) in 2025. She lives freely in Italy while the judges decide.

Key Facts Who. Carla Zambelli, a former Brazilian federal deputy, convicted in Brazil and living free in Italy.

What. Rome’s Court of Appeal moved her extradition hearing to Tuesday 2 February 2027.

Where and when. Rome; postponed on Tuesday 24 November 2026, after earlier delays in late September and October.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Italian judges still have to decide whether Brazil has promised enough medical care and monitoring behind bars. The wait now runs into next year, and Zambelli stays free.

The case rests on 29 October 2022, the day before Brazil’s presidential runoff, when Zambelli chased a journalist, Luan Araújo, through a São Paulo street with a gun in her hand. In 2025 the STF sentenced her to five years and three months in prison, for illegal carrying of a firearm and unlawful coercion with a weapon.

Brazil has made two extradition requests. The first, over a ten-year sentence for hacking the system of the National Council of Justice (CNJ, the judiciary’s oversight body) and inserting a fake arrest warrant against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, ended on Friday 22 May 2026, when Italy’s Court of Cassation, its highest court, annulled without referral the March ruling that had approved it.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Italian judges found she had not faced an impartial trial at the STF, because Moraes was both the target of the fake warrant and the justice who led the case. Zambelli left jail in Rome after about ten months.

On Wednesday 1 July 2026 the Court of Cassation also annulled the Rome court’s approval of the second request and ordered a new trial. It did not accept her claim of political persecution, but it found that Brazil had given no specific guarantees on her health care and monitoring in the Federal District Women’s Penitentiary, known as Colmeia (“beehive”), where she would serve the sentence.

The retrial was first set for Tuesday 29 September, but it did not take place because of a strike of criminal lawyers, and neither Zambelli’s lawyers nor the representative of Brazil’s Attorney General’s Office (AGU, the government’s legal arm in the case) attended. On Tuesday 27 October the court moved it to 24 November after her defence said it had not seen the documents Brazil sent on Colmeia.

Her lawyer, Eduardo Maurício, said in a note on 27 October that without those papers a full defence on her health guarantees was not possible, and that extradition would be “the same as handing her over to death, since Brazil’s prison system is inhumane and degrading” (our translation). After the latest delay he said the defence “trusts Italian justice to refuse the extradition of Carla Zambelli to Brazil” (our translation).

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The AGU said in the week before the 1 July ruling that the Brazilian state’s position “observes the parameters set by the Extradition Treaty” between Brazil and Italy (our translation). Brazilian authorities have since supplemented the data they sent on Colmeia, while the defence says it lacked access to the documents.

The Supreme Federal Court in Brasília, which convicted Zambelli. File photo.

On 2 February the court is due to weigh whether Brazil’s guarantees on Zambelli’s health care are enough. Whichever way it rules, either side can appeal to the Court of Cassation, and if extradition is authorised the Italian Justice Ministry has the last word.

For Brazil, the delay means a sentence handed down in 2025 cannot be carried out for at least ten more weeks, and up to three further Italian steps (the appeal court, the Court of Cassation and the ministry) can still come before any flight home. The July ruling shows that Italian judges treat written guarantees on health care as a condition, so Brazil’s paperwork on Colmeia is now the centre of the case.

Neither the Italian court nor the AGU has published a statement on the 24 November decision that we could read, so the strike explanation rests on Brazilian officials quoted in reports. The next step is the Rome Court of Appeal hearing on Tuesday 2 February 2027.

Related coverage: Zambelli asks the Supreme Court to count time already served.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Carla Zambelli in jail?

No. She has lived free in Italy since leaving a Rome jail, and she waits there for the court’s decision.

Who decides whether she goes to Brazil?

The Rome Court of Appeal rules first, and either side can then go to the Court of Cassation. If extradition is authorised, the Italian Justice Ministry has the last word.

Why was the hearing delayed?

Brazilian officials following the case say a national strike of criminal lawyers in Italy caused it. The Italian court has not been quoted explaining the decision.

Sources: Rome Court of Appeal hearing of 24 November 2026 and its new date (reported by Brazilian officials; the court’s own notice was not available online); Italian Court of Cassation ruling, 22 May 2026; Court of Cassation ruling, 1 July 2026, and AGU statement; defence note and hearing of 27 October 2026; hearing postponed to 2 February 2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →