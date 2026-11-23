The row opens a new front in the Government’s long dispute with UBA, this time over how the 1970s guerrilla war is remembered.

Photo: leonardo samrani / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Brief | Politics: Argentina

Argentina’s Government has asked the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), the country’s best-known public university, to stop a tribute to guerrilla commander Mario Roberto Santucho and to punish its organisers. The Ministry of Human Capital, which oversees university policy, said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that it had written to UBA rector Ricardo Gelpi.

The tribute is planned for Thursday 10 December 2026 at UBA’s Faculty of Social Sciences in Buenos Aires. It honours the leader of the People’s Revolutionary Army (ERP), a Marxist guerrilla group of the 1970s that the Government calls terrorist.

Key Facts Who. Ministry of Human Capital, UBA rector Ricardo Gelpi and the UBA Faculty of Social Sciences.

What. The Government asks UBA to block a Santucho tribute and sanction its promoters.

When. Tribute planned for Thursday 10 December 2026, at the faculty in Buenos Aires.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

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The row opens a new front in the Government’s long dispute with UBA, this time over how the 1970s guerrilla war is remembered.

In the letter, Undersecretary for University Policy Alejandro Álvarez calls the tribute “repudiable” and asks Gelpi to take “the necessary administrative measures” to stop it. He writes that honouring the ERP’s leader “does nothing but vindicate the violent past of our country” and warns that the officials responsible could be committing crimes by glorifying terrorist acts.

The Casa Rosada, the presidential palace in Buenos Aires. (File photo)

The faculty’s governing council declared the tribute of “institutional interest”, according to a notice on the faculty’s website. The proposal came from the Contramuro cultural collective, an arts group, and the Bonavena chair, a sociology teaching unit, and includes a portrait-sculpture for the faculty courtyard.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The proposers say Santucho “embodied in an exemplary way the commitment to social transformation”, and the council says the faculty has an “unyielding commitment” to memory, truth and justice. Dean Ana Arias defended holding the event on Monday 23 November.

UBA vice-rector Emiliano Yacobitti said on Sunday that he rejects the proposal because “the University cannot be the setting for recognition of anyone who used violence against the democratic regime”. He will ask UBA’s Higher Council to take the same position.

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In the Senate, the bloc of Libertad Avanza, President Javier Milei’s party, which is led by Patricia Bullrich, demanded that UBA suspend the event. “Memory cannot be selective”, the bloc said on Monday.

The clash comes on top of the long fight over university funding between Milei’s Government and the universities. The Government has not said what sanctions it could impose, and UBA has not said whether it will act on the request.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Mario Roberto Santucho?

He was a founder of the Revolutionary Workers’ Party (PRT) and commander of its armed wing, the ERP, according to the faculty’s own notice. The Government calls the ERP a terrorist group.

Can the Government stop the tribute?

That is not settled. The Government has asked UBA to act, and UBA has not said what it will do.

Sources: Faculty of Social Sciences, UBA, council resolutions, November 2026; Ministry of Human Capital statement and letter from Undersecretary Alejandro Álvarez to rector Ricardo Gelpi, 22 November 2026; statements by vice-rector Emiliano Yacobitti and the Libertad Avanza Senate bloc, 22 and 23 November 2026. More: Argentina news.

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