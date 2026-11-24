HONDURAS · LABOUR

Honduras’s Labour Ministry will summon unions and employers to negotiate a new minimum wage for the maquila, the country’s export assembly factories. The current three-year deal ends on 31 December 2026, Minister Fernando Puerto said on 23 November, Diario El Mundo, a Honduran daily, reported.

These plants sew apparel and make car wiring harnesses. The wage talks therefore touch a sector whose automotive wiring-harness exports to the United States rose from US$1,198.5 million to US$1,346.4 million in January to October 2025.

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Key Facts Who Honduras’s Labour Ministry, workers’ confederations and employer groups of the export factories.

What A new maquila minimum wage; today’s is L12,930.07 lempiras a month (about US$480).

When Current deal expires at year-end; no first meeting date yet.

Where Honduras, where about 300 maquila firms operate.

As of 24 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

Honduras wants a new wage deal for its export factories before the old one lapses, but the first meeting has no date.

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The present deal is Labour Ministry agreement 109-2024, published in La Gaceta, Honduras’s official gazette, on 21 March 2024, according to Diario El Heraldo, a Honduran daily, of 18 December 2025. It set raises of 6.5% for 2024, 7.5% for 2025 and 8% for 2026, which puts the 2026 minimum at L12,930.07 a month (about US$480 at roughly 27 lempiras per US dollar).

Diario La Prensa, another Honduran daily, reported on 22 May 2024, citing a Labour Ministry report, that Honduras has signed 26 maquila wage agreements since 1991 and has made them multi-year since 2015, running for three, four or five years. The 2024 to 2026 deal adds up to 22%, by simple addition of the three raises, and in the decade to 2024 annual raises beat inflation in every year except 2022, when the raise fell short of 9.80% inflation.

Puerto said the ministry will send summons to form the Minimum Wage Commission for the maquila, the panel of government, employers and workers’ confederations that sets the sector’s wage. In a quote translated from Spanish, he said: “We will send out the summons to form the minimum wage commission for the maquila, with faith in God that we reach an agreement soon.”

La Prensa reported that the commission brings together the government, employers and the workers’ confederations. El Mundo reported that the Labour Ministry wants to set up the table as soon as possible, aiming for a deal before 2026 ends.

File photo, 2025. A view over central Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, with a football stadium in the foreground. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The talks cover only the maquila. For every other sector the 2026 and 2027 raises are already fixed, Puerto said, and those wage talks reopen only in 2028.

For 2026 the other sectors get 6% at firms with 1 to 50 workers and 7% at firms with more than 50. For 2027 the figures are 6% up to 50 workers, 7% for 51 to 150 workers and 7.5% above 150.

The sector is large enough to matter beyond the factory floor. The Central Bank of Honduras (BCH), the national bank, counted 129,239 maquila workers at the end of 2024 at about 300 companies in textiles, electronics and services, according to El Heraldo.

Textile plants employed 82,834 of them, wiring-harness plants 23,038 and call centres 10,029, the same El Heraldo report says. Maquila exports reached US$4,553 million (about US$4.55 billion) from January to October 2025, based on BCH foreign trade figures.

Within that total, automotive wiring harnesses sold to the United States rose from US$1,198.5 million to US$1,346.4 million, El Heraldo reported, citing the BCH. The report names no other US-bound product line.

The 2024 agreement also holds a safeguard in its Article 4. If year-on-year inflation from the BCH exceeds the raise, the raise is set equal to inflation.

Whether 2026 inflation will pass the 8% raise has not been established, so it is unclear if the clause will bite. The record is also silent on how long the next deal will run.

No public position from the workers’ confederations or the employer organisations on the next raise had been reported by 24 November. No date has been set for the commission’s first meeting, according to El Mundo.

The next dated step is the expiry of the current agreement at year-end, according to El Mundo, and Puerto has set no earlier date. More coverage of the country’s politics and economy is on our Honduras hub.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which workers does the new minimum wage cover?

It covers the maquila, the export assembly factories, and not the rest of Honduras’s economy. Other sectors have their raises fixed for 2026 and 2027.

Why does a Honduran wage deal matter in the United States?

Honduras’s maquila ships wiring harnesses for cars to the United States, and those sales grew in 2025. A wage deal therefore affects a link in US supply chains.

What happens if no deal is reached by the end of the year?

The reporting does not say. The ministry says it hopes for a deal soon.

Sources: Sources: Honduras Labour and Social Security Ministry (STSS) statement by Minister Fernando Puerto, 23 November 2026, and agreement 109-2024, La Gaceta, 21 March 2024; Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) data as cited on 18 December 2025. Honduran outlets: Diario El Mundo, 23 November 2026; Diario El Heraldo, 18 December 2025; Diario La Prensa, 22 May 2024.