Congress is hearing business groups and other sectors on a budget that grows 2.5%, with food, health and education in focus and a drought warning in the background.

The National Congress building in Tegucigalpa, photographed in October 2021 (file photo). It does not show Tuesday's vote. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Honduras

Honduras’s National Congress is still consulting on a 2027 budget of 455.4 billion Honduran lempiras (L455.4 billion, roughly US$17 billion at about 27 lempiras per US$). Marco Midence, a deputy in the National Congress, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that a new round of hearings with business groups and other sectors starts on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

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The Honduran Finance Ministry delivered the draft to Congress on the night of 14 September 2026, and Congress secretary Carlos Ledezma said it must pass before 31 December. Congress president Tomás Zambrano said on 10 November that he wants the vote between 14 and 19 December.

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Key Facts Who. Honduras’s National Congress (parliament), which must approve the General Budget.

What. The Finance Ministry’s draft is L455.4 billion (roughly US$17 billion), 2.5% above the 2026 budget.

When. The draft reached Congress on 14 September 2026; its secretary wants a vote before 31 December.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:02 GMT

Congress is hearing business groups and other sectors on a budget that grows 2.5%, with food, health and education in focus and a drought warning in the background.

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The draft sits L11,039 million (roughly US$410 million) above the approved 2026 budget, a rise of 2.5%. When it arrived on 14 September, it listed education, health, security and defence among its priorities.

Johana Bermúdez, a vice-president of Congress, said that day: “Recibimos lo macro, ya que es propuesta; la siguiente semana lo vamos a revisar” (“We received the macro picture, since it is a proposal; next week we will review it”). The process then runs through technical analysis by the Budget Committee of Congress and then goes to a vote of the full chamber.

Ledezma said on 14 September: “Antes del 31 de diciembre tiene que estar aprobado para que el 1 de enero se empiece a ejecutar” (“It has to be approved before 31 December so that execution can begin on 1 January”). Our earlier reports on the draft cover its security spending and its treatment of Congress and presidency spending.

A hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the capital, photographed in 2014 (file photo). Photo: Nan Palmero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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Midence was quoted on Monday 23 November: “Ya tenemos un proyecto, mañana arranca esta socialización a las 2 de la tarde, estaremos viendo cada aspecto, se socializará con todos los sectores” (“We already have a project, tomorrow this consultation starts at 2 in the afternoon, we will look at every aspect, it will go to all sectors”). In Honduras, “socialising” a budget means presenting the draft to business groups and other sectors for comment.

Midence called this “un Congreso nuevo, diferente” (“a new, different Congress”) and named food security, health, education, security and the effects of climate change as priorities. He said he wants a robust social programme.

Midence voiced concern that El Niño, the Pacific warming pattern that can bring drought, may strengthen in 2027 and deepen food insecurity among poor communities. How much of the budget would fund that response has not been stated.

It is not known whether the December timetable will hold. The draft is the 2027 spending plan of President Nasry Asfura of the conservative National Party, whom the National Electoral Council, which runs elections, declared president-elect on 24 December 2025.

The next dated step is the round of hearings that Midence said starts on Tuesday 24 November at 2 p.m. More country coverage is on our Honduras page.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does “socialisation” of the budget mean?

It is a round of hearings in which lawmakers present the draft to business groups and other sectors. They hear what each sector needs before the vote.

When will Congress vote on the budget?

Congress president Tomás Zambrano has said he wants a vote between 14 and 19 December. Its secretary said on 14 September that the budget must pass before 31 December.

Why does El Niño matter for a budget?

A drought would hit food supplies in poor communities. Midence tied food security and social spending to that weather outlook.

Sources Honduran National Congress, remarks of deputy Marco Midence, 23 November 2026; Finance Ministry, draft 2027 General Budget delivered to Congress, 14 September 2026; Congress officials Carlos Ledezma and Johana Bermúdez, 14 September 2026.

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