A former minister says the president asked him what went wrong, and that the party’s message did not convince voters outside its base. Several Libre figures are competing to lead it into the next election.

File photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Honduras

Octavio Pineda, a former Honduran minister seeking the presidential nomination of the left-wing Libre party, says then President Xiomara Castro asked him why Libre lost the 2025 election. He told the podcast “Amárrame la lengua” (“Tie My Tongue”), hosted by Alejandra López, that the talk took place at the Casa de Gobierno, the government house, after the vote.

Pineda was minister of Infrastructure and Transport (SIT) under Castro, whose left-wing party, Libertad y Refundación (Freedom and Refoundation, known as Libre), governed Honduras from 2022 to 2026. Castro’s words are known only from Pineda’s account, relayed on 23 November 2026.

Key Facts Who. Octavio Pineda, ex-minister and pre-candidate of the left-wing Libre party, on former president Xiomara Castro.

What. Pineda says Castro asked why Libre lost, and that its message missed independent voters.

Where and when. Honduras; podcast interview relayed on 23 November 2026, recording date unknown.

As of 24 November 2026, 07:02 GMT

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A former minister says the president asked him what went wrong, and that the party’s message did not convince voters outside its base. Several Libre figures are competing to lead it into the next election.

The scale of the defeat frames his claim. After the vote on 30 November 2025, the National Electoral Council (CNE), which runs Honduran elections, declared businessman Nasry Asfura of the conservative National Party president-elect for 2026 to 2030 on 24 December 2025, by a margin of less than one percentage point over TV host Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal Party.

Libre’s presidential candidate, Rixi Moncada, finished third with about 19% of the vote. Both Nasralla and Libre rejected the declaration.

That result ended four years of Libre rule under Castro, wife of former president Manuel Zelaya. Pineda’s remarks now feed a debate inside a party that finished third in 2025.

Pineda says he told Castro: “Presidenta, el discurso a la gente no le gustó… no le pegó, sobre todo al independiente” (“President, the speech did not please people… it did not land, above all with the independent voter”). He says the problem was the message Libre took to voters.

The Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa below hillside neighbourhoods (undated file photo). Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Castro’s reply, as Pineda recalled it, was that if Libre had been the good government people say it was, a broomstick would have won the election. Pineda reads that as Castro accepting that the blame lay with several sectors of the ruling camp, not one person.

He argues that the defeat cannot be pinned only on the presidential candidate, Moncada. In his view the party’s communication and factors linked to the government also played a part.

His ambitions have already met resistance. On 16 April 2026 Pineda posted a photo with former Tegucigalpa mayor Jorge Aldana and wrote: “Iniciamos juntos en este andar hermano Jorge Aldana y vamos hasta el final” (“We started this road together, brother Jorge Aldana, and we go all the way”).

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Russel Garay, a Libre figure, backed Moncada on social media, calling her “the only one able to fulfil the wish of taking this country out of the rot”. Gerardo Torres, a former deputy foreign minister, also questioned Pineda’s ideology and loyalty that month.

The April posts show that the debate over the 2025 loss runs alongside a contest over who speaks for Libre, which on 22 November 2026 was also holding up election reforms in Congress. More Honduran politics is on our Honduras news page, including a separate story on the head of Congress demanding arrests in Yoro.

It is not known when the interview was recorded. We found no reply from Castro or Libre, and when the party will choose its candidate has not been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Octavio Pineda say about Libre’s defeat?

He says the party’s message did not land with independent voters and that the blame was shared across the ruling camp. He did not put it on one person.

Has Xiomara Castro confirmed his account?

We found no comment from Castro or Libre. The account rests on Pineda’s own words.

Who will be Libre’s next presidential candidate?

That has not been decided in public. Pineda is one pre-candidate, and the party has not said when it will choose.

Sources National Electoral Council (CNE), declaration of 24 December 2025 ; Octavio Pineda, interview on the podcast “Amárrame la lengua”, relayed 23 November 2026; social media posts by Libre figures, April 2026.

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