Honduras had reported no new measles case since week 31 of 2026. The La Ceiba case is now under investigation.

File photo, 1988. The court of the stelae at the Maya site of Copán, Honduras, a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Photo: HJPD, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

HONDURAS · HEALTH · BRIEF

Honduras’ health ministry (Sesal) confirmed a new measles case in La Ceiba, a Caribbean port city, on Sunday 22 November 2026. The patient is a 28-year-old man treated at the Hospital General de Atlántida, and he is stable.

Health teams have visited 188 homes and vaccinated 229 people so far, the ministry said. A vaccination post is open at the Uniplaza shopping centre in La Ceiba.

Key Facts The patient A 28-year-old man treated at the Hospital General de Atlántida in La Ceiba.

His condition He has fever, cough and a rash, is stable and is monitored at home.

The response Teams are tracing contacts and vaccinating, and a post is open at Uniplaza mall.

The national count Before this case, Honduras had 15 confirmed measles cases in 2026.

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Honduras had reported no new measles case since week 31 of 2026. The La Ceiba case is now under investigation.

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The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional office for the Americas, counted 15 confirmed cases in Honduras in 2026 through epidemiological week 43, the 43rd week of the health calendar, which ended on 31 October. In its report of 5 November 2026, PAHO listed them as isolated cases brought in from abroad and placed Honduras in a category it labels no current transmission.

The ministry said the man developed fever, cough and a rash, and that his vaccination history has not yet been confirmed. Investigators are tracing his direct and indirect contacts and checking their vaccination records.

Multidisciplinary health teams are working in the areas where the man stayed and travelled, looking for suspected cases and vaccinating contacts. The ministry asked residents to “remain calm, cooperate with the health teams” and go to the nearest health centre if they develop fever and a rash.

It also urged parents and carers to check that children have a complete vaccination record, calling vaccination the most effective way to prevent measles. The ministry’s statement does not say where the man caught the virus.

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For visitors to La Ceiba, the practical step is to check the vaccination record before travelling. The ministry has opened a vaccination post at the Uniplaza shopping centre, and anyone with fever and a rash should go to a health facility.

More: Honduras news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also our reports on the US and Mexico losing measles-free status and on Mexico’s measles cases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Measles Spreading in Honduras?

PAHO’s 5 November report, which came before this case, placed Honduras in a category it labels no current transmission. The La Ceiba case is under investigation, and contacts are being traced.

Where Can People Get Vaccinated in La Ceiba?

The Health Ministry opened a vaccination post at the Uniplaza shopping centre. Health teams are also visiting homes in the areas where the patient stayed.

Which Symptoms Should People Watch For?

The ministry names fever, cough and a rash. Anyone with those signs should go to the nearest health facility.

Sources: Secretaría de Salud de Honduras (Sesal), official statement on the La Ceiba case, 22 November 2026; PAHO/WHO, Regional Situation Report No. 15: Measles in the Region of the Americas, 5 November 2026 (published 6 November).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error