Honduras says the two suspects belong to a network tied to a Colombian group, that US agents were present, and that more arrests may follow.

US and Honduran officials aboard the Honduran navy patrol boat Morazán at Puerto Castilla. File photo, 1 September 2014. (Photo: MC1 Rafael Martie, US Navy, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

Honduran police have arrested two men in the northern departments of Colón and Atlántida on suspicion of ties to the Clan del Golfo, authorities announced on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Clan del Golfo, also called the Gulf Clan, is a Colombian drug-trafficking group.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The operation was run by the National Police’s anti-drug unit, its Special Forces and the national traffic directorate, together with the Ministerio Público, Honduras’s public prosecutors. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) accompanied it, with the backing of the Honduran government.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Honduras story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Honduran National Police, accompanied by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

What. Two men held for aggravated drug trafficking, tied to Colombia’s Clan del Golfo.

Where and when. Colón and Atlántida, northern Honduras; announced 26 November 2026.

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Honduras says the two suspects belong to a network tied to a Colombian group, that US agents were present, and that more arrests may follow.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Clan del Golfo (Honduras) Email address Follow

The two men face a charge of aggravated drug trafficking and will go before Honduras’s organised-crime courts, police said. The accounts we have do not give their names.

Subcommissioner Robin Fúnez, deputy national director of the anti-drug police, said the suspects have ties to a structure linked to the Clan del Golfo. He said it must not be confused with the Gulf Cartel (Cártel del Golfo), a separate Mexican group.

File photo. The cathedral in San Pedro Sula, the northern Honduran city where an extradited suspect was arrested in 2024. Photo: Micah MacAllen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Fúnez said the structure is also linked to Mario Rodolfo Mejía Cubillas, a Honduran handed to US justice in 2024. He said investigators have identified several members and are searching for others.

Fúnez said further arrests are not ruled out and that more progress could be reported in coming days. The exact dates and towns of the arrests have not been given in the accounts we have.

Mejía Cubillas, known as “Yofo”, was arrested on Monday 6 May 2024 in San Pedro Sula on a US charge of conspiring to import at least five kilograms of cocaine. On Friday 14 June 2024 a Honduran judge granted his extradition after he did not contest the request, the Honduran judiciary said.

The US request came from the federal court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which charges him with conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States. Honduran prosecutors said he coordinated and supervised large-scale cocaine distribution to the US for a network in Colón.

A second man, Edgardo René Velásquez Navarro was also granted extradition in the same case. The two men were flown to the United States on Wednesday 24 July 2024.

On Friday 6 November 2026 the Honduran Security Ministry said it had arrested Óscar Samuel Mejía Fúnez, a different person from Mejía Cubillas, in La Ceiba, in Atlántida department. The United States wants him on drug production, conspiracy and trafficking charges.

The ministry linked him to criminal networks in Colombia and Mexico, among them the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Washington designated that group a foreign terrorist organisation in February 2025.

Honduras sits on cocaine routes towards the United States, and the DEA, the US federal drug agency, worked with police on these arrests. Police did not specify the DEA’s role.

It is not known whether the DEA wants the two men extradited, or what exactly each did for the structure. What link to the Clan del Golfo can be proven in court is also open, and we found no statement from the suspects or their lawyers.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Honduras 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Clan del Golfo?

It is a Colombian criminal organisation, also called the Gulf Clan, with links in Colombia, Central America and the United States. Police stress it is not the Gulf Cartel of Mexico.

What happens next to the two suspects?

They are due before Honduras’s organised-crime courts on a charge of aggravated drug trafficking. Police say more arrests may follow in the coming days.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Policía Nacional de Honduras · Poder Judicial de Honduras · Secretaría de Seguridad

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error