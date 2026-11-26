Honduras Holds 2 Men Tied to Colombian Gang
Honduras says the two suspects belong to a network tied to a Colombian group, that US agents were present, and that more arrests may follow.
Security: Honduras
Honduran police have arrested two men in the northern departments of Colón and Atlántida on suspicion of ties to the Clan del Golfo, authorities announced on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Clan del Golfo, also called the Gulf Clan, is a Colombian drug-trafficking group.
The operation was run by the National Police’s anti-drug unit, its Special Forces and the national traffic directorate, together with the Ministerio Público, Honduras’s public prosecutors. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) accompanied it, with the backing of the Honduran government.
Key Facts
- Who. Honduran National Police, accompanied by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
- What. Two men held for aggravated drug trafficking, tied to Colombia’s Clan del Golfo.
- Where and when. Colón and Atlántida, northern Honduras; announced 26 November 2026.
- As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.
Honduras says the two suspects belong to a network tied to a Colombian group, that US agents were present, and that more arrests may follow.
The two men face a charge of aggravated drug trafficking and will go before Honduras’s organised-crime courts, police said. The accounts we have do not give their names.
Subcommissioner Robin Fúnez, deputy national director of the anti-drug police, said the suspects have ties to a structure linked to the Clan del Golfo. He said it must not be confused with the Gulf Cartel (Cártel del Golfo), a separate Mexican group.
Fúnez said the structure is also linked to Mario Rodolfo Mejía Cubillas, a Honduran handed to US justice in 2024. He said investigators have identified several members and are searching for others.
Fúnez said further arrests are not ruled out and that more progress could be reported in coming days. The exact dates and towns of the arrests have not been given in the accounts we have.
Mejía Cubillas, known as “Yofo”, was arrested on Monday 6 May 2024 in San Pedro Sula on a US charge of conspiring to import at least five kilograms of cocaine. On Friday 14 June 2024 a Honduran judge granted his extradition after he did not contest the request, the Honduran judiciary said.
The US request came from the federal court for the Eastern District of Virginia, which charges him with conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States. Honduran prosecutors said he coordinated and supervised large-scale cocaine distribution to the US for a network in Colón.
A second man, Edgardo René Velásquez Navarro was also granted extradition in the same case. The two men were flown to the United States on Wednesday 24 July 2024.
On Friday 6 November 2026 the Honduran Security Ministry said it had arrested Óscar Samuel Mejía Fúnez, a different person from Mejía Cubillas, in La Ceiba, in Atlántida department. The United States wants him on drug production, conspiracy and trafficking charges.
The ministry linked him to criminal networks in Colombia and Mexico, among them the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Washington designated that group a foreign terrorist organisation in February 2025.
Honduras sits on cocaine routes towards the United States, and the DEA, the US federal drug agency, worked with police on these arrests. Police did not specify the DEA’s role.
It is not known whether the DEA wants the two men extradited, or what exactly each did for the structure. What link to the Clan del Golfo can be proven in court is also open, and we found no statement from the suspects or their lawyers.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Clan del Golfo?
It is a Colombian criminal organisation, also called the Gulf Clan, with links in Colombia, Central America and the United States. Police stress it is not the Gulf Cartel of Mexico.
What happens next to the two suspects?
They are due before Honduras’s organised-crime courts on a charge of aggravated drug trafficking. Police say more arrests may follow in the coming days.
Sources
Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Policía Nacional de Honduras · Poder Judicial de Honduras · Secretaría de Seguridad
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