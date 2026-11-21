Honduras Arrests Two Over Texas Truck Deaths
Four years after migrants died in a trailer in San Antonio, Honduran prosecutors have arrested two people they link to the first leg of the route.
Security: Honduras
Honduran police raided a house in the village of Cuyamel, near the Guatemalan border, and arrested a man aged 70 and a woman aged 46 over migrants who died in a Texas truck. The Public Ministry, Honduras’s prosecution service, announced the arrests on Friday 20 November 2026 and said the two are suspected of aggravated migrant smuggling.
Both are suspects until a court rules, and no hearing date has been published. For US readers, the case shows Honduran prosecutors working on the home end of a smuggling route that ran through Guatemala and Mexico to the US border.
Key Facts
- Who. Two Hondurans, a man aged 70 and a woman aged 46, suspected of aggravated migrant smuggling.
- What. Arrested on two court orders over the San Antonio truck deaths of 27 June 2022.
- Where. Cuyamel, Omoa, Cortés department, northern Honduras, near the Guatemala border.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 10:00 GMT
Four years after migrants died in a trailer in San Antonio, Honduran prosecutors have arrested two people they link to the first leg of the route.
The case goes back to 27 June 2022, when 53 people, 47 adults and six children, died in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a press release of 2 July 2025. Of the 64 or more people loaded in Laredo, 48 were dead or dying when the trailer was opened, and five of 16 taken to hospital died later, ICE said in the same release.
A federal jury found Felipe Orduña-Torres, described as the smuggling leader, and Armando Gonzales-Ortega, a top coordinator, guilty in March 2025, and ICE said both were sentenced on 27 June 2025, the first to life in prison and the second to 83 years. Five other defendants pleaded guilty, ICE said in the same release.
The Honduran prosecutors’ release adds that seven Hondurans were among the dead. It says the migrants were moved irregularly through Guatemala and Mexico to the US border.
The prosecutors’ own count of the dead is 52, one fewer than the 53 ICE gave on 2 July 2025. The Honduran release does not explain the difference.
The prosecution service’s anti-trafficking unit worked with the national police investigations directorate (DPI) and its transnational criminal investigation unit (UTIC), the release says. They raided a house in colonia Gracias a Dios, a neighbourhood of Cuyamel, in the municipality of Omoa, in northern Honduras, on two court orders.
According to the release, one victim and a protected witness began their journey in Cuyamel under an irregular-transport agreement that required payment of US$15,000. The money was deposited in several instalments during the trip, prosecutors said, and the migrants were handed on to other alleged smugglers.
The charge is aggravated migrant smuggling, which means moving people illegally across borders for payment under aggravating circumstances. The case counts two dead victims and one protected witness, a person whose identity is kept confidential.
Prosecutors will ask the Criminal Court with National Jurisdiction for Organised Crime, Environment and Corruption to order judicial detention, which means custody before trial. No hearing date has been published.
The release carries no defence statement, and the record does not say whether the two have lawyers or have spoken. Until a court rules, the prosecutors’ account is an accusation the suspects have not answered in public.
The suspects’ names are not in the release. We therefore state only what prosecutors say: two Hondurans, a man aged 70 and a woman aged 46.
Neither the Honduran release nor the ICE statement says whether the two suspects are linked to the men sentenced in Texas. Nor do they say whether the United States will seek extradition.
No date for a first court hearing, an extradition request or any further arrest has been published by the Public Ministry. Until it names one, the next dated step in the case is unknown.
Frequently Asked Questions
Are the two people arrested already convicted?
No. They are suspects, and a Honduran court has still to decide whether to hold them before trial.
Why does a Honduran arrest matter in the United States?
It concerns the first leg of a route that ended at the US border, in a case where US federal courts have already convicted two men. A Honduran case adds the origin end of that route.
Will the suspects face trial in the United States?
Neither the prosecutors nor US officials have said so. The Honduran case is for now before a Honduran court.
Sources
Public Ministry of Honduras (Ministerio Público) (Press release on the arrests, read 21 November 2026) · US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Press release of 2 July 2025 on the life sentences)
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