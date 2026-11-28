A broken turbine has kept a Mexican LNG unit idle for more than seven weeks since NFE disclosed it, and the repair date has slipped once while the restart target has not.

File photo. Cranes and trucks handle containers at the Port of Veracruz, Mexico. Photo: Rodrigo SanSs, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico Energy

New Fortress Energy (NFE), a US natural gas company listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that repairs to the gas turbine at its Altamira liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit in Mexico will be finished in early December. A week earlier, on Monday 16 November, the company had said the turbine would be ready on 23 November.

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NFE still expects the unit, called FLNG 1, to restart in the fourth quarter, which ends on Thursday 31 December. The unit is located off Altamira, a port in Tamaulipas state on Mexico’s Gulf coast, and has been offline since a mechanical failure that NFE disclosed in a filing on Monday 5 October.

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Key Facts Who. New Fortress Energy (NFE), a US gas and LNG company listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

What. Turbine repair at its FLNG 1 liquefaction unit now due in early December.

Next. NFE still expects a restart before 31 December; no date given.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:30 GMT

A broken turbine has kept a Mexican LNG unit idle for more than seven weeks since NFE disclosed it, and the repair date has slipped once while the restart target has not.

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NFE told the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the American market regulator, in a filing on Monday 5 October that FLNG 1 was offline after a mechanical issue with its gas turbine. The company said it expected the unit to return to service in the fourth quarter.

The quarterly earnings release of Monday 16 November gave a firmer schedule. “Based on the most recent discussions with the turbine manufacturer, NFE expects the turbine to be ready November 23rd,” the company wrote, adding that “testing and installation are then expected to take several weeks.”

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The release also said the damage is limited to the turbine. “The liquefaction equipment itself was not affected,” NFE stated, and before the outage FLNG 1 was online about 98% of the time in 2026, excluding scheduled maintenance.

The 23 November filing moved the turbine date. “The Company now expects work on the turbine to be complete in early December,” NFE wrote, while repeating that it “continues to expect FLNG 1 to return to service in the fourth quarter of 2026.”

The filing does not say that the earlier 23 November date was missed, and it gives no reason for the change. NFE says it will report further news through SEC filings, press releases or its website.

File photo, 2008: a pipeline of Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, on a steel bridge over the Atoyac River in Puebla, Mexico. Photo: Isaacvp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The calendar leaves little slack, and this is simple arithmetic rather than a company forecast. If the turbine is finished in the first days of December and testing and installation take “several weeks” as NFE said on 16 November, the restart would land close to the end of the year.

The company is open about what rides on that timing. The 16 November earnings release states that “because the timing of FLNG 1’s return to service is outside the Company’s control, there is substantial doubt about NFE’s ability to continue as a going concern”, a formal warning that it may not be able to keep operating.

That warning comes after a rescue of its balance sheet. On Friday 11 September 2026 NFE completed a restructuring under the UK Restructuring Plan, a court-approved debt deal, which cut its debt principal from about US$5.7 billion to about US$0.7 billion; NFE also carried out a one-for-50 reverse stock split, in which 50 old shares became one.

NFE reported cash and equivalents of US$270.5 million on 30 September 2026. The filings reviewed do not say what the idle unit costs each week, or what the turbine repair costs.

The shares have moved with each update. NFE closed at US$3.05 on Monday 16 November, at US$4.14 on Monday 23 November, at US$5.08 on Wednesday 25 November and at US$4.90 on Friday 27 November, after the US market was shut on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

The filings reviewed do not say when the outage began, only that it had been disclosed by 5 October. They also do not give the unit’s capacity, how much gas it has failed to deliver, or which customers are affected.

The next fixed point is the end of the quarter on Thursday 31 December 2026, the deadline NFE has now repeated several times. Until the company files a new notice with the SEC, the only dated promise is a turbine finished in early December and a restart sometime after it.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FLNG 1 unit at Altamira?

It is NFE’s liquefaction unit off Altamira in Tamaulipas, which chills natural gas into liquid for shipping. The filings reviewed do not state its output.

Does the delay put NFE’s survival at risk?

NFE itself has warned of substantial doubt about continuing as a going concern, tying that to the restart timing. A restart within the quarter is the outcome the company is working toward.

When will the Altamira unit restart?

NFE says the turbine work should finish in early December and it still expects a restart in the fourth quarter. It has not given a restart date.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error