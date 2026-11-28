With the rainy season under way, fewer costly thermal plants are needed, so December bills carry no flag surcharge.

The turbine hall of the Belo Monte hydropower plant on the Xingu River in Pará state, photographed in October 2023. Photo: Túllio F / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s electricity regulator, the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL), kept the green tariff flag for December, so power bills carry no surcharge, it announced on Friday 27 November 2026. It is the third month in a row without an extra charge, after October and November.

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ANEEL says the reason is rain: fuller reservoirs mean fewer expensive thermal plants have to run. Consumers therefore pay no flag surcharge on top of the base tariff for the month.

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Key Facts Who. ANEEL, Brazil’s federal electricity regulator, which sets the monthly tariff flag.

What. Green flag kept for December, so no surcharge is added to power bills.

When. Decided on 27 November 2026 and applies from 1 to 31 December.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:00 GMT

With the rainy season under way, fewer costly thermal plants are needed, so December bills carry no flag surcharge.

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Brazil’s tariff-flag system, introduced in 2015, colours each month by the expected cost of generating power for the national grid. Green adds nothing to a bill, while yellow and red add a surcharge for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh, the unit on a power bill) used, according to ANEEL’s flag page.

In its statement on 27 November, ANEEL said, in our translation from Portuguese: “With the rainy season, reservoir levels have improved.” It added that running thermal plants, which produce more expensive power, “becomes less necessary”.

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The flag for December 2025 was yellow, after red level 1 in November 2025. This year’s green flag therefore replaces a surcharge that households paid a year ago.

The grid operator ONS (Operador Nacional do Sistema Elétrico) projected for the week of 14–20 November that reservoirs in the Southeast and Centre-West would end November at 58.6% of capacity, up from 55.2%. Inflows into those reservoirs were forecast for November at 148% of the long-term average.

The picture is uneven across the country. The same projection put reservoirs at 88.8% of capacity in the South, 53.5% in the Northeast and 48.2% in the North, with November inflows forecast at 68% of the long-term average in the Northeast and 54% in the North.

File photo. The spillway of the Itaipú dam, a hydroelectric plant on the Paraná River on the Brazil–Paraguay border. (Wikimedia Commons)

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ONS’s December operating bulletin forecasts power demand 6.7% above December 2025, at 89,981 average megawatts. Inflows are forecast at 118% of the long-term average in the Southeast and Centre-West and 230% in the South.

The Northeast and North are forecast at 60% and 50% of their long-term averages. Those two regions are therefore forecast to stay below normal inflows.

The saving for a household is the avoided surcharge: ANEEL’s flag page lists R$1.89 (about US$0.34) per 100 kWh for yellow, R$4.46 (about US$0.81) for red level 1 and R$7.88 (about US$1.42) for red level 2. We convert at the central bank’s selling rate of R$5.543 per US$ on 27 November 2026.

ANEEL’s calendar sets the January flag announcement for Wednesday 23 December 2026. ONS’s December forecast has Southeast and Centre-West reservoirs ending the month at 56.6% of capacity, the level of 27 November and below the 58.6% projected earlier for the end of November.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a tariff flag in Brazil?

It is a monthly colour code that adds a surcharge to power bills when generating electricity costs more. Green adds nothing.

Why did ANEEL choose green?

Rain has improved reservoir levels, so cheaper hydroelectric plants can carry more of the load. Thermal plants, which cost more to run, are needed less.

Could the flag change again?

Yes, because ANEEL sets the colour every month, and a drier spell could bring a surcharge back. The next decision covers January.

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