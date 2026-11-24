Guyana’s parliament has approved extra spending to shield power customers from fuel costs, finish a costlier gas plant and extend the Linden-Mabura road in central Guyana, while opposition critics have questioned the project’s cost.

Minibuses wait on a wet street in Georgetown between a white church spire and the clock tower of Stabroek Market (undated file photo). Photo: Dan Sloan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Politics: Guyana

Guyana’s National Assembly, the country’s parliament, approved extra spending on Monday 23 November 2026 from a request of 89.8 billion Guyana dollars (G$89.8 billion, about US$430 million) that the finance ministry tabled on 18 November. Sitting as the Committee of Supply, which examines spending line by line, it put fuel bills, a gas power plant and roads at the centre of the package.

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The vote shows how a country that pumps oil offshore still struggles to keep its own grid running at night. Amounts here are Guyana dollars, converted at about 208 per US$, a market rate that has barely moved for years.

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Key Facts Who. Guyana’s National Assembly (parliament) approved extra mid-year spending presented by Finance Minister Ashni Singh.

What. G$11.3 billion (US$54 million) covers power companies’ fuel costs; G$24.7 billion (US$119 million) funds a gas plant.

When. Monday 23 November 2026, in the Committee of Supply, where parliament examines spending line by line.

As of 24 November 2026, 07:02 GMT

Guyana’s parliament has approved extra spending to shield power customers from fuel costs, finish a costlier gas plant and extend the Linden-Mabura road in central Guyana, while opposition critics have questioned the project’s cost.

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The gas-to-energy project at Wales, in Guyana’s Region Three, is meant to bring natural gas from offshore oil fields to a power plant onshore. Prime Minister Mark Phillips told the committee on Monday: “We made a commitment to the people of Guyana that they will get 300 additional megawatts of power at 50 per cent of what they are paying for now.”

The price of that promise has climbed from US$759 million to a revised US$956 million, Phillips said, after the contractor asked for an extra US$200 million that the government agreed to pay. He said US$130 million has been paid so far, and that paying the rest was needed to avoid pausing the project or a court fight.

Public Utilities and Aviation Minister Deodat Indar told the committee that on every given night the grid sees demand “between 250 and 260 MW” (megawatts, a measure of electric power), more than generation can cover. He said outages happen because “we are running neck and neck.”

Generation is already up 20% on 2025, Indar said, and about 70,000 streetlights have been added in recent years. In the mining town of Linden, peak demand rose from about 14 MW to 16.9 MW, so its power company needs G$2.4 billion (about US$11.5 million) more for fuel.

Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, seen from the air in February 2015 (file photo). Photo: amanderson2 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

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In the papers tabled on 18 November, the finance ministry said oil prices climbed from about US$71 a barrel before a war that began at the end of February to a peak above US$144 in April. At the end of October, it said, they stood about 67% above the pre-war level.

Of the request, G$11.3 billion (about US$54 million) goes to state power companies, G$8 billion (about US$38 million) of it to Guyana Power and Light, the main utility. The ministry said the government will absorb the higher fuel cost so that it is not passed on to consumers through higher tariffs.

The assembly approved G$24.7 billion (about US$119 million) for the gas plant, which Phillips said completes the first phase and secures turbines for the second. The government has promised to cut electricity costs by 50% through the project.

Phillips expects all four Phase 1 turbines to be running by the end of the fourth quarter of 2027. Until then the grid stays close to the limit that Indar described.

Indar said about G$12.9 billion (about US$62 million) was approved for his ministry, including G$1.56 billion (about US$7.5 million) for contractor payments on Terminal 2 at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Georgetown’s main airport. The terminal, about 180,000 square feet, is due in early 2028, and the number of airlines serving Guyana has grown from four in 2020 to 16 this year.

Public Works received G$27.4 billion (about US$132 million) for roads, streetlights and sea defences. Minister Bishop Juan Edghill said the first 121 km of the Linden-Mabura road is 89% complete and due by 8 December 2026, with liquidated damages (financial penalties) if the contractor misses it.

More than G$4 billion (about US$19 million) will fund a further 30 km beyond Mabura Hill towards the Kurupukari bridge in central Guyana, Edghill said. The East Bank corridor leading to the airport is 70% complete and due in March 2027, with more than G$9 billion (about US$43 million) approved.

Another G$10 billion (about US$48 million) pays old age pensions and public assistance (welfare for people on low incomes), and G$1 billion (about US$4.8 million) covers outstanding national cash grants, a G$100,000 payment to registered citizens. Phillips told the committee that 620,260 grants of G$100,000 (about US$480) each have been processed, with about 12,500 more payments expected and the money meant to carry the programme to the end of 2026.

David Patterson, interim leader of the Alliance For Change, an opposition party, said in late March 2026 that the Wales project is marked by collapsed timelines, a ballooning budget and a lack of transparency. His party demanded a full updated cost assessment.

It is not known whether opposition members voted against the spending on Monday, or what they said in the committee. More coverage is on our Guyana page.

Guyana is a major offshore oil producer, with ExxonMobil, the US oil major, operating the offshore fields, so the cost of power and the risk on the gas project matter to investors in the United States. The next dated step is the Linden-Mabura road deadline, after which penalties apply.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Guyana’s electricity bills rise because of higher fuel costs?

The finance minister said the state is absorbing the extra fuel cost for the power companies instead of passing it to customers. The cost moves from households to the public budget.

Why does the Wales gas power project matter?

It is meant to bring natural gas from offshore oil fields to a power plant onshore and ease the grid shortfall the minister described. The government has promised cheaper electricity once it runs.

What happens next?

The Linden-Mabura road has a set completion deadline, and the national cash grant is funded to the end of the year. The gas plant’s first turbines are expected by the end of next year.

Sources Guyana Ministry of Finance, Supplementary Financial Papers 2 and 3 of 2026, tabled 18 November 2026; Committee of Supply, National Assembly of Guyana, 23 November 2026; Department of Public Information (Government of Guyana) statements, 23 November 2026.

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