Guyana’s gas-fired power plant at Wales now costs far more than first planned, and the government says it must pay to avoid stopping work.

The Demerara Harbour Bridge links the East Bank of the Demerara River, south of Georgetown, with the West Bank, where the Wales gas-to-energy plant is being built; file photo from November 2019 (Photo: Dan Lundberg, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Guyana

Guyana’s National Assembly, the country’s parliament, approved G$24.7 billion (about US$118 million at G$208.5 per US$, the Bank of Guyana transaction rate) on Monday 23 November 2026 for the gas-to-energy plant at Wales, on the West Bank of the Demerara River in Region Three. The Department of Public Information (DPI, the government’s information agency) said the project’s revised cost is now US$956 million.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips, a retired brigadier, told the Assembly’s Committee of Supply, its spending committee, that the money for the plant’s first and second stages will “complete Phase 1 and secure turbines for Phase 2, among other things,” DPI said on 23 November. The government says it must pay to avoid pausing the project or going to litigation.

Key Facts Who. Guyana’s government and the builder of its Wales gas-fired power plant.

What. Parliament approved G$24.7 billion more, lifting the revised project cost to US$956 million.

Where. Wales, Region Three (West Bank Demerara), Guyana.

When. Approved Monday 23 November 2026; all four first-stage turbines due by end of 2027.

As of. As of 24 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

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Guyana’s gas-fired power plant at Wales now costs far more than first planned, and the government says it must pay to avoid stopping work.

The plant is meant to burn natural gas from offshore wells to make electricity, and the government has tied its promise of cheaper power to it. Phillips told the committee on 23 November, as DPI reported: “We want this project to continue to its end and deliver on the promise to the people.”

Finance Minister Ashni Singh said the money should finish the project as quickly as possible, News Room Guyana, a Guyanese news site, reported on 23 November. The Assembly approved G$89.8 billion (about US$431 million) in extra spending that day, and the plant’s money was part of it.

A jetty on the Demerara River, Guyana, in March 2010; file photo. Photo: Nils Ally, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Demerara Waves, a Guyanese news site, reported on 23 November that the original contract was worth US$759 million, and that the new financing is 12.8 per cent above it plus a further US$100 million. That puts the revised cost about 26% above the original, a rise of US$197 million.

Kaieteur News, a Guyanese daily, wrote in an editorial on 21 November that completion was first scheduled for the end of 2024, and it said the project is “fast becoming a monument to mismanagement, mounting costs.” It noted that G$19 billion (about US$91 million) was approved in July, and added: “Every additional dollar requested should be subjected to rigorous scrutiny.”

The builder is LINDSAYCA, a US-headquartered firm that Demerara Waves identifies as the builder, and DPI says it asked for US$200 million more, which the government agreed to pay. DPI says US$130 million has been paid so far, while Demerara Waves puts the amount already paid at US$170 million.

DPI’s release does not name LINDSAYCA, Siemens Energy, the German turbine maker, or sole-sourcing, so the two accounts cannot be reconciled from official papers. Kaieteur News said the 57 megawatts promised for December are now uncertain.

The sharper question is Phase 2, the planned second stage, which needs more turbines. Demerara Waves reported that about US$20.3 million was approved on Monday for a second 10 per cent payment to Siemens Energy, with the first 10 per cent already paid.

Phillips said, as that outlet reported, that the government chose to sole-source, meaning to buy without a tender, because Siemens Energy was “the only company that was manufacturing them.” He added that the government was “forced to do long-lead procurement, which is pay up some money up front” to secure the supplier’s commitment.

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Opposition legislator Dr Terrence Campbell asked the committee about spending caps and penalties, Demerara Waves reported. Phillips replied that he “could not look into the future,” and said he “did not envisage any slippage.”

Deodat Indar, the Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, gave the practical case for speed to the committee on 23 November, as DPI reported. He said the grid sees “a demand between 250 and 260 MW” (megawatts, a measure of generating power) every night, more than the country can generate.

Demerara Waves reported that the gas comes from offshore fields run by a consortium led by ExxonMobil, the US oil company, through a US$1 billion pipeline that ExxonMobil financed and Guyana must repay. The pipeline is not counted in the plant’s cost, and the gas itself is to arrive “free of cost.”

The project also has a loan under a credit agreement with US EXIM, the US Export-Import Bank, the American government’s export-credit agency. Singh tabled two amendments on 18 November, DPI said, to simplify reimbursement requests and extend the final disbursement date.

Demerara Waves reported that the government targets the first quarter of 2027 for start-up of the electricity plant, and DPI said all four Phase 1 turbines should be running by the end of the fourth quarter of 2027. No tender record for the Phase 2 turbines was seen in the documents available, and the sources differ on how much the builder has been paid.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the gas plant costing more?

The government says the builder asked for extra money and that paying it avoids a pause or a court fight. Kaieteur News argues that every extra request deserves close scrutiny.

Who pays for the pipeline that feeds the plant?

Guyana must repay ExxonMobil, which financed the pipeline, according to Demerara Waves. The gas itself is to arrive free of cost.

When will the plant start producing power?

Demerara Waves reported a government target of the first quarter of 2027 for start-up, and DPI said all four first-stage turbines should run by the end of 2027. Phillips said he did not envisage delays.

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