Two public safety notices show ExxonMobil's drilling rigs working off Guyana until the year ends, but no results have been announced.

Minibuses wait on a wet street in Georgetown between a white church spire and the clock tower of Stabroek Market (undated file photo). Photo: Dan Sloan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Energy: Guyana

ExxonMobil is drilling two exploration wells in the Stabroek Block, its large offshore oil licence off Guyana, and both operations are due to run until 31 December 2026. Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department, part of the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation, set out the schedule in two public notices to mariners, official warnings that tell ships where offshore work is under way, for the Ranger-4 and Whitetip-1 well sites.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, the operator of the Stabroek Block.

What. Exploration drilling continues at the Ranger-4 and Whitetip-1 wells.

Where. Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

When. Both drilling windows end on 31 December 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Two public safety notices show ExxonMobil’s drilling rigs working off Guyana until the year ends, but no results have been announced.

Notice to Mariners No. 196 says that on 16 November 2026 ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, the company’s local operating arm, will continue exploration drilling at the Ranger-4 well site. The mobile offshore drilling unit, a floating drilling rig, called Noble Stena Carron will work there until 31 December 2026, about 135.42 nautical miles (250.80 km) off the coast.

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Notice No. 197 says that on 14 November 2026 the same company will continue drilling at Whitetip-1, using the rig Noble Developer, which finishes on the same date. That site lies about 84.02 nautical miles (155.61 km) from the coast, and each site covers 0.29 square nautical miles, roughly 1 square km.

These are safety notices, not announcements about oil. They tell other ships to keep clear, and the Ranger-4 notice lists 28 support vessels that must show the international signal for vessels engaged in such work.

The Demerara waterfront in Georgetown, Guyana, seen from the air in 2015. A city view, not the drilling site. (File photo) photo, February 2015. Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, Guyana, seen from the air. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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An exploration well is drilled to test whether oil is present in the rock. Neither notice says what these wells target, how deep they go or what they have found, and no discovery at either well has been announced.

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency, the national regulator, lists a permit for Ranger-4 and a permit for Whitetip-1 in its permit downloads, with both pages dated 2 October 2026. The notices themselves do not state the permit terms.

ExxonMobil, the US oil major, operates Stabroek and holds a 45% interest, according to its press release of 16 November 2026. Hess Guyana Exploration Limited, a partner company, holds 30% and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, the Guyana arm of China’s state-owned CNOOC, holds 25%.

In that release ExxonMobil said it had started production at Uaru, the fifth development in the block, on a floating production vessel named Errea Wittu. A floating production vessel, known as an FPSO, is a ship that processes and stores oil at sea.

The company said this raises Guyana’s installed production capacity to 1.1 million barrels per day. Installed capacity is the design limit of the equipment, not a daily output figure.

Errea Wittu, can store two million barrels of oil, the release says. It also says that since 2015 ExxonMobil and its co-venturers have spent more than US$3.9 billion with Guyanese vendors.

Production from Stabroek began in December 2019, and ExxonMobil Guyana said on 28 September 2026 that the one billionth barrel had been produced, less than seven years after first production. The company puts its resource base at just under 11 billion oil-equivalent barrels, a unit that counts gas as oil, and plans up to eight offshore developments by 2030.

Exploration wells are how an operator tests for oil beyond known fields, while ships like Errea Wittu turn known resources into output. The notices do not say whether either well could add to the company’s resource base.

The company also says it recently made a final investment decision, the formal go-ahead to spend on construction, on Longtail, an offshore oil and gas development and the eighth in the block. ExxonMobil says Whiptail is targeted to start up in 2027 and Hammerhead, two further developments, is expected in 2029.

ExxonMobil, a US company, says it plans up to eight developments by 2030. The notices do not link either well to those plans, and drilling at both is due to end in December, while Uaru is expected to reach 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2027.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has ExxonMobil found oil at Ranger-4 or Whitetip-1?

No discovery at either well had been announced as of 20 November. The notices to mariners are safety notices and do not report results.

What is a notice to mariners?

It is an official warning that tells ships where work is under way so they can keep clear. Guyana’s maritime administration issues these for offshore operations such as drilling.

Why does this matter outside Guyana?

ExxonMobil, a US company, operates the block and says it plans up to eight developments there by 2030. The notices do not link these two wells to those plans.

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