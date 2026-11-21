Guyana to Review 45-Hour Berbice Blackout
Power was returning in stages on Saturday evening after GPL missed its 1 p.m. target, and the cause is still described in different ways.
Energy: Guyana
Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali said on Saturday 21 November 2026 that the government will review a power cut in the east of the country that lasted more than 45 hours, calling it “wholly unacceptable”. Thousands of people in Region Six, the far-eastern region of East Berbice-Corentyne, were without electricity while crews at Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the state-owned electricity utility, repaired a failed substation.
Ali promised in a Facebook statement “a full and thorough review of the circumstances that led to this failure” and said residents are entitled to a clear and honest explanation. For readers abroad, the cut follows a widespread blackout on 30 October that GPL said it suspected was caused by deliberate interference.
Key Facts
- Who. President Irfaan Ali and the state utility GPL.
- What. More than 45 hours without power in Region Six, with a government review promised.
- Where. East Berbice-Corentyne, served by the Canefield substation.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.
Power was returning in stages on Saturday evening after GPL missed its 1 p.m. target, and the cause is still described in different ways.
At 11:58 a.m. on Thursday 19 November, GPL says, staff restarting supply at the Canefield substation, the power-distribution station for East Berbice, saw a flash coming from one of its switchgear cubicles, the metal housings that route and protect electricity. GPL then found damaged parts, replaced them, and hit a second fault in the busbar, the heavy conductor that feeds the lines out to customers.
On Friday evening GPL said it was still working to establish the overall cause, and some feeders, the lines that carry power to customers, had also gone offline. GPL called a social media post giving a 22 or 23 November restoration date an altered “fake” of its own notice and said it had issued no such timeframe.
GPL named an insulation failure in the panel housing the substation’s grounding transformer, equipment that helps protection systems spot and isolate faults, as a fault. On Saturday it first promised restoration by 1 p.m., then said at 12:58 p.m. that it could not meet that target.
Later in the day its deputy chief executive for strategic operations, Bharat Harjohn, said in a video that an arc, a sudden electrical discharge, had appeared under the ducting of a power cable between a transformer and the switchgear room.
In a statement at about 6:48 p.m. GPL said works at Canefield were complete, that New Amsterdam, the main town of East Berbice, had been repowered and that restoration was proceeding in phases. The accounts of the cause differ because GPL has described several faults in turn, and the utility has not explained how they relate.
Neither the government nor GPL had held a news conference by Saturday evening and instead posted updates on social media.
Weeks After a Widespread Blackout
The cut follows a widespread blackout on Friday 30 October 2026, when GPL said it strongly suspected someone had deliberately interfered with a high-voltage line. In that case the utility said it had inspected the line the day before and found it clear, and GPL said it would pass any evidence of unlawful activity to the authorities.
Ali’s statement promised a full and thorough review of the circumstances behind the failure. No date has been given for the review or for publishing its findings.
What It Means for Residents and Visitors
GPL has said restoration will continue in phases until every affected area is back on supply. For residents and businesses in East Berbice-Corentyne, the practical question is how soon the remaining feeders are live.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long did the Region Six outage last?
Local reports put it at more than 45 hours as of Saturday 21 November 2026. GPL began restoring supply in stages that evening.
What caused it?
GPL has pointed to damaged switchgear, a busbar fault, a cable arc and an insulation failure in a grounding transformer panel. It has not said how these relate.
What happens next?
Ali said a full and thorough review will examine the circumstances that led to the failure. No date for the review has been announced.
Sources
Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: statement by President Irfaan Ali, 21 November 2026; GPL notices and video statements of 19 to 21 November 2026; GPL statement of 30 October 2026 · Guyana Power and Light
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