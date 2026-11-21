Guinea’s government says it is mobilising the election body, the courts and the security forces for two indirect votes that follow a run of ballots since 2025.

Conakry, Guinea. Photo: Alpha hmd, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Politics: Guinea

Guinea’s president ordered his ministers on Thursday 19 November 2026 to make two coming elections transparent, secure and calm. Mamadi Doumbouya, an army colonel who seized power in a coup in 2021, gave the order at the Council of Ministers, the national cabinet, the government spokesman, Faya François Bourouno, relayed afterwards.

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The first vote, on Sunday 29 November 2026, chooses regional councillors. The second, on Sunday 20 December 2026, fills the new Senate, the upper house of Parliament.

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Key Facts Who. President Mamadi Doumbouya, who ordered three ministers and all concerned actors to act.

What. An order to run the regional and Senate votes with transparency, security and serenity.

Where. Guinea, a West African country; the order came at the Council of Ministers.

When. Ordered Thursday 19 November; regional vote Sunday 29 November, Senate vote Sunday 20 December.

As of. 21 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Guinea’s government says it is mobilising the election body, the courts and the security forces for two indirect votes that follow a run of ballots since 2025.

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The president told the ministers of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation, of Justice and Human Rights, and of Security and Civil Protection to take the necessary steps, in the spokesman’s account. The aim is to hold both votes in the best conditions of transparency, security and serenity.

The electoral body, the judiciary and the defence and security forces are being mobilised, the account says. It gives no figures for candidates, polling stations or security deployments.

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Doumbouya led the army’s special forces when he ousted President Alpha Condé on 5 September 2021, after Condé won a third term in October 2020 following a constitutional change. Since then Guinea has rebuilt its institutions step by step, and the national election directorate (DGE) lists a referendum on a new constitution on 21 September 2025.

A presidential election followed on 28 December 2025, and legislative and communal elections on 31 May 2026. The regional vote on 29 November will be the fourth voting day in just over 14 months, and the Senate vote on 20 December the fifth.

File photo: an aerial view of central Conakry, Guinea’s capital.

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Citizens will not cast the ballots themselves. Communal councillors, who sit on local councils, elect the regional councillors from among their own ranks, and the government describes the Senate vote as indirect as well.

That rules out a direct public test of the government before 20 December. Because the electorate is limited to councillors, turnout among citizens will not be the measure of either vote.

Two presidential decrees read on national television on Monday 9 November 2026 set the campaign windows. The regional campaign closes at 23:59 on Thursday 26 November, while the Senate campaign runs from 23:59 on Friday 20 November to 23:59 on Thursday 17 December.

The two campaigns therefore overlap for six days, between 20 and 26 November. The regional ballot itself follows three days after its campaign ends, on Sunday 29 November.

The DGE has meanwhile posted the final polling-station lists for the regional vote. The lists for Labé, a highland prefecture in the north, went up on 17 November, and those for Kindia and Boké on 18 November, its website shows.

A Senate is the second chamber of a two-house parliament, and Guinea’s was created under the constitution voted on 21 September 2025. Its first elected members will be chosen on 20 December 2026, three weeks after the regional vote.

For investors and buyers abroad, Guinea matters because it holds the world’s largest bauxite reserves, according to the US Geological Survey. Bauxite is the ore from which aluminium is made, a metal used in everything from cars to cans.

Orderly votes support the picture of stability that mining investors look for, while a disputed count could unsettle it. The wider Guinea picture includes its neighbours and its mining deals.

The government’s account of the meeting names no opposition figure and quotes none. It is not known how many candidates stand nationwide.

The next dated step is the regional vote on Sunday 29 November 2026, run by the DGE, when communal councillors cast the ballots. The Senate vote follows on Sunday 20 December 2026, the day the upper house is to begin to take shape.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Doumbouya order on 19 November?

He told three ministers and all concerned actors to run both votes in conditions of transparency, security and serenity, as the government spokesman relayed it. The order covers the electoral body, the courts and the security forces.

Do ordinary Guineans vote in these two elections?

No. Communal councillors choose the regional councillors, and the government calls the Senate vote indirect too, so citizens do not cast these ballots.

Why does the vote matter beyond Guinea?

Guinea is a leading source of bauxite, the ore behind aluminium, so the orderliness of its politics shapes how mining investors judge it.

Sources Primary sources: Guinean government statement on the Council of Ministers of 19 November 2026; presidential decrees on the campaign dates, read on national television on 9 November 2026; Direction générale des élections (DGE), Guinea’s election directorate, calendar and polling-station lists (dge.gov.gn); US Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026 (usgs.gov).

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