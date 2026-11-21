Guinea Court Opens Alleged Coup Plot Trial
Both defendants say Laye Camara, not they, raised the idea of a coup, and the court has ordered him to appear.
Guinea Courts
A court in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, opened the trial of four people on Friday 20 November 2026 on charges of attempting to undermine state security, in what the hearing treated as an alleged coup plot. We have one account of the hearing and could not match it with a second.
Key Facts
- Who. Four people face trial; two testified, and the other two are not detained.
- What. Both defendants in court pleaded not guilty; the court ordered Laye Camara, whom both name, to appear.
- Where. Kaloum court of first instance, in Conakry’s central district.
- When. Hearing on 20 November 2026; adjourned to 4 December 2026.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT
Both defendants say Laye Camara, not they, raised the idea of a coup, and the court has ordered him to appear.
Abdoul Gadiri Diallo, one of the two accused held since 11 May, told the court, in our translation from French: “I never spoke of a coup plot.” He said he sought money for farming and livestock, and that Laye Camara, who said he was a police officer in Belgium, called it a coup at a second meeting.
Mamadi Mara, a soldier held since 11 May, said a coup is impossible without weapons, ammunition and financing. He said he was held and tortured for two weeks, a claim we could not verify.
The defence asked the court to summon Camara, but prosecutors said he is neither an accused nor a witness in the case. The court nonetheless ordered him to appear and adjourned the case to 4 December 2026.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the four people accused of?
They face charges of attempted attack on state security and criminal association, meaning joining a group to commit crimes. The two defendants who testified denied both.
What happens next?
The court ordered Laye Camara to appear at the next hearing. It has not said what evidence prosecutors will present.
Sources: Kaloum court hearing of 20 November 2026 (statements of the accused and the court’s order).
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