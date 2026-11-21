Both defendants say Laye Camara, not they, raised the idea of a coup, and the court has ordered him to appear.

Central Conakry, Guinea. Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

Guinea Courts

A court in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, opened the trial of four people on Friday 20 November 2026 on charges of attempting to undermine state security, in what the hearing treated as an alleged coup plot. We have one account of the hearing and could not match it with a second.

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What. Both defendants in court pleaded not guilty; the court ordered Laye Camara, whom both name, to appear.

Where. Kaloum court of first instance, in Conakry’s central district.

When. Hearing on 20 November 2026; adjourned to 4 December 2026.

As of. 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

Both defendants say Laye Camara, not they, raised the idea of a coup, and the court has ordered him to appear.

Abdoul Gadiri Diallo, one of the two accused held since 11 May, told the court, in our translation from French: “I never spoke of a coup plot.” He said he sought money for farming and livestock, and that Laye Camara, who said he was a police officer in Belgium, called it a coup at a second meeting.

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Mamadi Mara, a soldier held since 11 May, said a coup is impossible without weapons, ammunition and financing. He said he was held and tortured for two weeks, a claim we could not verify.

Conakry, Guinea’s capital, and its port. (File photo) Photo: Alpha hmd, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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The defence asked the court to summon Camara, but prosecutors said he is neither an accused nor a witness in the case. The court nonetheless ordered him to appear and adjourned the case to 4 December 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the four people accused of?

They face charges of attempted attack on state security and criminal association, meaning joining a group to commit crimes. The two defendants who testified denied both.

What happens next?

The court ordered Laye Camara to appear at the next hearing. It has not said what evidence prosecutors will present.

Sources: Kaloum court hearing of 20 November 2026 (statements of the accused and the court’s order).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error