Ecuador’s silence and alcohol rules take effect on Friday, and the penalties are tied to the minimum wage.

File photo. Voting booths marked "El voto es secreto" (the vote is secret) at the Colegio Julio María Matovelle polling station in Cuenca, Ecuador, 16 November 2025. Photo: Martín Vasco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

ECUADOR · ELECTIONS

Ecuador’s election campaign ends on Thursday 26 November 2026, and a ban on political messages starts at midnight. Anyone who breaks it risks a fine of US$241, and that includes ordinary citizens, not only candidates.

Ecuador votes on Sunday 29 November for mayors, prefects (provincial governors), councillors and parish board members, plus members of the Citizen Participation Council, a state oversight body. The National Electoral Council (CNE), the election authority, enabled 13,827,643 voters.

Key Facts Silence Campaigning stops Thursday 26 November; silence runs 00:00 Friday to 17:00 Sunday.

Fine Campaigning during silence, or breaking the alcohol ban, costs US$241.

Alcohol No sale or consumption from noon Friday 27 to noon Monday 30 November.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket, a US platform, gives Pabel Muñoz 44.5% for Quito mayor (3:42 p.m. ET, 25 November).

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Ecuador’s silence and alcohol rules take effect on Friday, and the penalties are tied to the minimum wage.

The CNE opened the campaign on 12 November and closes it on Thursday 26 November, under its electoral calendar. It fixed Sunday 29 November as voting day for the local elections.

The Código de la Democracia, Ecuador’s electoral law, punishes propaganda on the banned days with a fine of 50% of the unified basic salary (SBU), the national monthly minimum wage. The Labour Ministry set the 2026 SBU at US$482 in ministerial agreement MDT-2025-195 of 15 December 2025, so the fine is US$241.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The penalty reaches citizens as well as candidates. The Electoral Disputes Tribunal (TCE), the election court, sets sanctions.

Electoral silence begins at 00:00 on Friday 27 November and lasts until 17:00 on Sunday 29 November, the hour polling stations close. During those hours the ban on political messages applies to candidates and to ordinary voters alike.

Guayaquil's riverfront promenade (file photo). photo, February 2024. Pedestrians on the Malecón 2000 riverfront promenade in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The alcohol ban, known as the ley seca (dry law), runs 72 hours from 12:00 on Friday 27 November to 12:00 on Monday 30 November. It bars selling and consuming alcohol, with the same US$241 fine as for propaganda.

Voting is compulsory for Ecuadorian citizens, and skipping it costs 10% of the SBU, or US$48.20, unless the CNE accepts a justification. Citizens summoned to staff a polling table who do not appear pay US$72.30, which is 15% of the SBU.

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Voters choose prefects, vice-prefects, mayors, councillors, rural parish board members and members of the Citizen Participation Council (CPCCS), the state oversight body. Prefects head the provinces, mayors run the cities, and parish boards govern the rural districts.

Ecuador uses the US dollar, so every fine is payable in the currency Americans already carry, and the CNE has enabled card payment. The CNE material reviewed does not say how the silence and alcohol rules apply to foreign visitors, so travellers should confirm with the CNE.

Voting closes at 17:00 on Sunday 29 November, when electoral silence ends. The alcohol ban then lasts until noon on Monday 30 November.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a US prediction-market platform where users bet real money, US$48,462 had been traded on the Quito mayoral race at 3:42 p.m. ET on 25 November 2026. It priced Pabel Muñoz at 44.5%, Harold Burbano at 32.0%, Jorge Yunda at 16.9% and Bernardo Jijón at 10.3%; these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who can be fined during electoral silence?

The rule applies to anyone who campaigns on the banned days, citizens as well as candidates. The Electoral Disputes Tribunal sets the sanctions.

When can I buy alcohol again?

Sales and consumption stay barred until midday on Monday. The ban starts at noon on Friday.

Can a voter avoid the fine for not voting?

Yes, if the CNE accepts a justification. The voter files it through the CNE’s official channels.

More: Ecuador news

Related coverage: Ecuador campaign fines and rules for the local elections

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Sources: National Electoral Council (CNE), statement of 25 November 2026, electoral calendar and spending-control regulation; Código de la Democracia, art. 291; Labour Ministry, agreement MDT-2025-195, 15 December 2025; Polymarket, Quito Mayoral Election Winner market, 25 November 2026.

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